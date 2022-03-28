10 Movies Every Entrepreneur Should Watch on Hulu

As an entrepreneur, you constantly need inspiration and motivation to keep building your dream. We all know that books are a great way to fuel that fire, but when you need a mental break, a good movie may be the best option.





When you’re feeling drained, movies can stimulate your mind and give you a boost of motivation and creativity. Pick the right movies to watch and you’ll broaden your horizons while relaxing on your couch.

Here is a list of the top 10 movies available on Hulu that will offer some interesting ideas to munch on while you relax.

parasite is the story of two families in a symbiotic relationship. The Kims are a poverty-stricken family cunningly put in the employ of the Parks, an obscenely wealthy family who have unknowingly harbored strangers in their basement for years.

Key points: parasite It can be seen as a fable about economic equality, but if there is a lesson to be learned, it is that money does not make you immune to misery.

This action-packed war crime film follows the life of Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage), an immigrant from the Ukraine who decides his path to success is through the illegal arms trade. Although incredibly violent, the film offers valuable moral lessons about a conflicted man who finally faces the consequences of his actions.

Key points – Yuri’s ambition, tenacity, and ability to tolerate risk demonstrate the qualities entrepreneurs need to succeed. The film also covers the growth of hacking, building customer loyalty, and negotiation techniques, all great lessons for anyone starting their own business venture.

This is the story of Ryan Bingham (played by George Clooney), who travels across the country for his job, which involves firing people at other companies. However, the company is trying to cut expenses and reduce its budget for travel. Enter Natalie Keener (played by Anna Kendrick), a fresh young employee who arrives with plans to revolutionize the business model by relying solely on technology.

Key points: Before you can improve anything, you need to understand the entire process and the existing systems that are in place. This film offers lessons on how to listen to your employees who work in the field before making important decisions.

Public Figure is a documentary that investigates the lives of influencers (public figures on social media platforms) around the world, as well as the psychological and addictive effects of social media on our society. The film features many of the internet’s most recognizable faces. It examines the everyday lives of influencers and how they deal with fame, money, hate, and obsession. Chronicling the evolution of social media influencers, the film looks at how they have turned their everyday lives into bona fide riches by sharing their experiences with hordes of online followers.

Key points: As this documentary points out, it is estimated that 210 million people suffer from addictions to the Internet and social networks. The lifestyle of an influencer can be lucrative, but it also takes a deep psychological toll.

Based on a true story, Fighting with My Family centers on Paige Bevis, the teenage daughter of a working-class family who runs her own wrestling league in a run-down area of ​​England. The family dreams of sending Paige and her brother Zak to the US to wrestle in WWE. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the film is not only funny and entertaining, but also offers a strong lesson in the importance of hard work, forgiveness, and teamwork.

Key points: Even if you’re not a pro wrestling fan, you’ll appreciate the film’s theme of following dreams while maintaining identity and balancing the needs of family.

hitch is a romantic comedy starring Will Smith. He plays dating coach Alex Hitchens, who helps his clients win over the women of his dreams. As Hitch reminds his clients, you have to listen and respond to someone if you hope to build a relationship with them.

Key points : Since marketing is a bit like dating, it stands to reason that Hitch could teach entrepreneurs a thing or two about sales. As an entrepreneur, it’s your job to listen to your customers and translate their pain points into a product that fits and exceeds their needs. Also, as Hitch points out in the film, non-verbal communication is key. Potential customers will hear your words but they will also hear your tone and watch your body language.

Hulu’s documentary on the infamous Fyre Festival takes you inside the 2017 influencer scam and features an exclusive interview with Billy McFarland, the festival’s founder and CEO, who swindled investors out of $24.7 million and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Key points : From the beginning, Fyre Festival was marketed with false promises. Instead of working on the logistics of the festival first, its organizers focused on hiring mega-influencers to promote an event that was little more than a pipe dream. It turns out that having the most popular influencers promoting your brand is not what will make your company a success.

the Greatest Showman brings the spectacle of PT Barnum’s life to the big screen. The famous 19th-century businessman dabbled in everything from publishing a newspaper to running a museum. PT Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman) is a man with a vision, determined to do whatever it takes to see his dream come true. Ultimately, he found success with the famous Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Key points : Barnum was a controversial figure, but is remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. Above all, he believed in hard work and was determined to make a better life for himself and his family. But he was also open to input from others, learning from his mistakes and adapting when his first ventures failed.

This film tells the story of three African-American women in the 1960s who worked as mathematicians at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. It is an inspiring and moving story of his fight against prejudice and discrimination in an America that was still segregated.

Key points: This is a story about empowerment, about women who overcome steep barriers and not only succeed but become heroes. The deeper lesson is the importance of striving to be more inclusive, as this will ultimately give us access to a larger pool of talent.

This documentary follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, a new blood testing company. She led the public to believe that her device, the Edison, could perform dozens of blood tests with a single finger prick. She was later charged criminally because it was all a lie.

Key points: Entrepreneurs can learn from the way Holmes used her storytelling to masterfully entice investors to back her. But he also refused to listen to anyone who questioned his practices. Successful entrepreneurs listen to feedback and encourage open and thoughtful dialogue.

