10 Most Interesting Facts About Tim Drake That Only Comic Book Fans Know

Tim Drake AKA the canonical third Robin has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. Recently, however, Tim came out as bisexual, and DC Comics has confirmed that he’ll be getting his own comic book series again. Tim has been around in the comics for decades, but many fans tend to overlook him.

From his early days as a little detective to becoming the resident genius of the Bat-Family, Timothy Jackson Drake-Wayne has a storied history in the DC Universe. That’s why many would say he’s the best Robin, while others like Dick Grayson and Jason Todd excel more under the titles of Nightwing and Red Hood.

Witness to the death of the Flying Graysons

The origins of Dick Grayson and Tim Drake are actually linked. When the Flying Graysons were killed at Haley Circus, Tim witnessed it in the same seats Bruce Wayne saw.

Tim was not only a fan of the Flying Graysons, but he and his parents actually took a picture with the famous acrobats before they disappeared. He considered Dick Grayson an inspiration and that continued when young Grayson became Batman’s Robin.

Changed Robin’s costume forever

Dick Grayson and Jason Todd both wore similar Robin outfits which maintained the old-fashioned, acrobatic look of the Flying Graysons. Tim wore the same uniform on his first outing as Robin, but he soon acquired a new costume, which would forever change the way artists drew Robin.

It was a full bodysuit with less green and more red and yellow. While the original design has its place in history as Robin’s iconic look, most can agree that Tim’s design was for the best. Movies, games, and shows would use him as the inspiration for many different versions of Robin.

Batman isn’t his only favorite superhero

Despite being a Gothamite and being heavily inspired by Batman in many ways, Tim Drake idolizes him as another DC Universe hero. It would be none other than Ted Kord AKA the Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle and Ted Kord’s Batman have a lot of similarities. They’re both street sleuths with a range of themed gear and vehicles to help them fight crime. When Tim meets Ted Kord as Robin in the comics, he acts like an ecstatic fanboy around him and is always happy to work with him.

The Robin Mobile

Officially titled Redbird, Tim Drake was the first Robin to get his own car in the same vein as the iconic Batmobile. The Redbird looked more like a muscle car, and it was given to Tim after he got his driver’s license to drive his disabled father.

Unfortunately, the Redbird didn’t last for some reason and was forgotten by fans and writers alike, having only appeared a handful of times. Now most Robins and other members of the Bat-Family stick to the Batcycle variants.

Tim Drake is bisexual

Thanks to comic book writer Tom Taylor, it was unveiled in Batman: Urban Legends that Tim Drake is bisexual. In the comics, Tim asked a classmate named Bernard out on a date. Now they’re a couple, and Tim has joined the ranks as the face of the LGBTQ+ community for DC.

This came as a surprise since Tim Drake has had many girlfriends in the comics over the years. He once dated Wonder Girl and Spoiler, so many people expected him to be straight. Tom Taylor has delivered a new side to Tim that is not only truly endearing, but also shows the strength of Tim’s character.

Two-Face was his first villain

In his new Robin debut, Tim Drake actually helped save Batman and Nightwing. Without Tim Drake, Harvey Dent AKA Two-Face would have won against the Dark Knight. It is thanks to these actions and a rather well thought out speech that Tim Drake has earned the right to become Robin.

It would follow in the DC Animated Universe, with Two-Face being Tim Drake’s first villain in The New Adventures of Batman. Drake would go on to fight many other iconic Batman villains over the years in all forms of media.

Multiple titles

For better or worse, DC has been very fickle with Tim Drake. He started out as Robin, and like other Batman apprentices, he became his own hero known as Red Robin, who has been among Tim Drake’s best comics. This name will stick around for a while but, sadly, it then fell to the fringes of the DC Universe.

When DC tried to bring him back to the revival era, his name was changed to just Drake, but that name didn’t last long. At one point he was a villain known as the Savior, and now he’s back to being Robin. Robin is the title he’s most famous for and loves the most, but DC seems unable to let him stick to one name for long.

A master of disguise

Tim has taken on many different Batman talents, including one of his lesser known ones: disguise. Tim learned to hide among crowds and infiltrate places without wearing the Boy Wonder costume.

One of the best examples comes from Batman #626. In this comic, a doctor named Caroline Hill politely declines an appointment with a colleague, but he turns out to be Tim Drake in disguise.

Robins best detective

Each of the Robins inherited and excelled in some aspect of Batman’s skills. Dick Grayson is a natural martial artist, Red Hood has a temper and is the strongest of the Robins, and Tim is an awesome member of the Bat-Family. Even before he became part of the Bat-Family, Tim was a detective helping out on the streets of Gotham.

This skill actually helped him deduce the identities of Batman and Nightwing, which led to him helping Nightwing and meeting his heroes. After becoming part of the Bat-Family, his detective skills only improved and he became a tech savvy, able to create his own gear like Batman did in his early days.

Batman alternate timeline

With Tim Drake being the only Robin cannon to volunteer for the moniker and being the most dedicated detective of the bunch, DC was apparently grooming Tim to become the next Batman. This was most evident two times that showed Tim becoming Batman in the future.

Once Upon a Time with the Teen Titans, featuring a dark future where they all become villains and Tim is a Batman who has gone mad. The other time was during the The end of the future event when Terry McGinnis gave Tim the Batman Beyond costume and sent him back in time to prevent cyberpunk’s dark future. Other canons such as the Arkhamverse have also hinted at Tim taking on the mantle of the bat.

