10 most valuable luxury brands in the world; Porsche took the crown

According to Alex Haigh, Director of Brand Finance, “it made a lot of sense to extract the hidden value within the Volkswagen group, especially when it comes to an iconic luxury brand like Porsche, which can generate such returns compared to other brands in the portfolio“.

1. Porsche – $33.7 billion

It is a German automobile brand that was founded in 1931 and is mainly engaged in the design, development and manufacture of luxury sports cars. The company also offers engineering and consulting services to other organizations in the automotive sector.

Your brand has become a sign of high quality and performance carsbeing highly sought after by motor fans as it has won numerous awards throughout its history.

It is a French designer and luxury brand known for its high-quality bags and unique designs, founded in 1854 and becoming synonymous with luxury and style.

Its bags are recognized throughout the world for their quality and elegance, and are highly sought after by lovers of trends. The designs are characterized by their sobriety and elegance, being a fashion icon.

3. Gucci – $18.1 billion

It is an Italian fashion brand founded in 1921 that specializes in luxury products, such as clothing, shoes and accessories. The brand has established itself as one of the most prestigious in the world, and its products are highly sought after.

Gucci is associated with elegance and style; his creations are highly appreciated by ‘fashionistas’. The brand has expanded rapidly and today it has stores all over the world.

4. Chanel – $15.3 billion

It is a famous French fashion house, founded by designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. It specializes in women’s clothing, accessories and perfumes. Coco Chanel changed the way women dressed in the 20th century and her style has been characterized as elegant, simple and sophisticated. Chanel products are very popular among women all over the world.

5. Hermes – $13.5 billion

Luxury goods company founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermes, a specialist in leather and leather goods, as well as producing clothing, jewelry, and other accessories. Hermes is known for his unique quality and craftsmanship.

6. Cartier – $12.4 billion

Cartier is a French luxury brand known for its jewelry, watches, perfumes and other accessories. Founded in 1847, it has been especially recognized for its unique and timeless designs. Throughout its history, Cartier has been the choice of numerous celebrities and personalities, helping to establish it as a symbol of style and luxury.

7. Dior – $9.0 billion

It is a French fashion brand that was founded in 1946. The brand is known for its elegant and sophisticated designs. Dior has a wide range of products, including clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, perfume, and makeup. The brand has been associated with celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portmanamong others.

8. Rolex – $8.4 billion

A Rolex watch is a luxury piece that is characterized by its high quality and precision. The Rolex brand was founded in London in 1905 and its items are known for their elegance, resistance and precision, and have become a symbol of status and success. Although Rolex watches are very popular, they are also extremely expensive.

9. Ferrari – $8.0 billion

Ferrari is an Italian luxury automobile brand, founded in 1929 by Enzo Ferrari, which is primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of racing vehicles, and also produces a line of high-end automobiles for the consumer market. The company also has a long history of success in motorsport.especially in motorsports.

10. Estée Lauder – $7.9 billion

It is a brand of cosmetics and beauty products founded in 1946 by Estée and Joseph Lauder focused on the development of high quality products for skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care. Estée Lauder offers a wide range of products to meet the needs of all its customers. The brand’s products are characterized by their high quality and effectiveness.

