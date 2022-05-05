10 keys to train a happy brain according to neuroscience

In a hall of the Mauritshuis Royal Painting Gallery in The Hague hangs an awe-inspiring oil painting. Along its more than two meters, Dr. Nicolaes Tulp and a group of surgeons dissect the corpse of the criminal Aris Kindt. The spirit of an entire era floats in the best-known Anatomy Lesson by the Dutch painter Rembrandt. “So, science was science, but behind it there was always the desire to discover the human being, it was a humanist science”he explains without hiding his melancholy, Nazareth Castellanos. “It is from the seventeenth century when the body-mind alliance is broken“. And it is that centenary rupture, the one that redirected this neuroscientist towards her current purpose: to investigate the neuroscience of meditation and the relationships between the brain and the rest of the body as Research Director of the Nirakara lab. Twenty years of experience in prestigious positions in Spanish and European universities – such as King’s College in London or the Max Planck Institute in Germany – were not enough to stop the personal and professional crisis with which the book he has just published begins. Short, clear and fascinating, The mirror of the brain (Ed. La Huerta Grande) is his attempt to decode the scientific keys of neuroscience current to bring it closer to the ordinary citizen; an “amazing journey”, like the Richard Fleischer, through the wonders of the body and its wonderful relationship with the brain. We talked to her and these are her keys to train a happy brain.

10 keys to train a happy brain

1. Correct your posture throughout the day. The brain interprets everything that happens in your body, and when we go hunched we look more at the negative things than in the positive ones. The human body is a perfect symphony. The heart is the fastest organ, one beat per second; then the breath, ten times a minute; and the intestine is the slowest, three times a minute. Breathing engages memory; the heart, to the present. Do you know that our brain needs to listen to our heart and that every time we open our eyes, after blinking, the brain and heart are synchronized? people with little capacity of attention blink more.

2. Cultivate kindness and generosity. People who do it strengthen the brain areas most involved in their happiness. Kindness towards ourselves is one of the most transformative attitudes of the brain. programs based on meditation are especially transformative in learning not to speak harshly to us ourselves, not to demand so much of ourselves. It is one of the most damaging aspects of our society.