10 Luxurious Cars That Marvel Actors Drive

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives actors various benefits. In addition to allowing them to break through in the Hollywood industry and become known throughout the world, it gives them a great remuneration, with which many decide to fill their garage with luxury cars. Meet below, 10 cars that Marvel celebrities drive.

May 31, 2022 3:57 p.m.

The Marvel Cinematic Universeconsists of various films and series released over the years, produced by Marvel Studios. It started with Hombre de Hierro in 2008 and since then, it continues to produce various stories, based on the superheroes and characters from the comics of the American publisher.

All the actors of today want to be part of said universe, since its massive success means that they can be known all over the worldgiving them the opportunity to get other papers. Also, leave them a excellent remuneration. This is why many of the actors who have already passed through this study own luxurious cars. Let’s meet, then, 10 vehicles that Marvel actors drive:

1) Oscar Isaac: Polestar 1

The Polestar 1 driven by Óscar Isaac.

who gives life to Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight Y Jake Lockley, oscar isaacowns a Polestar 1. this hybrid, combine a block 4 cylinders and 2 liters with 2 electric motors. Together they generate 690 horsepower of power, with which they can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

2) Elizabeth Olsen—Toyota Prius

Elizabeth Olsen and her Toyota Prius.

Following the line of the hybrids, we find the Toyota Prius of who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, elizabeth olsen. The actress’s car has two engines under the hood, an electric motor manufactured by Toyota, and an engine In-line 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle thermal. With these, they generate a power of 136 horsepowerto reach a 180km/h top speed and go from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.4 seconds. This car, it only cost 22 thousand dollars.

3) John Krasinski: Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec

John Krasinski and his Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetec.

John Krasinski made of Reed Richards/Mr. amazing for the first time in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In his garage, she has a Mercedes-Benz ML 350 Bluetecwhose engine 3 liter V6 is capable of generating 240 horsepower of power can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and reach a 210km/h top speed. Its value is 23 thousand dollars.

4) Zoë Saldana: Audi A8

Zoe Saldana and her Audi A8.

Zoë Saldana gives life to Gamora and in her garage, the actress has several luxury cars. One of them is the Audi A8whose value reaches 120 thousand dollars. This vehicle has an engine 4.2-liter V8 which generates a power of 350 horsepower. reach one 260km/h top speed and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.

5) Zoe Saldana: Audi R8 Spyder

Zoe Saldana and her Audi R8 Spyder.

The Audi R8 Spyder is another of the cars in the collection of the one who personifies the daughter of Thanos. The same, has a motor 4.2-liter V8 that generates 430 horsepower of power Thanks to these, Saldana can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed. The value of this vehicle is 132 thousand dollars.

6) Paul Bettany: Aston Martin Vantage

Paul Bettany and his Aston Martin Vantage.

Paul Bettanywho does the voice of JARVIS and act like Visionowns an ostentatious Aston Martin Vantage of 150 thousand dollars. It has a motor 6 liter V12 which generates a power of 510 horsepower. can reach a top speed of 305km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

7) Chris Hemsworth: Cadillac Escalade

Chris Hemsworth and his Cadillac Escalade.

Chris Hemsworth, Thor, also has several machines in his collection. One of them is a luxurious cadillac-escalade of 100 thousand dollars. with an engine 6.2-liter V8generate 420 horsepower of power speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and is able to achieve top speed of 209 km/h.

8) Chris Hemsworth: Audi R8

Chris Hemsworth’s Audi R8.

This fast sports car from the garage of the one who plays the god of thunder, has a value of 197 thousand dollars. Under the hood, hides a powerful engine 5.2-liter V10 capable of generating power 562 horsepower. can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 329 km/h.

9) Benedict Cumberbatch: Mercedes-Benz S500e-Class

Benedict Cumberbatch and his Mercedes-Benz S500e-Class.

benedict cumberbatch he is also one of the actors who has a vast collection in his garage. One of the cars he brings to life Doctor Strangeis he Mercedes-Benz S500e-Class of 120 thousand dollars. with your engine V8 Biturboreaches a 250km/h top speed and in addition, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

10) Benedict Cumberbatch: Lamborghini Urus

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Lamborghini Urus.

who plays Stephen Strangehe also owns an ostentatious Lamborghini Uruswhich has a supreme value of 220 thousand dollars. This car generates a power of 650 horsepower thanks to its engine 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8. can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305km/h.