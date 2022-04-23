10 literary adaptations to the cinema and the series that are released this 2022

Related news

Literature and cinema can sometimes go hand in hand, capable of intertwining two different channels that can fulfill the same objective: to tell great stories. To commemorate that April 23 is celebrated Book’s dayfrom SERIES & MÁS we have compiled the ten most anticipated literary adaptations which we will soon see on the screen.

This year we have already been able to see films like The Tender Bar, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets or series like anatomy of a scandal, but there are still many titles to see, and what has been released so far has only been the beginning. In the coming months of 2022 and throughout 2023 we will see long-awaited series such as The city is our, the house of the dragon either The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerbut also movies like she said or Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited vision of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

‘The city is ours’ – Series (HBO Max)



‘The city is ours’ | Teaser | hbo max



George Pelecanos and David Simon (creator of TheWire Y The Deuce) invite us once again to walk the streets of Baltimore through the novel Justin Fenton. Time has passed, but things continue as we left them, and crime has not ceased to be the daily bread in the place.

in the miniseries The city is ourit all begins with the murder in strange circumstances of Freddie Gray, a young black man who was in police custody, and this event will be able to unleash a whole wave of riots and all kinds of crimes. In an attempt to control the situation, the police turn to Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and his elite unit, who take to the streets as a conspiracy threatens to blow up the police department.

Release date: April 26

‘Wild Girl’ – Movie





Based on the Delia Owens novel of the same name, Olivia Newman ventures into a North Carolina swamp to try to unravel a series of apparently connected stories.

At the core of the entanglement, a woman who grew up in the marshes of the Deep South becomes the suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. The novel topped The New York Times bestseller list, and its screen adaptation will star Daisy Edgar-Jones (normal people) and Taylor John Smith (Open wounds).

Release date: August 19

‘The house of the dragon’ – Series (HBO Max)



‘The House of the Dragon’ | teaser trailer | hbo max

Belen Prieto

The first spinoff from Game of Thrones will bring the book to the screen fire and blood by George R. R. Martin. In this new story we travel three centuries before everything we saw before Game of Thrones to witness one of the most important events that took place in Westeros: a civil war between the Targaryens, who fought with dragons on each side.

The author of the books himself has written the first episode together with Ryan Condal (Colony) and this very promising series will star Paddy Considine (In America), Matt Smith (The Crown), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel) and Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), among others.

Release date: August 22nd

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – Series (Amazon Prime Video)



‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Teaser Trailer’ | Prime Video

Daniel Mantilla

The return of The Lord of the rings It is unrivaled in terms of expectation. Since Amazon announced that a project as big as this would be carried out, fans of the original saga went crazy, and there is less and less to see on the screen the Second Age of the History of Middle-earth.

Amazon has spent no more and no less than 465 million dollars on production, and has been able to bring together patrick mckay, John D Payne, Wayne Yip, J. A. Bayonne, Charlotte Brandström behind the cameras, generating even more expectations. Throughout its episodes, we will travel to a period of relative peace and follow in the footsteps of a group of familiar and new characters, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

Release date: September 2

‘Blonde’ – Movie (Netflix)

Ana de Armas as Marylin Monroe on the set of ‘Blonde’, delayed to 2022.



More than 20 years ago, Joyce Carol Oates shocked the world with the publication of Blonde, a radical text of 900 pages on the myth of Marilyn Monroe. Andrew Dominik, who had already dismantled the myth of another American icon in The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Fordreturns behind the cameras to show the true story of Marilyn openly and without fear of being explicit.

Some of the scenes included in the film are quite graphic and the platform even asked the director to modify them, but in the end, Dominik won the battle, and some time after refusing, we will finally be able to see Ana de Armas interpreting her, predictably this anus.

Release date: throughout 2022

‘Conversations between friends’ – Series (Still to be confirmed)





After what normal people became a phenomenon from the pages and through the screen, the Irish writer Sally Rooney will adapt another of her novels as a series. Hulu and BBC collaborate to carry out conversations between friendsa story that begins after a poetry reading in Dublin in which Frances and Bobbi meet Melissa, an attractive writer who wants to publish a report about them.

These two university students who were a couple in the past will be attracted to her and her husband Nick, a well-to-do couple who are approaching their forties and with whom they will end up forming a complex group. Sasha Lane (American Honey), Joe Alwyn (The favourite), Jemima Kirke (Girls) and newcomer Alison Oliver will be the stars of a series that still does not have a distributor in Spain.

Release date: Throughout 2022

‘Disclaimer’ – Series (Apple TV+)

Alfonso Cuarón will direct Cate Blanchett in ‘Disclaimer’, an Apple TV series



The new Alfonso Cuarón is here. After having triumphed on Netflix with Rome, the Mexican director goes to the Apple TV + catalog to shoot what will be his first series as creator. It will be based on the homonymous novel by Renee Knight, which tells the story of a successful journalist and television documentary filmmaker specializing in revealing the dirty laundry of large institutions.

The general lines of the plot draw attention, but the project is even more attractive for having Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline as protagonists, as well as having Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki as cinematographer.

Release date: throughout 2022

‘Love & Death’ – Series (HBO Max)

Candy Montgomery and Elizabeth Olsen.



David E. Kelley, screenwriter of nine perfect strangers back behind the scenes with Love&Deatha gruesome drama produced by Nicole Kidman and based on the true story of the ‘axe killer’ told from the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and collection of articles Texas MonthlyLove & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II).

In this series we will meet Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen) and Betty Gore, two very close women who usually spend a lot of time together. However, everything ends up going wrong in an unpredictable way, and one morning, Candy wakes up with the irresistible desire to take an ax to her best friend.

Release date: throughout 2022

‘She Said’ – Movie

New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published one of the most shocking stories in recent years and one of the great impulses of the #MeToo movement, which helped break the silence of so many women who had suffered sexual assault in Hollywood.

It will star Carey Mulligan (A promising young woman) and Zoe Kazan, and behind the scenes will be Maria Schrader, who is facing her first film in English after winning the Emmy for the miniseries Unorthodox and be the responsible for the last German candidate for the Oscars The perfect man. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce the feature film.

Release date: January 6, 2023

‘Red Queen’ – Series (Amazon Prime Video)

On the Spanish scene, one of the most powerful projects is the series by Juan Gómez Jurado, the first Spaniard to sign an exclusive content development contract for Amazon. The project they have chosen to adapt on screen has been the trilogy Red Queena literary phenomenon that has already sold more than two million units of books.

Gómez Jurado himself is in charge of the project together with Amaya Muruzabal, and will tell the story of Antonia Scott, a very special woman who is not a police officer or a criminalist, but who is capable of solving dozens of crimes if she puts her mind to it. One day, she hears some unknown footsteps going up the stairs to the top floor and whoever it is, Antonia is sure that she is coming to look for her.

Release date: throughout 2023

