10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Monday, May 9, actress Rosario Dawson turns 43.

The American interpreter began her career in the ’90s, appearing in her career in films such as Kids, You will not forgive, Men in Black 2, Hour 25, Rent, Death Proof, Unstoppable, Sin City and in the sequel to Zombieland.

In addition, he has appeared in series such as Daredevil, Dopesick, Jane the Virgin, DMZ, Luke Cage, The Defenders and Iron Fist.

Soon she will star in the new series about the Star Wars universe: Ahsoka. There, she will repeat her role as Ahsoka Tano, which he already played in a chapter of The Mandalorian. He will also be in the third part of Clerks and in the cast of the film Haunted Mansion with Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish.

On her birthday, we leave you 10 Rosario Dawson movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max.

10 films by Rosario Dawson

Sin City (HBO Max)

Different stories converge in a dark and decadent metropolis where corrupt policemen, disproportionate villains and beautiful but dangerous women seek revenge or salvation. Based on the graphic novels by Frank Miller. With Bruce Willis, Jessica Alba, Benicio del Toro and Rosario Dawson.

10 Years (Amazon)

The story revolves around a group of friends who reunite ten years after leaving high school, even though they don’t seem to have grown up. Channing Tatum plays Jake, a boy deeply in love with his girlfriend, until he is reunited with his high school sweetheart. With Rosario Dawson, Oscar Isaac, Chris Pratt, Aubrey Plaza and Anthony Mackie.

Captive (Amazon)

Ryan Reynolds plays Matthew, father of Cass, a kidnapped girl, who is now 17 years old, and who is still alive. In a terrifying race against time, Matthew, the detectives and even Cass herself must play her part to solve the mystery of her disappearance and free her from her captivity.

The 25th hour (Star+)

Montgomery Brogan was seduced by the crime and now has only one day to reevaluate life before being imprisoned. For the next 24 hours he will wander around the city trying to find a way out of the predicament of losing his freedom. Directed by Spike Lee and with Edward Norton, Rosario Dawson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Anna Paquin and Brian Cox.

Clerks 2 (Amazon)

A catastrophe in Dante and Randall’s business pushes them to new horizons and they end up founding Moody’s, a fast food empire in the style of Disney-MacDonald’s. It is the sequel to the feature film made in 1994 by Kevin Smith.

You will not forgive (Star+)

Jake is a convict who is promised freedom from prison forever in exchange for a deal: convince his son Jesus to play for his local team. Directed by Spike Lee and with Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, Milla Jovovich and Rosario Dawson.

Unstoppable (Star+)

Thousands of lives are at stake when ordinary heroes try to stop a runaway train carrying toxic chemicals. With Denzel Washington, Chris Pine and Rosario Dawson.

Men in Black 2 (Netflix)

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones return for another adventure, continuing their roles as unofficial agents destroying terrifying alien creatures.

Seven Souls (Netflix)

Searching for a way to atone for his sins, Ben Thomas discovers that he has the power to change the fate of seven strangers who deserve a second chance. With Will Smith, Rosario Dawson and Woody Harrelson.

Mine or nobody’s (Netflix)

Filled with jealousy, a divorced mother devises a dangerous plan to ruin the relationship between her ex-husband and his new partner. With Katherine Heighl and Rosario Dawson.