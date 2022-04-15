10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Thursday, April 14, actor Adrien Brody turns 49.

The American interpreter began his career in the late 1980s and in the 1990s he appeared in films such as The Thin Red Line, Summer of Sam and Oxygen.

In 2002, meanwhile, he achieved his great role in the world of cinema in The Pianist, a performance that earned him the Oscar for best actor.

Later, he appeared in films such as The Village, King Kong, Hollywoodland, Predators and in several productions by director Wes Anderson.

In addition, he has appeared in series such as Peaky Blinders, Succession, Chapelwaite, Houdini and currently in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

She will soon share a cast with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell in the film See How They Run. She will also be in Blonde, a film that will tell the life of Marilyn Monroe and will star Ana de Armas. In addition, she will once again report to Wes Anderson in Asteroid City, alongside names like Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Bill Murray.

On his birthday, we leave you 10 Adrien Brody movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max

Regressions of a Dead Man (Amazon)

Gulf War veteran Jack Starks returns home to Vermont. His intention is to resume the life he led before the war, but after being accused of having killed a police officer, which he does not remember, he is admitted to a mental institution, where he undergoes a controversial treatment with experimental drugs. With Adrien Brody, Keira Knightley and Daniel Craig.

The experiment (Amazon)

Twenty men arrive at a fictional prison looking for a way to make a quick buck. They must participate in a sociological experiment in which each of them must play a different role. Prisoners must obey orders and guards must be respected. But the experiment begins to get out of control. The guards abuse their power and the prisoners try to organize. With Adrien Brody and Forest Whitaker.

Unfaithful loves (HBO Max)

Three stories of love and heartbreak that take place in three different cities: Farias, Rome and New York. With Liam Neeson, Mila Kunis, Olivia Wilde, Adrien Brody, James Franco and Kim Basinger.

Bullet Head (Netflix)

After pulling off a daring robbery, three fugitives lock themselves in a warehouse to hide from the police, but soon find themselves facing a much bigger threat. With Adrien Brody, John Malkovich and Antonio Banderas.

King Kong (Amazon – Star+)

When an actress (Naomi Watts) finds herself out of a job, she accidentally meets a film director (Jack Black) who is desperate to find an actress for his new film, embarking on a boat trip to unknown lands, accompanied by a writer ( Adrian Brody).

The Grand Budapest Hotel (Star+)

The Grand Budapest Hotel tells the adventures of the legendary concierge Gustave H. and Zero Moustafa, the bellboy who becomes his closest friend. Starring Ralph Fiennes and with a great cast, directed by Wes Anderson.

Trip to Darjeeling (Star+)

One year after the accidental death of their father, three drug-addicted brothers (each suffering from depression) reunite for a train journey through India.

The French Chronicle (Star+)

Wes Anderson brings to life a selection of stories for the latest edition of an American magazine based in a fictional 20th-century French city.

Predators (Star+)

Royce is a mercenary who reluctantly leads a group of elite warriors on a mysterious mission to an alien planet. Except for one disgraced doctor, they are all cold-blooded killers. But as soon as they begin to be systematically hunted down and eliminated by an unimaginable alien, they suddenly realize that they are the prey.

The thin red line (Star+)

Near the beginning of World War II, a platoon of American soldiers become close companions when they face fierce Japanese resistance in one of the cruelest battles on the island of Guadalcanal.