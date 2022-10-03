10 Movie Locations You Can’t Miss

If you travel to London and you are a movie buff, you have to visit real places that appear in the best movies.

Lately, much of the film industry has moved to LondonSince the ‘City’ has become a perfect place to shoot movies and is less than 30 kilometers Pinewood Studioswhich are very popular film studios that never stop hosting the best blockbusters of Hollywood. For example, transformers: the last knight (2017), no time to die (2021), Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and the marvels (2023).

10 places to visit in the capital of England related to cinema.

Harry Potter series.

Undoubtedly, there is a great Harry Potter route in London. For we can find the Millennium Bridge, Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station and of course the Harry Potter Studios outside of London in Watford. But also, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, was filmed in Australia House, since its opulent decoration immediately takes you to the famous bank that we see in several films of the franchise… But in reality that building is the High Commission of Australia in London.

Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Must visit for fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man’s epic battle against the Hulk was shot in the Wembley arches and the Brent Civic Center. On the outside, you may not recognize it, but on the inside it takes you back to that moment in the second Avengers movie. Although curiously, they are actually supposed to be in Johannesburg (South Africa).

The Bourne Ultimatum.

The curious thing about Charing Cross station is that it is currently closed, but it has been kept in the best condition and is rented out to shoot numerous films. So surely movie fans who visit it will be able to recognize scenes where the protagonists run through that place.

Notting Hill.

Undoubtedly, the film of the late 20th century most related to London is Notting Hill (1999), since there are many places that appear in its scenes that have become famous. Because if you walk through the cobblestone streets of Notting Hill to 142 Portobello Road, you can find William Thacker’s (Hugh Grant) bookstore which is actually a gift shop. However, they decided to keep the ‘The Travel Bookshop’ sign. Although you have to remember that the real bookstore that inspired the movie is at 13 Blenheim Crescent.

Love Actually.

Also, if you are in Notting Hill you have to stop by 27 St Luke’s Mews, as you will see the place where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) declares his love to Juliet (Keira Knightley) in Love Actually.

The darkest moment.

The film narrates how Winston Churchill must make the hard decision in 1940 to face Hitler or make peace. You can now visit the Churchill War Rooms which are located underground in the center of the city of London. Since they are currently part of the Imperial War Museum.

Paddington.

If there is one memorable place in Paddington’s film it is that he lives in the bright pastel terraced houses of Chalcot Crescent, which are located in the Primrose Hill area of ​​North London. A more than obligatory visit without a doubt.

Skyfall.

The National Gallery is a museum that we have seen in numerous movies. But there is a scene from the James Bond movie, when the secret agent played by Daniel Craig sits down with Q (Ben Whishaw) to admire the painting called The Fighting Temeraire by JMW Turner.

Kingsman.

Huntsman is a tailor’s shop on Savile Row right between Piccadilly Circus, Mayfair and Soho, which served as the inspiration for the movie Kingsman. So if you like that action saga, it’s a corner of London that you have to visit.

The Dark Knight Trilogy.

If you are a fan of Batman, you will surely recognize the Senate House of the University of London. Since it was the courthouse in Batman Begins and then the masquerade ball scene from The Dark Knight Rises.

What other sites of movie locations in London do you know?