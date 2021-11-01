10 Lire: Rare coins of 30 thousand euros! How to sell them now!

True treasures are not just the fruit of our imagination. Often and willingly, overwhelmed by the daily routine, they escape us earning chance much closer than you might think. Our life could change in minutes peeking into hidden corners in the house, in drawers, car and old clothes attics And cellars.

Just a little patience is enough to start a real one Hunt for Rare Coins! Many will be surprised, yet behind a very small coin or an old banknote can hide a heritage of inestimable value.

Yeah, hard to think you can collect a nice nest egg going back in time by finding somewhere in the Rare coins belonging to the old coinage: the Italian lira.

All the more in thecurrent era dominated by virtual currencies (bitcoin, cryptocurrencies) that move the threads of finance from one end of the world to the other.

Nevertheless, it is not a dream. Rare Coins offer a earning possibilities not to be underestimated, especially in a historical era in which the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19 has set in knee the world economy.

In short, who would not be happy to see raise their liquid funds without great effort? On the other hand, as with gold, stamps and diamonds themselves, we are talking about memorabilia with the passage of time they acquire an ever increasing economic value.

Unlike what one might imagine, they are many collectors of Rare Coins willing to shell out any sum to grab the “missing” piece to close your collection with a coin or banknote of historical and economic value.

In this guide we will take care of illustrating the physical characteristics and the quotation value of the 10 Italian Lire using the help of the numismatic portal “moneterare.net”.

More information on the 10 Italian Lire with important economic value can be found in the YouTube video of “Coins of Value”.

Therefore, continuing to read the article is the only chance you have to find out which 10 Lire coins can be worth well 30 thousand euros, plus all the information to sell your Rare Coins in no time!

10 Lire gold Vittorio Emanuele II: Rare record-breaking coins

Let’s start immediately starting from Rare Coins of record value: the 10 Lire dedicated to Vittorio Emanuele II.

These are coins that have seen the sunrise in the distant past 1850. Coined for a decade, until 1860, for celebrate the reign of the sovereign, they introduce themselves entirely covered with gold.

Fascinating are the distinctive features of the 10 Lire “long neck”, so called for having engraved on one side the profile of the then king of the House of Savoy, Vittorio Emanuele II, with the neck slightly pulled in length.

On the other hand, however, it is depicted the emblem of the Savoy family, adorned with a crown and surrounded by two laurel twigs.

From diameter of 18 mm and from striped outline, these 10 Lire have an unthinkable economic value. How much can a single piece make us earn?

10 Lire “long neck”: auctioned for 30 thousand euros

Brace yourselves why the quotations in euros of these Rare Coins exceed all logic. The 10 Lire “long neck”, with rarity index R4 (Extremely Rare), from the first minting and over the years, they have seen their economic value grow, exceeding all expectations, leaving even the most fervent collectors stunned.

According to the latest estimates, there are no more than 600 pieces in circulation. And it was precisely the low circulation that contributed to increase its value dizzyingly.

The last specimen was produced before 1860, the date of unification of the Kingdom of Italy. The clarification is a must to become aware of the inestimable value of these Rare Coins.

In an auction, launched by Nomisma six years ago (2015), one 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II “long neck” In beautiful condition (BB), with signs of wear on the pads, it was sold for 29 thousand and 500 euros, starting from a minimum price of 15 thousand euros.

The specimen in question, belonging to the former Demicheli collection, was coined in 1850 by the Mint of Genoa.

These, however, are not the only pieces to pay attention to in economic terms. Another 10 Lire rare Vittorio Emanuele II “long neck” reach considerable estimates in euro.

Just think of the Rare coins sold in 2016 in the Bolaffi auction for 9 thousand 750 euros, or at 10 Lire sold for 11,040 euros, about a decade ago in the Varesi auction, and to the same specimens exchanged for 7,670 euros in the NAC auction held in 2007.

In general, it is precisely the small coins made in 1850 by the Genoese Mint that are worth fine euros, with the exception of “Long neck” lire minted in Turin that can touch i 12 thousand euros of present value if perfectly maintained and preserved, that is in state FDC (Brilliant Uncirculated).

Even the 10 Lire in “Splendido” state (SPL) or “Beautiful” (BB) allow you to earn significant figures: not less than 1,500 euros and up to 6,500.

The 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II to celebrate the election of the King

Most of the time, in addition to the low circulation, and the particular historical moment linked to the minting of coins to far skyrocket their economic value.

This is the case of the 10 Lire produced to celebrate the accession to the throne of Italy of Vittorio Emanuele II in 1860. Outwardly they are recognizable to bring back the incision on one side of the figure of the sovereign, on the reverse, however, the economic value of the “10 Lire” coin surrounded by a crown by laurel.

The 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II “King Elect” are prestigious rare coins minted for the first time on the occasion of the unification of Italy.

Interesting and fascinating is thehistorical excursus which led to their production.

The Duchy of Modena and Parma, together with the Grand Duchy of Tuscany, at the time kingdoms belonging to central Italy, in 1860 with a universal election proclaimed Vittorio Emanuele II sovereign of the peninsula.

Territorial expansion, realized by the heroic deeds of Giuseppe Garibaldi in the south of the nation and the conquests of the Savoy on other borders, led toelection of Vittorio Emanuele II also in the Kingdom of Sicily and in Romagna, as well as in the other territories taken from the Vatican.

Such victorious moment it was sealed with the minting of the 10 gold Lire Vittorio Emanuele II, precisely dedicated to the Chosen King.

10 Lire gold Vittorio Emanuele II King Elect: the Rare Coins of 10 thousand euros

As for the specimens analyzed so far, even the Rare Coins dedicated to the election of King Vittorio Emanuele II have a considerable economic value. The motivation is to be found both inhistorical importance of these coins, both in the low number of pieces.

Realized completely in gold, the 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele Re Eletto are characterized by having a diameter of 18.5mm and the striped edge.

The small number of copies in circulation, just over 1,500, makes the 10 Lire Re Eletto coins with rarity index R2 (very rare).

But let’s get to their economic value. In was Fior Di Conio, without signs attributable to circulation and perfectly maintained, they can earn as much as 25 thousand euros.

Their value decreases as you go down from the state of excellent conservation. Attention, it is still about figures not less than 4,000 euros.

Specifically, a single piece of these Rare Coins, in state BB, allows you to earn 6 thousand euros from its sale, while in the MB status over 4 thousand euros.

10 Lire gold Vittorio Emanuele II King of Italy: these rare coins are now worth 20 thousand euros

We complete our journey back in time by arriving at theyear of the complete unification of the kingdom of Italy (1861).

As a tribute to this particular historical moment, the king ordered the minting of new coinsand, recognized as “10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II King of Italy“.

On the Straight is present on sovereign with the head bare of the crown, on the To the emblem of the House of Savoy wrapped by intertwined leaves of oak and laurel, surrounded by the words “Kingdom of Italy”.

Once again we are faced with one coins entirely of gold, which allows you to earn astronomical figures: 20 thousand euros per copy if in FDC.

Less interesting it’s Rare coins minted in the following years. It is about high circulation copies and that have circulated a lot. The value of these 10 gold Lire Vittorio Emanuele II King of Italy is therefore not very relevant.

For example, the Rare coins from 1863 they do not come sold for more than 300 euros always in Fior Di Conio state.

Rare Coins: how and where to sell them

If by chance you find yourself in possession of Rare Coins, not just the 10 Lire discussed in this article, it’s your lucky day! A priceless treasure is ready to get into your pockets. But how and where to sell the prestigious change?

Of course it is necessary to rely on professionals in the sector. And which sales channel is the fastest and most effective for get in touch with thousands of coin collectors and enthusiasts present in every part of the world if not Internet?

Ebay was the website of Monet saleand par excellence. Today things have changed radically. Peeking on the web you can find numerous professional sites, managed by competent staff or even by numismatics enthusiasts.

Just just contact your favorite web portal, take some pictures of the Coins Rare in your possession, describe its characteristics, set a maximum and minimum price sales, and that’s it.

Sooner or later someone interested in your change will contact you. Contrary to what one might think, collectors looking for the “piece” to complete their collection of Rare Coins are numerous!

All information on where to sell or buy Rare Coins you can find them in the guide offered by the website moneterare.net accessible from HERE.