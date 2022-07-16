10 movie and series premieres for the weekend (July 11 – 17)

We have a new list of movie and series premieres This week you can’t miss it.

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks return to the big screen with the highly anticipated biopic of Elvis Presley, which is already generating Oscar buzz. On the other hand, there are new criminal documentaries, horror and even a new history of the world of Resident Evil.

Do you never know what movies and series to watch on the weekend? You are not the only one, but for this we have an infallible selection with everything that arrives (or was released during the week) on the different streaming platforms, so go get the popcorn, prepare your favorite chair and enjoy a few hours entertainment of all genres.

The best thing about this weekend in particular? The Netflix series of resident Evil is ideal for a bloody marathon, but you should also keep an eye on the Elvis movie, the documentary about how drugs change your brain (for the better), and the new romantic drama from Dakota Johnson.

Movies with the best reviews, series and special programs, your weekend schedule has just been filled with hours and hours of entertainment. These are the premieres of movies and series that you cannot miss.

FILMS

Elvis (Cinemas)