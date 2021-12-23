10 million euros for Lewis Hamilton’s Pagani Zonda

Unique. The specimen we are talking about is a very particular Zonda, starting from the color: a purple created by the weave of carbon fiber. The one-off personally ordered from Horacio Pagani by Lewis Hamilton is based on another extremely exclusive model from San Cesario sul Panaro, the 760 RS. Progenitor of the small lineage of the 760s (in addition to the LH there were also the Fantasma, RSJX, AG, Kiryu, JC and LM), the RS was able to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in less than three seconds and could touch the 350 km / h top speed. To differentiate these versions of the other Zonda aesthetically, there is also a particular central fin inspired by the prototypes of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and an integrated air intake above the roof derived from the Zonda Cinque.

The choice of the manual. Every year the Zonda 760 LH was serviced directly by Pagani, which sent its technicians to Monte Carlo to pick it up, take it to San Cesario sul Panaro and check all mechanical aspects. In the nearly ten years that Hamilton has owned the one-off he has never reported any problems, even going so far as to define it as his “favorite car” as can be seen in the video above. On the other hand, the 760 LH is one of the most particular one-offs built on a Zonda base: its naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 with dry sump lubrication had been modified to deliver 760 HP, all transmitted to the rear wheels via a gearbox. manual. Hamilton specifically requested, directly from the factory, the presence of this type of transmission explaining that for him the automatic was a “work gear”. This car, in 2015, was the protagonist of an over-program on the streets of Monaco: returning from a party, around 3.30 in the morning, Lewis’s Zonda crashed into a stationary vehicle, generating a slight accident that did not fail to cause clamor. Perhaps it is for this bad memory that, three years later, he changed his opinion of her in the columns of The Times (opinion later reported in a misleading way by Drive Tribe)? Here’s what he said: “The Zonda is gorgeous, it’s brilliantly built and it’s the best sounding car I own, but handling it is the worst. I took it manually because I didn’t want a tiptronic version.” . Difficult to say: what is certain is that this Pagani turned out to be a (excellent) deal. Apparently like his ethical breakthrough.