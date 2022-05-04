10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Tuesday, May 3, actress Rebecca Hall turns 40.

The British interpreter began her career in the 2000s, immediately standing out in films such as The Big Trick, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Frost/Nixon.

During his career he has appeared in various films, such as Iron Man 3, The Town, The BFG, Transcend and The Awakening.

In recent years she was part of the Tales from the Loop series, was one of the protagonists of Godzilla vs Kong and made her successful directorial debut in the acclaimed film Claroscuro, which she also wrote and for which she received two Bafta nominations.

On the day of her birthday, we leave you 10 Rebecca Hall movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

Ten films by Rebecca Hall

Dangerous Attraction (HBO Max)

An experienced bank robber is also looking for the best way to change his life and city, but he must manage to avoid the FBI agent who wants to capture him and his gang. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck. The cast also includes Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall, Blake Lively and Jon Hamm.

The Big Trick (HBO Max)

When Alfred performs an extraordinary act of magic, Robert tries to find the secret of Alfred’s last act; This is how the eternal conflict between the two begins. Directed by Christopher Nolan and led by Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson.

Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max)

Godzilla and Kong face off in an unforgettable battle. The Titans embark on a mission into uncharted lands, while a human conspiracy threatens to eliminate them.

The Gift (Amazon – HBO Max)

A young couple’s life takes a nosedive when a friend from the husband’s past starts bringing him mysterious gifts and a terrible secret comes to light after 20 years.

The Awakening (Amazon)

In 1921, after World War I, a skeptical woman travels to a boarding school to investigate an apparent possession. Just when she thinks she has debunked the evil spirit theory, she will have a spectral encounter that will defy all her rational beliefs.

Transcend (HBO Max – Amazon)

When Dr. Craster is about to die, his wife and her friend do their best to save his mind in an artificial intelligence.

Iron Man 3 (Disney+)

With his world destroyed, Stark hunts down those responsible, testing his mettle. Cornered, he must survive through his wits and instincts to protect those close to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has haunted him: Does the man make the suit, or does the suit make the man?

The Night House (Star+)

The story follows a widowed woman who begins to uncover the disturbing secrets of her recently deceased husband.

Chiaroscuro (Netflix)

In 1920s New York, an African-American woman’s life takes an unexpected turn when she reconnects with a childhood friend posing as white. Directed by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga.

A Smart Boy (HBO Max)

An intelligent young man from Bristol struggles to win a knowledge-challenging program while trying to woo the beautiful Alice.