“10% more contagious than Omicron”

In Great Britain A new variant of Covidcalls XE. The announcement came from the WHO that this mutation could be more transmissible than any strain ever seen before. It is a so-called “recombinant” virus, a mutation of the strains Omicron Ba.1 and Ba.2. The World Health Organization said the new XE mutation appears to be 10% more transmissible than Omicron 2.

Cases registered in Great Britain

Recombinant mutations emerge when a patient becomes infected with multiple Covid variants. The variants mix their genetic material during replication and form a new mutation, British experts said in an article published in the British Medical Journal. The XE variant would have been detected for the first time on January 19th. Currently, 637 cases have been identified in the UK.

Meanwhile, Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant is spreading rapidly around the world. In Italy it is already the dominant variant and the contagion curve continues to rise. The most dramatic situation right now is in China. Shanghai announced a further tightening of the lockdown and sweep test for 14 million people.