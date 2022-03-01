10 mistakes that still haunt Warner Bros

Warner Bros. was created by Harry, Abe, Sam and Jack Warner in 1923. It quickly became one of the major movie studios, expanding into almost every area of ​​the entertainment industry. Of course, nearly a century in the entertainment industry ensures that mistakes have been made by those responsible for some of the most well-known entertainment properties in existence.

Most fans are aware of Warner Brothers’ most recent flops, especially when it comes to the DC Extended Universe. To be fair, many studios went after the dragon that Marvel created with their shared cinematic universe. A lot of these Warner Bros. mistakes come from before anyone thought of an interconnected movie universe.

10 Online Influencers Covertly Paying To Promote Middle-earth: Shadow Of Mordor

In 2014, Warner Bros. launched a large ad campaign to promote the video game. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. As part of this advertising campaign, the Warner Bros. advertising agency hired online influencers to promote the game on YouTube. This would not have been a problem if they had disclosed the payments.

Today, it’s common for YouTubers to report at the beginning of videos that there’s a sponsored segment ahead, if not an entire video paid for by an advertiser. In 2016, the FTC settled with Warner Bros. on this violation. Today, Warner Bros. is required to tell influencers to prominently display paid promotional content in the future, and the FTC has sent word to other companies to do the same.

9 Streaming Matrix: Resurrections Simultaneous To Theatrical Release

In 2021, the Matrix franchise returned with The Matrix: Resurrections.. Likely in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Warner Bros. released the film simultaneously in theaters and online on HBO Max. Of course, helping drive traffic to the relatively new platform didn’t hurt.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. did not learn of Marvel Studios’ problems with Black Widow. Production company Village Roadshow sued the studio for damaging the Matrix brand. The two companies continue to publicly antagonize each other through press releases making further accusations.

8 Legal fight with Prince for control of his music

In 1994, Prince began a dispute with his record label Warner Bros. for control of his music. Warner was trying to limit the number of albums Prince put out, hoping not to flood the market. Prince wanted full control of his creative process, including control of his master tapes, crucial to Prince’s philosophy of how artists should control his art.

Prince changed his name to what was called the symbol of love, and he rushed to put out a few albums to fulfill his contractual obligation to Warner Bros. and put out other work under his new name. He also wrote “slave” on his face to protest the demands the record company placed on his creative process. In 2014, the two parties reached an agreement that gave Prince control of his musical catalog just two years before his death.

7 They Initially Defend CEO Kevin Tsujihara Amidst His Affair With A Young Actress

Wrapped up in the #MeToo movement was an allegation against Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara from a young actress named Charlotte Kirk. Tsujihara was in a sexual relationship with Kirk and worked to pressure filmmakers to cast her in various films. An initial investigation led the studio to support its CEO amid his denial of any wrongdoing.

A second investigation uncovered numerous text messages between Kirk and Tsujihara. The Hollywood Reporter he also reported evidence that the relationship began in a way that could be construed as non-consensual. Ultimately, Tsujihara was forced to resign, but that didn’t remove the stain on the studio that initially supported her CEO.

6 Warner Bros. Reissued Suicide Squad

David’s Suicide Squad Yesterday was plagued with problems. While things were looking bleak for the rushed follow-up to Batman V. Superman, Warner Bros. had to feel good about the fan response to the film’s first official trailer, though it was only released following leaks from an exclusive broadcast on the web. Comic Con. However, Warner Bros. hired Trailer Park, Inc, the production company behind the trailer, to re-edit it.

What followed was a disjointed mess that few involved felt good about. It was also another case of Warner Bros. chasing the success of another studio’s movie, Deadpool. The result was so unsatisfying, however, that James Gunn’s Suicide Squad was seen more as a relaunch than a direct sequel.

5 Interfering With Green Lantern From The Start Of The Casting

The film of2011 Green Lantern is the epitome of failed superhero movies. Its protagonist, Ryan Reynolds, has dedicated himself to reminding everyone how bad he was. Apparently, Warner Bros. got in the way of a cohesive story after commissioning Greg Berlanti to write the script. Martin Campbell was hired to direct it, only to find that executives undermined and ignored him.

Campbell wanted Bradley Cooper to play the titular hero, but the studio insisted on Ryan Reynolds. Berlanti’s script was rewritten, resulting in a disjointed story, mostly poorly edited. Late in production, the studio decided to make the film in 3D, pulling Campbell from the cutting room. At least Ryan Reynolds met his wife Blake Lively in the movie, so something good came of it. Green Lantern.

4 Natalie Wood’s Study Treatment

Natalie Wood was a successful child actress who rose to stardom with her role in rebel without a cause and later in The Searchers. Warner Bros. did not protect the young actress while she grew up in Hollywood. At 16, she was thrust into an illegal relationship with a 42-year-old director, as well as a relationship with a much older Frank Sinatra. Sadly, Ella Wood was the victim of a sexual assault at age 16, when she was lured into auditioning for one of her on-screen idols, who went unnamed due to the power of the studio.

As an adult, she once refused to accept a role and was suspended by the studio for 18 months, preventing her from working for any other studios. She was also forced into a fake relationship with actor Robert Wagner, which turned into a real romance and marriage, which ended when Wagner cheated on her. Both reconciled later. Wood ended up buying her contract with Warner Bros. after suffering emotional trauma and seeking therapy.

3 Hiring Joss Whedon To End The Justice League

The 2017 movie Justice League was plagued with problems. After the poor reception of Batman v. Superman by critics, it was reported that the studio was pressuring director Zack Snyder to lighten the film’s tone. The turning point came after the end of principal photography. Snyder’s daughter died and the director had to deal with the loss. Warner Bros. hired Joss Whedon to handle reshoots and post-production.

In 2020, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg, claimed that Whedon was abusive during reshoots. Others came to the fore claiming that Whedon’s unprofessional behavior dated back to his days filming Buffy the Vampire Slayer.. Others, including Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, backed up Fisher’s comments.

2 Jack Warner gave names to HUAC.

The Fear of Reds of the 1950s is a stain on American history. Numerous lives were destroyed by the House Un-American Activities Committee before the hearings were over. Nowhere was the damage more public than in Hollywood.

Warners Bros. studio boss Jack Warner gave friendly testimony before the committee. He was very patriotic and supported the Allied efforts in World War II. When he was called to appear before the HUAC, he provided the names of the scriptwriters who had been suspected of being communist sympathizers.

1 Jack Warner takes over the studio from his brothers.

The Warner brothers formed the studio. The eldest, Sam, died in 1927, leaving Jack in control of the production. He was known to be ruthless in his methods. Nowhere was he more pronounced than at his takeover of the company in 1956.

When the three surviving brothers put Warner Bros. on the market, Jack secretly assembled a group to buy control of the studio. After decades of arguments with his brother, Harry and Al Warner decided not to speak to him again.