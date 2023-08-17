10 Most Common Postpartum Mistakes

The first recommendation is not to demand too much of yourself during these first weeks, since it is normal that you need an adaptation period to recover physically and mentally from the significant change that, on the one hand, is physical and On the other hand you have suffered. Your day to day on the other.

During pregnancy, the extra kilos may not bother you, as you have a very good reason to gain it, but after the birth, you may feel uncomfortable with your physical appearance. In postpartum recovery, our genetics play an important role and not all women heal at the same pace. Many times we are confused about the time it will take to shed those kilos from our shoulders and we want results much faster than what can be achieved in a healthy way.

another tip would be “divide and conquer”, It totally works: Share the household chores and tasks with your child. In this way it will be easier to strike the necessary balance between your past life as a woman, your life as a couple and your new life as a mother.

In the postpartum period, you will have to find a balance between your past life as a woman and your new life as a mother. Do not pretend to reach everything, it is not necessary.

Another very frequent mistake is to feel bad for not feeling perfectly good, perfectly happy, however, this is a very normal and completely understandable thing. After giving birth, the mother is very tired, there is a very significant hormonal change and, in addition, life, as it was until that moment, changes and all this presupposes a period of adaptation, rest, patience. Need and don’t put the blame on your head for not being able to fill your stomach.

Love yourself mom, respect yourself and give yourself time!

don’t feel bad if you’re not 100% happy

Our mood starts at -10 during postpartum. Hormonal changes after childbirth mean that you are not 100% healthy. In addition, we must also add the normal fatigue that every mother has in the first days after giving birth. The wear and tear of childbirth and in some cases you may find yourself suffering from anemia which is accompanied by early fatigue. The absence of comfortable hours of sleep means you are unable to fully enjoy these first days of motherhood. Rest as much as you can and gain the strength to be able to enjoy yourself as soon as your body and mind allow it.

The kilos we put on in 40 weeks can’t be shed in one fell swoop

You must understand that the first 40 days after delivery are meant for recovery and from that moment you can start doing small things that help you gradually get back to your previous appearance. Whether you are breastfeeding or your baby is formula fed, a healthy and balanced diet is important. Once you cross 40 days post delivery, you can start leading a more active life, avoiding high impact sports (like running, crossfit…) you can do brisk walking, swimming, spinning with your baby Can take advantage of…

Why do celebrities recover in 4 weeks and I don’t?

Our first piece of advice is that comparisons are never better and we’re going to tell you why. For example, a model usually spends several hours a day taking care of her figure before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after delivery. It should be kept in mind that their physical appearance is part of their job and many of them devote several hours a day to their recovery, which normal mothers cannot do. Also, if you have practiced sports during pregnancy, your recovery may be faster than if you did not. Remember that your recovery should be your own pace.

You can eat whatever you want if you are breastfeeding because it will help you lose weight

There is a very clear fact in this regard and that is that milk production consumes about 500 kcal of calories per day. This does not mean that we no longer need to play sports because we expend calories with breastfeeding, nor does it mean that we can eat whatever we want. It’s true that breastfeeding costs extra calories that artificial feeding doesn’t, and the fat in breast milk also comes from fat stored in certain areas of the mother. But if instead of having a healthy diet, I abuse foods rich in sugar, I enter a vicious cycle which is not recommended, because you will generate more insulin which will make you more hungry than you already are. Can imagine what you’re going to do then… back to food!

Losing weight while breastfeeding is logical if your diet is similar to what you had before becoming pregnant. Lastly, I want to tell you that if your diet is correct but you are gaining weight and also you are very tired then you must tell your doctor as they may have to do analysis to make sure that Is there an endocrine problem called postpartum thyroiditis, which is an inflammation of the thyroid gland that can occur after childbirth. It usually begins with transient hyperthyroidism where weight loss occurs but later becomes hypothyroidism where symptoms such as fatigue and weight gain are associated.

Skin-to-skin contact is important, but you should keep one important recommendation in mind.

Skin-to-skin contact is beneficial for many reasons, on the one hand, it will help us with the thermoregulation of the baby, it will calm the crying and it will help him adapt better to the changes that happen to him at birth. But as you may already know, when babies start sleeping on their backs, sudden infant death syndrome is significantly reduced. For this reason, it is not recommended that babies sleep skin-to-skin at night, as we fall asleep too and we will not be able to monitor their condition. My recommendation is that skin-to-skin contact should happen during the day, it should be done by both mom and dad and it is recommended that we sit or semi-stand. In this way, although the baby is face down on our chest, it will be more upright and not completely recumbent, and we will also be awake to be able to monitor the baby’s good position. Each couple should decide where they want their baby to sleep, but it is important that they sleep on their back as much as possible.

Importance of effective communication in a couple.

When we decide to experience motherhood as a couple, it’s important to work on two-way communication after childbirth. A very common mistake is to focus all your attention on the new family member and neglect your relationship as a couple. Balance in a couple is important for everything to go smoothly. In many cases it is difficult for parents to be dynamic, one of the reasons is that they are not 40 weeks pregnant like us and if we are not able to discuss things in time, a big problem can arise Is. We recommend that you have a calm mind and have a normal conversation with your partner. Tell him how you feel, if you think he can help you with anything else. It is important that they feel useful and just as we should tell them what they are not doing well, we should remind them that they are an important part of the balance of your new life.

Why is it hard for moms to delegate correctly?

We are the first generation of working mothers, as in many cases our mothers took years off from work to raise us. This means that there has been a change in the way motherhood and fatherhood are perceived and now things are divided for both the members of the family in the homes. That is why we stress on the need to establish good two-way communication from the very beginning, as I mentioned in the previous point. Weekly planning is a great ally in our homes, as it allows us to divide tasks with our child, but it is important that the tasks we assign are done correctly. Many mothers find it difficult to hand over everything related to their baby and you will find this to be true. But if you work outside the home, it’s a fleeting feeling that you’ll have to get over, because you can’t handle everything alone. You have to get over that negative feeling that we have sometimes “Bad Mother”,

Asking for help is not synonymous with not doing the job right.

Sometimes women think we can handle everything and once she told me that to raise a child you need a “tribe”, That expression is so beautiful, guess who’s part of “your tribe”, your friends, your family, your partner… You can’t do everything alone and that doesn’t mean you’re not doing it well. Surely there are people around you who are ready to help you, even if they do not know how. Guide them so that you can enjoy this new phase together.

Your main goal should be to find your balance.

“In order to take care of others, you must first take care of yourself.” It is important that you understand that, although you are a new mother, you are still a woman and if you have decided to experience motherhood as a couple, you have a travel companion.. When you find your balance, it will be time to move on and enjoy all aspects of your life, and there is no doubt that being a mother will become one of the most important. You must have the confidence and knowledge so that you can enjoy motherhood without any fear or apprehension. Congratulations mom!