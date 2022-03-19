10 Indies of 2022 that you have to play YES OR YES

Wow, we had a long time without bringing a compilation of Indies games to the page, don’t you think? During the few months this year (exactly three, at the time of writing this post) many Indie games have come to make their mark on the video game industry.

We feel that it is time to bring you at least 10 Indie games that have already come out so far this year that you have to try YES OR YES for this 2022.

Infernax

Infernax presents the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland to find it plagued by unholy magic. In your mission to find and destroy the source of this corruption by all means, you will face ruthless creatures, dangerous beasts and unsafe terrain.

Metroid-Vania lover? This is for you. Infernax is a clear representation of what a new Castlevania could be in 2022. Although the game lacks personality, the obvious reason being that it is a game totally inspired by the Konami title, it offers a large number of hours of gameplay, shots of decisions that really affect the development of the plot, as well as a great challenge even for the most experts of the genre… which by the way, you can also read our much more detailed opinion through our review. On the other hand, our perspective on how good its art direction is can be found in our editorial entirely dedicated to the game.

Sifu

Sifu is the story of a young kung-fu apprentice who seeks out the murderers of his family for revenge. Unfortunately, he lacks allies and faces countless enemies with no help other than his mastery of kung-fu and a mysterious pendant that he will have to turn to in order to preserve the legacy of his ancestors.

Oh Sifu. A perfect ode for lovers of masochism in video games. Die to advance, advance to die! As we said in our review of the game; Sifu is a pleasant surprise that has come to make a name for itself in the beat’em up genre, giving a lot of value to repetition and learning from our mistakes. As for the artistic aspect, it has a very particular design, which makes you feel like you’re in a very particular independent animated short film.

Blood West

Blood West is an immersive Wild West FPS where, as a resurrected outlaw, you face twisted demons and supernatural horrors, as you search for the means to end the curse that has befallen the frontier, and perhaps find some peace. for your evil soul. . After you die, your soul moves to where it’s supposed to. Heaven or hell. But if the body is denied its rest six feet underground, the soul is doomed to stay a little longer. The world has gone mad, broken and cursed, and the last thing worthy of faith and reverence is the double-barreled shotgun sitting next to you. They say the dead don’t tell stories? Well, I have a great story to tell you…

Are you lovers of Demakes? Do you feel that the PlayStation 1 should continue to have new releases? Well, Blood West (at least aesthetically) could easily be compared to a game for that console thanks to its beautiful retro art style, while you annihilate enemies from beyond the grave with all the weapons you can get in that dangerous old west.

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

Sometimes it takes a nightmare to wake up to a place like Dahlia View. She leads the investigation into the disappearance of a young girl and uncovers the dark secret of Dahlia View in this narrative observational thriller from the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

Do you have frustrated dreams of being a detective? Well, in Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View you will feel at hometaking on the role of a detective in a wheelchair who will do his best to discover who carried out the heinous kidnapping of a girl.

Martha is Dead

Martha Is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller set in 1944 Italy, blurring the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war. As the conflict between the German and Allied sides escalates, the desecrated body of a drowned woman appears… Martha! Martha is dead and her twin sister Giulia, the daughter of a German soldier, must deal alone with the great trauma of loss and the consequences of her murder. The search for the truth is shrouded in mysterious folklore and the extreme horror of war drawing ever closer.

Martha Is Dead has been one of the most controversial horror games lately, so much so, that even its port for PlayStation consoles was censored compared to its Xbox and PC version due to how graphic and terrifying it could be. Does it seem little to you? Well, even the developers of the game should be played exclusively by an adult audience and they should still exercise caution. Will you play it?

Risk of Rain 2

Fight hordes of crazed monsters alongside your friends or solo to escape an alien planet in chaos. Combine loot in amazing ways and dominate each character until you embody the destruction that terrified you after your first crash landing.

If you are a lover of action games and frenetic systems in cooperative mode to play with your friendsRisk of Rain 2 offers you that and a very colorful and explosive graphic section, with colors that will make you feel like you’re playing a title with the pure aspect of the 90’s

Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands

Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands invites you to discover several winter sports resorts, as well as the mountains that surround them, at your own pace. Explore the terrain leisurely, take on varied and rewarding challenges, or compete with your friends in friendly multiplayer races.

For those who love extreme games and want to feel like they are going down the highest snowy mountainGrand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands, is what they are looking for, offering a minimalist and cartoonish style that will allow you to freely see and explore 12 different mountains.

OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World is a vibrant new skateboarding action platformer game that oozes personality. Traverse the cool world of Radlandia and meet memorable characters while doing all kinds of tricks on your board to discover the mystical gods of skateboarding in search of Gnarvana. Navigate through a wacky and amazing world as you take on quests, challenges and make new friends. Customize your character’s look, tricks, and style as you explore levels with numerous paths that offer plenty of opportunities to express yourself. Compete against the world in leagues or challenge a friend to try to beat your best tricks in one of the millions of levels available. Immerse yourself in OlliOlli World and enjoy the best accessibility, depth and freedom of play.

This great title will remind you of its predecessors from the late PlayStation Vita but with a new and improved 2.5D visual style and excellent tracks to go through with great replayability.

Nobody Saves The World

Go from being a nobody without a face or attributes to being a SLUG, a GHOST, a DRAGON and much more in this innovative action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee!. Complete missions to discover more than a dozen different shapes and switch between them. Combine abilities in the most unexpected ways to unlock even more quests to complete. Explore the wide world, alone or online with a friend, as you overcome ever-changing dungeons and try to stop The Calamity to SAVE THE WORLD!

How you remember, here in GamersRD we reviewed this great gamewhich we conclude is a very good proposal for those who want to spend their free time killing dozens and hundreds of enemies through the game’s dungeons while you laugh at its hilarious dialogues.

The Last Campfire

The Last Campfire tells the adventures of an ember trapped in an enigmatic place in search of the meaning of its existence and the way back home.

From the creators of No Mans Sky comes The Last Campfirea game that will present you with a very captivating story, as well as some beautiful and attractive maps that will allow you to discover collectibles, entities and puzzles that will tell you the story little by little.

What a list, right? You obviously knew games like Sifu due to their popularity thanks to their very particular mechanics, in addition to the challenge they offer players. I hope that this TOP has helped you to have found other very interesting Indie proposals that YES OR YES you should give it a try.

