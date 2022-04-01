10 movies on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Thursday, March 31, actor Ewan McGregor turns 51.

The Scottish interpreter began his career in the ’90s and quickly began to stand out in the world of cinema, especially after his memorable role as Renton in Trainspotting.

McGregor also stands out for the variety of roles he has performed, going from drama to action or comedy. In that sense, he has participated in films such as Moulin Rouge, The Impossible, Big Fish, La Isla, Beginners and Abajo el amor.

In addition, he has also acted in the world of series, standing out in productions such as Fargo and Halston, for which he won the Emmy for best actor in a limited series or movie for television.

Soon he will reprise one of his most iconic roles: Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the homonymous series he will repeat the role that he previously played in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

He will also be part of Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio and in the film Raymo nd & Ray with Ethan Hawke.

On his birthday, we leave you 10 Ewan McGregor movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+, Disney+ and HBO Max

Trainspotting (HBO Max – Amazon)

A hilarious and terrible portrait of Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) and his so-called friends, a group of young losers, liars, thieves and drug addicts living in seedy Edinburgh.

The Big Fish (HBO Max)

Edward tells great anecdotes that appeal to everyone except his son Will, who seeks to differentiate the fact from the fiction of the stories. With Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney

The Impossible (HBO Max – Amazon – Netflix)

A couple and their three young children decide to spend Christmas in Thailand. But their luxury vacation turns into a nightmare when a tsunami takes them by surprise. With Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.

The Island (HBO Max)

A man runs for his life, a life he knows very little about, the authorities of the controlled facilities where he is housed promised that one day he would live in paradise. With Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson.

Star Wars (Disney+)

Bring the iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi to life in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Moulin Rouge (Star+)

Set in a Paris nightclub whose priority is to satisfy society’s decadent elite, the exciting Moulin Rouge is about a frustrated love story between a stunning courtesan (Nicole Kidman) and a writer who fights for what he wants (Ewan McGregor).

Doctor Sleep (Amazon)

Scarred by childhood trauma, Dan Torrance has managed to find peace. But that peace is broken when he meets Abra, a girl with a powerful gift, known as the “shining”. With Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

I love you Philip Morris (Amazon)

Steven Russell is a conventional family man who after suffering a car accident has an unexpected revelation: he is gay. Thus he begins a new and dissipated life being forced to commit a series of frauds in order to pay for his expenses. His actions land him in jail, where he falls in love with his cellmate named Phillip Morris, with whom he begins a relationship. With Ewan McGregor and Jim Carrey.

Black Hawk Down (Netflix)

A US military mission in Somalia gets complicated. Without help from above, who will survive? Directed by Ridley Scott and with John Harnett, Ewan McGregor and Eric Bana.

Birds of Prey (Amazon)

When Roman Sionis, one of Gotham’s most evil villains, threatens the life of a young woman named Cass, Harley teams up with Huntress, Black Canary and Renée Montoya to stop him. With Margott Robbie and Ewan McGregor