10 love movies streaming on Valentine’s Day

Like every year, the Valentine’s Day 2022 has arrived. Flowers, chocolates, dinners out: these are well-established traditions. For a change, many couples this year will embark on wellness programs, relaxing treatments, visits to a spa. And how to blame them. However, an alternative can also be an evening at home: sofa, glass of wine and a romantic movie to watch together as a couple in streaming.

If you prefer to go out, these days the perfect romantic film for Valentine’s Day is at the cinema: Marry Me – Marry mestarring Jennifer Lopez.

JLo plays famous singer, Kate Valdez, who is about to marry colleague Bastian (Maluma, in her film debut). But he cheats on her with her assistant and Kat finds out just as they are about to exchange votes live, in front of 20 million people. Distraught, she decides to marry one picked at random from the audience: the choice falls on Charlie (Owen Wilson), a math professor who accompanied her daughter to the concert. A bit’ Notting Hilla bit’ A Star is Born: Jennifer Lopez takes up the baton of great performers of romantic comedy such as Julia Roberts and Meg Ryan.

If, on the other hand, the sofa-bottle-romantic film idea continues to entice you more, then here it is 10 romantic movie titles to stream as a couple for Valentine’s Day.

1. Dirty Dancing (1987)

A timeless classic: Dirty Dancing continues to be one of the most beloved romantic films of all time. It will be the dream of the forbidden couple, it will be the sensuality of the dances of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray, the fact is that this 80s film is a classic. Everyone knows that “no one can put Baby in a corner”.

Dirty Dancing is streaming on Netflix.

2. Ghost (1990)

Another great timeless classic of romantic comedy: Ghostalways starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

The scene in which they model the clay vase on the notes of Unchained Melody of the Righteous Brothers is iconic and has been cited, copied, imitated dozens of times. Also in the cast is Whoopi Goldberg, who for the role of the medium Oda Mae won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Ghost is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman has two merits: making Julia Roberts famous and giving us the joke “that big ass of Cinderella”.

Garry Marshall’s film is a modern take on the fable, in which the prostitute Vivian finds her prince charming in businessman Edward (Richard Gere). Here too a song, Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison, who gives the film its title, has become immortal.

Pretty Woman is streaming on Disney +.

4. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The beauty and the BeastDisney animated film so beautiful that it deserved an Oscar nomination for Best Picture at the beginning of the 90s (later the category “Best Animated Film” was created on purpose), is the perfect solution to see a romantic movie on Valentine’s Day with the little ones.

But it is also fine as adults eh, God forbid, we are talking about an undisputed masterpiece. The plot is that of the classic fairy tale, but told through the wonderful songs of Alan Menken.

The beauty and the Beast is streaming – guess what – on Disney +.

5. Titanic (1997)

If 25 years after its release people still get excited about the raft, discussing whether there was enough space on that piece of wood for both Rose and Jack, there must be a reason.

Titanic by James Cameron, who turned protagonists Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio into stars, is perhaps the last of the great Hollywood classics. Essential. Here too a song, My heart will go on by Céline Dion, was instrumental in the success of the film.

Titanic is streaming on Disney +.

6. Notting Hill (1999)

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are perhaps the faces par excellence of contemporary romantic comedy. It was impossible that sooner or later they would not fall in love on the big screen: the magic was accomplished thanks to Notting Hill by Roger Mitchell, written by Richard Curtis, one who understands love of cinema (also the screenplays of Qfour weddings and a funeral, Bridget Jones’s diary, Love Actually, Matter of time). Set in the Notting Hill district of London, it is the story between an American movie star and an English bookseller.

Notting Hill is streaming on Netflix.

Notting Hill: around London in the footsteps of Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts I’m also a simple girl standing in front of a guy and asking him to love her. How many have dreamed of their favorite actress at least once telling them such a thing? This desire is realized for William Thacker, owner of a bookshop in the Notting Hill district of …

7. The pages of our life (2004)

Maybe someone thinks it dull, but so how Mom I missed the plane And An armchair for two are essential Christmas classics, The pages of our lifeadaptation of the novel The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks, it’s a Valentine’s Day classicor anyway of romanticism.

It is the tormented love story between Noah and Allie, told from youth to old age: family girl She was rich, he was a humble worker, they met in South Carolina in the 1940s. To interpret them Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, who became a sex symbol of cinema with this film.

The pages of our life is streaming on Netflix.

8. La La Land (2016)

Again Ryan Gosling, this time paired with Emma Stone, awarded the Oscar for best actress for the role of Mia, an aspiring actress who goes to Los Angeles to pursue her dream. Here he meets Sebastian (Gosling), who instead loves jazz and wants to open his own club: Seb’s.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, also awarded an Oscar (the youngest director to receive this award), when La La Land opened the Venice International Film Festival in 2016 who was present at the screening (including the writer) stood up in the armchair to applaud the opening number. If you love musicals, you cannot fail to have seen it at least ten times.

La La Land is streaming on RaiPlay.

9. Call me by your name (2017)

Beloved abroad, so much so that it received four Academy Award nominations, Call me by your name is the film by Luca Guadagnino inspired by the novel of the same name by André Aciman. Starring Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a teenager and twenty-year-old who fall in love during a summer in the 1980s in the Cremasco countryside.

Here, too, a splendid song contributed to the success of the film: Mystery of Love by Sufjan Stevens. And an equally splendid song was born inspired by the film: Montero (Call me by your name) by Lil Nas X. Find the story in the video below.

Call me by your name is streaming on Netflix.

10. A Star is Born (2018)

Debut as actress of Lady Gaga and as director of Bradley Cooper (also protagonist), A Star is Born it’s just the latest chronological remake of the 1930s film A star was born. Lady Gaga has taken the baton from Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, who were the “rising stars” in the 1950s and 1970s.

The singer and actress is Ally, a bartender in a club where she performs dreaming of treading the stage. Cooper is Jackson Maine, a declining rock star. The spark breaks out between the two, but being together is not easy, especially for his alcoholism.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have made us believe in this couple so much, that some have insinuated that the singer was the cause of the breakup between the actor and Irina Shayk. Their performance of Shallowan Oscar-winning song, made half the world sigh during the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

A Star is Born is streaming on Now Tv.