10 indie Xbox games we can’t wait to try out | XboxOne

We very often hear about AAA which works and exclusivity to highlight the consoles, but many independent titles could also capsize the hearts of Xbox gamers in the months to come. Here is a selection of ten indie games to come and watch closely!

High On Life

Straight from the mind of Justin Roiland, one of the creators of the famous Rick & Morty series, High On Life depicts a world in which humanity is threatened by a cartel of extraterrestrials willing to use humans as a drug. . It will then be up to you to rescue the population and use weapons, each more exotic than the other, to take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world! Explore various planets and locations across the cosmos ranging from a paradise jungle to a city built inside an asteroid, collect loot, meet unique characters, and much more in this new adventure that promises to be particularly wacky!

High One Life will land on PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox one from October 25 and will be available Day One in the Game Pass.

Somerville

Developed by the teams of Dino Patti, the man behind the sumptuous Limbo and Inside, Somerville will offer a narrative adventure in a post-apocalyptic science fiction universe. In the aftermath of a gigantic disaster, set out to conquer various striking landscapes in search of your family members. In addition to the desire to find your wife, your young son and your pet dog, you will similarly launch out in search of answers as for the mysterious events taking place on Earth and suggesting the presence of visitors from space. Exploration and cooperation with the survivors you meet will also be important to escape the aliens and bring your loved ones to safety.

Somerville is due out in 2022 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Planet of Lana

Taking place in an alien world, Planet of Lana tells the story of Lana and her faithful animal companion Mui as they embark on a rescue mission to rescue the heroine’s sister. This touching story is experienced through side-scrolling sets featuring stunning colorful environments, strange creatures and dangerous machines. This visual odyssey relies on hand-drawn illustrations and the use of 3D to give the impression of a living fresco. From a gameplay point of view, the adventure of our two heroes will be strewn with numerous platform phases, exciting puzzles, infiltration sequences sometimes requiring us to gather the powers of our heroes and thus use their abilities in tandem to be able to progress.

Planet of Lana will land on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in 2022.

The Last Worker

A first-person narrative adventure centered on the difficulties humans can face in an increasingly automated world, The Last Worker also combines hand-drawn graphics and immersive game mechanics to highlight its unique atmosphere. This title should similarly stage complex characters portrayed by prestigious voice-overs within a story made up of emotion, caustic satire and intense action.

The Last Worker is slated for 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Curse of the Sea Rats

In Curse of The Sea Rats, embark on an epic and beautifully animated metroidvania adventure, in which your crew have been turned into rats by a damn pirate witch! Go in search of him at the controls of one of the four playable characters, each with their own strengths and fighting style: whichever one you choose, you will have to master all aspects and boost your attack, defense and combat abilities. magic thanks to a provided skill tree. It will also be up to you to explore the entire labyrinthine network offered by the game to unearth all the secrets hidden there and thus unlock the different endings!

Curse of The Sea Rats is slated for release sometime in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Sequel to one of the most beloved metroidvanias, Hollow Knight: Silksong is Team Cherry’s next baby and will let you play as Hornet, the protective princess of Hallownest. You will embark on an adventure in the fallen kingdom of Pharloom, a land once dedicated to faith and pilgrimage dominated by an enormous citadel. Captured and taken to this unknown world, you will have to do everything to survive and solve various mysteries leading you to your supreme objective: to reach the top of this kingdom to escape from it. Governed by silk and song, and letting you explore coral forests, caves, or even golden cities and misty moors, this new playground will obviously make you meet new characters like Lace and Shakra in particular.

Hollow Knight: Silksong should therefore be available in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, and will integrate the Game Pass as soon as it is released.

REPLACED

Depicted as a retro-futuristic 2.5D action platformer set in an alternate America of the 1980s, the debut title from Belarusians at Sad Cat Studios puts you in the shoes of REACH: an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against his own will. In REPLACED, everything is ruled by the corruption and greed of those who run this crazy world and who consider humans as mere organ bags that can be used as currency. It will therefore be up to you to explore every corner of Phoenix and its surroundings in order to discover many mysteries, while trying to go unnoticed and not betray your true identity to get out of it. In addition to its varied and brilliantly colored environments with an undeniable cyberpunk style, the game will offer an adventure that can only be played in solo and offers a fluid combat system combining cutscenes and ingame sequences.

Recently postponed, REPLACED will arrive on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2023 and will be available Day One in Game Pass.

ARK II

Communication around ARK II is limited for the time being to the broadcast of a trailer, the expectations of players are constantly growing. Acting as a sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved, this opus will naturally retain the formula that made the success of its predecessor: a fully multiplayer first-person survival game evolving on a wild island where dinosaurs reign supreme. Even if the gameplay should obviously be closer to that of the first episode, it will be interesting to see what new features will be put in place to attract more and more players. It is also important to note that Vin Diesel will occupy the role of executive director, but also responsible for the creative direction of the game. Finally, he will similarly play the role of Santiago de Costa, a clone of Santiago Camacho, a character that fans were able to see in the Genesis 2 DLC.

ARK II is thus scheduled for 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S and will be integrated Day One into Microsoft’s Game Pass.

The Day Before

At the crossroads between The Last of Us and The Division, The Day Before intends to mix a lot of gameplay ingredients to bring together open-world survival and the post-apocalyptic MMO. On the survival side, you will have to manage your hero’s energy and body temperature in particular since, in addition to the opposing players, the environment can similarly overcome your character via a snowstorm for example. Eager to highlight the immersive and realistic aspect of the game, the developers have also chosen not to integrate a level system or weapons of different rarities in order to offer skill-based gameplay where all players will be at the same level.

The Day Before is now expected for 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Once again taking place in the exclusion zone of the Chernobyl power plant, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will still offer multiple settings to explore and home to artifacts to find and useful to boost your hero’s abilities. Thus, the game will also host many sequences of armed clashes against various human factions and mutant creatures resulting for some of failed experiments, but it will also be necessary to be wary of the environment because of the radiation still present. In order to increase the immersion a little more, the game will integrate a system of modifications of weapons on the fly allowing you to equip yourself with various accessories without going through the slightest menu. In addition to the shooter aspect, STALKER 2 also promises to highlight its horror and survival aspect, as well as a non-linear scenario with multiple choices and consequences, with NPCs each having their usefulness in the plot.

Development of STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl having been largely disrupted by recent events taking place in Ukraine, the game should not see the light of day before 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X|S. On the other hand, it will integrate the Game Pass as soon as it is marketed.

The Last Faith

Metroidvania very focused on action and fights, The Last Faith is also crowned with a very pronounced Gothic artistic direction. Under the sway of an ancient religion and its hidden prophecy, the once majestic capital has descended into hatred and despair. At the controls of Eric, the hero of the game, you will have to take advantage of a very consistent combat system to overcome the various threats that will come your way! On the program: melee or ranged weapons, each with a unique passive skill, elemental magic, spells, dodges, combos… in short, everything is there! According to the developers, The Last Faith is largely inspired by Souls, so it will take all that to overcome the adventure!

The Last Faith will arrive on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch at an undisclosed date.