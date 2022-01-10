10 missed roles for big stars

Doctor Strange: An image of the protagonist Benedict Cumberbatch

There are several cases, especially in American cinema, in which great actors have given up, for one reason or another, to notable roles in films that later became great successes, sometimes paving the way for other colleagues (Michael Caine has repeatedly ironized about when he discovered he became important: there were no more coffee stains on the scripts, so he was the first choice). With this ranking we have decided to revisit ten memorable cases, from the late seventies to today. Starting with one of the most famous blunders of recent decades …

1. Will Smith – Matrix

Will Smith is the protagonist of I, Robot

For someone who, by his own admission, has built his career at the table, sometimes even Will Smith he was able to make mistakes. Among these is the refusal of the role of Neo in The Matrix, which went to Keanu Reeves, mainly because he chose to act in his place in the little appreciated Wild wild west. In hindsight, Smith admits that he was wrong about his reservations about the film (he was skeptical about special effects), but he is not entirely sorry he said no, because he believes that with his poor acting maturity of the film. era would have contributed in a deleterious way to the project.

Matrix in addition to the first chapter: a trilogy to be rediscovered and loved

2. Christopher Lee – Halloween

Christopher Lee in a scene from 1972: Dracula strikes again

It was quite unusual that Christopher Lee, a very prolific actor, gave up a part, but such was the case in 1978 when he chose not to play in Halloween – Night of the Witches, letting the role of Doctor Loomis go to compatriot Donald Pleasence (friend Peter Cushing also said no, due to the lower remuneration than his standard). Lee’s choice was somewhat reasonable, as he was likely fed up with appearing mainly in horror films at the time, but after seeing John Carpenter’s work on creating Michael Myers’ world he candidly admitted that not playing Loomis was the biggest professional regret of his life.

Halloween Kills is the final consecration of Michael Myers

3. Denzel Washington – Seven

Denzel Washington in a scene from Inside Man, directed by Spike Lee

Today it’s hard to imagine Seven without Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, but at the time one of the candidates for the role of young cop David Mills was none other than Denzel Washington, who preferred to do something else (he had three films in theaters in 1995 alone), in part because he thought Andrew Kevin Walker’s script was too dark and disturbing. With hindsight, a choice he regretted, commenting on the situation as follows: “When I saw the movie, I thought ‘Oh, man!’.”

20 years of Seven: seven ingredients for a thrilling cult

4. Johnny Depp – Speed

Waiting for the Barbarians: a close-up of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp as Jack Traven? Yes, Edward Scissorhands’ protagonist was among the eligible candidates for the lead role in Speed, but nothing came of it for various reasons, including Depp’s outspoken aversion to star roles in the 1990s after he quit. hit series 21 Jump Street. His philosophy changed after he became a father, when he decided he wanted to make films that were suitable for his children, ringing blockbuster parts starting with Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

21 Jump Street, from Johnny Depp to Channing Tatum: young, cute and infiltrated

5. James Woods – The hyenas

Too big to fail – The Collapse of the Giants: James Woods in a fragment of the film

What to do when you discover that your agent has made a decision on their own, without consulting you? That’s what happened in the early 1990s when James Woods he knew he was not well liked for a part in Pulp Fiction as he had previously said no to The Hyenas (he never specified the role, but it is assumed he was Mr. Orange). It turns out that the choice was made by the agent, not even allowing Woods to read the script. The actor commented on the matter in no uncertain terms: “He’s not my agent anymore.”

The hyenas: the film’s ending contains all of Tarantino’s cinema

6. Bill Murray – Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Bill Murray in a scene from Broken Flowers

While it’s impossible to think of anyone other than Bob Hoskins as Eddie Valiant, the writers of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? they had originally thought about Bill Murray. There was only one problem: the Ghostbusters star has neither an agent nor a manager, and to reach him you have to make use of an answering machine and / or a mysterious mailbox (only Sofia Coppola, Jim Jarmusch and Wes Anderson have your personal number). Years later, Murray read an article about the film and discovered this detail, and claims he screamed at the top of his lungs in public because he would have loved working on the project.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit: 30 Years of Brine, Crazy Rabbits, and Beautiful Babes

7. Russell Crowe – X-Men

Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman, enemies confronted in Les Misérables

The making of the first X-Men was not without problems, including the difficulty in finding an actor for the role of Wolverine (Dougray Scott, the initial choice, had to forfeit due to an unexpected overlap of commitments). Among the eligible candidates there was Russell Crowe, who gave up but nevertheless made an important contribution to the evolution of the franchise: it was he who recommended his friend Hugh Jackman to the production, who thanks to the Canadian mutant has become one of the great stars of the last twenty years.

Avengers vs X-Men: from comics to movies, why the mutants have lost again

8. Uma Thurman – The lord of the rings

Bill, your time has come.

Several actors chose not to shoot the trilogy based on Tolkien’s work, or were discarded a priori for various reasons (it emerged that some actresses, including Ashley Judd, were ignored because then producer Harvey Weinstein branded them as “difficult” ). It falls into the first category Uma Thurman, who had been approached for the part of Eowyn but chose to stay at home with her daughter Maya, taking a temporary break from the cinema. Interviewed about it years later, she admitted she regretted turning down the role.

At the end of the journey in Middle-earth: the 15 cult moments of The Lord of the Rings

9. Tilda Swinton – Harry Potter

Tilda Swinton in a scene from ‘Julia’

Although it has never been explained what role it was (most speculate that it was Professor Cooman, the divination teacher), it emerged that Tilda Swinton was seriously considered for a part in the Harry Potter franchise. And his motivation for giving a negative answer to the production is quite original: while many actors give up for economic reasons or because of other commitments, Swinton did not want to act in a saga that, in his opinion, represents in a positive way the school system of the college, which she openly despises.

From Fantastic Beasts to Harry Potter, 10 magical creatures from JK Rowling’s universe

10. Joaquin Phoenix – Doctor Strange

Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix receives the award

Benedict Cumberbatch has always been the main candidate for the role of the celebrated Marvel wizard, but in the early stages of Doctor Strange’s production it seemed that he was unavailable due to other work commitments. For this reason a list of alternative candidates was drawn up, and there were serious negotiations with Joaquin Phoenix. He didn’t want to sign a multiple-film deal, though, and so the shooting schedule was changed to allow Cumberbatch to become Strange, which he has done so far in five films (with a sixth coming soon) and the animated series. Marvel’s What If …?.