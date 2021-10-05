10 Movies about the world of Fashion to see absolutely [LISTA]

Presented at the Venice International Film Festival, Salvatore – The shoemaker of dreams is a new film about the fashion world of Luca Guadagnino which tells the story of Salvatore Ferragamo, legendary Italian designer and entrepreneur who made history in his sector. Having left with little money and many dreams from Naples to conquer America, Salvatore imposed himself in Hollywood thanks to his immense talent.

Back in Italy, he founded his own brand which will become synonymous with excellence all over the world. In the documentary, out with a special event on 11, 12 and 13 October for Lucky Red, it is told by the voice of Michael Stuhlbarg.

The narration, expertly stitched by Guadagnino, is embellished with finds of the time and with testimonies of great faces from the world of cinema and fashion such as, for example, the legendary Martin Scorsese.

Salvatore – The Shoemaker of Dreams it is only the latest great auteur film that testifies to the indissoluble link between cinema and the world of fashion .. Very often, in fact, the seventh art has become the springboard used by many directors to bring the story of men to the big screen and women who have made the world of fashion great and memorable.

Important directors of the caliber of Robert Altman And Paul Thomas Anderson gave the spectators their tribute to the world of fashion. Even Nicolas Winding Refn he honored this world in his own The Neon Demon, centered on a girl (Elle Fanning) who dreams of starting her life as a model in Los Angeles.

To get ready for Luca Guadagnino’s latest effort, here is a list of ten films that, with different tones and different ambitions, have managed to bring fashion and fashion to the big screen

10 great fashion movies to watch

Yves Saint Laurent

The 2014 Film focuses on what is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the fashion industry not only in France, but also internationally.

From the leading role at Dior in the late 1950s to the opening of his own brand in 1961, Yves Saint Laurent tries to shed light on the complex ambition of an equally complex designer, played by Pierre Niney. In the same year, moreover, Yves Saint Laurent was also brought to the big screen by the director Bertrand Bonello, in which the designer was instead played by Gaspard Ulliel.

Cinderella in Paris: fashion according to Audrey Hepburn

Among the classic and essential films set in the world of fashion there is Cinderella in Paristhe – unfortunate Italian title of the most sensible Funny Face.

The film, directed by Stanley Donen, is centered on a bookshop passionate about philosophy (Audrey Hepburn) which is “discovered” by the photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) and chosen as a model for a famous fashion magazine.

The woman will therefore fly to Paris where she will follow this strange path made up of haute couture dresses and essential events.

The hidden thread

Among the more recent films in which fashion plays an important role is the recent film by Paul Thomas Anderson, The hidden thread.

The film follows the story of the tailor / stylist Reynold Woodcock, played by Daniel Day-Lewis in his latest film role.

Maniacal, talented and meticulous to the point of being scary, Reynold Woodcock is the emblem of the designer who lives on his art.

The devil wears Prada

When we talk about films focused on the world of fashion, especially if we stick to comedies, we cannot help but mention The devil wears Prada, the film he sees Anne Hathaway opposed to an always extraordinary Meryl Streep.

The devil wears Prada had the merit of bringing the character of Miranda Priestly, director of a fashion magazine that looks a lot to Vogue into the collective imagination. And on the other hand, the character of Miranda has always been associated with Anna Wintour, director of Vogue.

Coco avant Chanel: the face of French fashion

If there is a character who has had a strong impact in the fashion world, creating a real imaginary, that is Coco Chanel.

On the big screen, the famous French designer, capable of changing the concept of beauty and femininity, is played by Audrey Tatou, French actress famous for playing the lead in The fabulous world of Amelie.