10 life lessons we learned from watching Keeping up with the Kardashian

7. FEMALE SOLIDARITY IS THE REAL TURN

In this family, it must be said, there is little room for men who, in some cases (just look at Rob Kardashian), suffer from this lack of attention. However, beyond all the quarrels and disagreements, family and above all solidarity between women always prevails and it can also be an excellent investment: try to think of all the businesses that the Kardashian sisters have launched.

8. IT IS NOT A GOOD IDEA TO ATTEND A BASKETBALL PLAYER

In order: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries and Tristan Thompson. On the last one, despite two striking betrayals towards Khloè, we could suspend our judgment because, apparently, in recent times, things are going to swell. Let’s hope that Devin Booker, Kendall’s boyfriend, is completely wrong.

9. IN LIFE YOU CAN EXCEED PRACTICALLY EVERYTHING

Divorces, panic attacks, relationships that ended badly, but also absolutely unpredictable and absurd circumstances like Kim’s robbery and kidnapping in Paris. As former Mrs. West has said lately: “I’ve lived 10 times longer than a normal person and that comes at a price.” In the end, you always manage to get up.

10. THERE WILL NO MORE REALITY SHOW LIKE KUWTK

We don’t want other reality shows, but none will ever be like Keeping up with the Kardashian. He created a genre and, now, there are only clones that are not quite successful. This is because there is no other family like the Kardashians.