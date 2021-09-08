10 movies perfect for back to school

Breakfast Club: a scene from the film

September has arrived and with it the responsibilities and the resumption of the daily routine return. In particular, the children are preparing to return to class and to begin a new school year that is going to be as interesting as it is challenging. How to make this moment that coincides with the end of summer and the back to school less traumatic? The best way is to choose a list of films suitable for the occasion, with films that lightly deal with themes related to life among the desks or the life of adolescents. Here is a selection of movies to watch before going back to school, with an eye to the proposals in the Infinity catalog.

1. We are infinite (2012)

Emma Watson, Logan Lerman and Mae Whitman in a scene from The Perks of Being a Wallflower

We begin our list of the perfect films for back to school with a film that, despite only being released in 2012, has already become a cult of the genre, managing to recreate that magic that we find in the teenage classics of the ’80s: We are infinite. . Based on the epistolary novel Wall boy by Stephen Chbosky, the film stars Charlie (Logan Lerman), a particularly shy boy with great difficulty in making new friends who is facing the first year of high school. Here, fortunately, he meets Sam (Emma Watson) and his half-brother Patrick (Ezra Miller) with whom he will be able to establish a bond that will change his life forever. We are infinity deals with the deepest issues that characterize a period made of changes, as necessary as they are painful, questioning friendship, love and relationships, sometimes conflicting, with parents. You can find We are infinite in the Infinity catalog.

2. Breakfast Club (1985)

Breakfast Club: a scene from the film

Five boys, diametrically different from each other but all with difficult situations behind them, find themselves having to spend the whole day on Saturday locked in the school library, due to a punishment. Forced coexistence, initially conflicting, will prove to be the perfect opportunity to go beyond appearances and open up to the knowledge of others, discovering unexpected points in common. Breakfast Club, a 1984 film directed by John Hughes, is a timeless film; despite the years that pass, in fact, the way in which he tells the insecurities and expectations of high school students remains topical, teaching us that, behind each person, there can be a story that we are not aware of. The perfect film for a back to school full of new awareness.

3. Ready Player One (2017)

Ready Player One: Tye Sheridan in a photo from the film

If, on the other hand, you still don’t want to think about going back to school (or university), the best way to get distracted is to escape … in an alternative reality! Fans of virtual worlds and avatars will be looking forward to enjoying Ready Player One, a 2018 film directed by Steven Spielberg based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline and available to stream on the Infinity platform. We are in 2045, in a world where overpopulation and pollution have brought planet Earth to its knees, making it a huge slum. The only escape from the misery of everyday life is the OASIS universe, where people, through the use of avatars, can take part in numerous activities for work, education and entertainment. In particular, the film follows the vicissitudes of Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan), an 18-year-old orphan who, in the virtual shoes of Parzival, will try to win the huge cash prize offered by the creator of the game.

4. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: third-year Gryffindor students in class with Hagrid

Back to school is always a bit traumatic. But we are sure that, if it were the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, all the kids (and not only) would fly back into the classroom. Obviously on a broom. If you want to immerse yourself for a couple of hours in an atmosphere full of exciting adventures and spells with Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), you just have to choose one of the 8 films of the film saga dedicated to the most loved wizard in the world. We suggest Harry Potter and the prisoner of Azkaban, the third installment of the series directed by Alfonso Cuarón and one of the most popular films by audiences and critics alike. Here we meet one of the characters most loved by fans of the adventures: Sirius Black, godfather of Harry who in the cinema has the face of Gary Oldman.

5. The ACE in the hole (2015)

ACE up his sleeve: Mae Whitman in a still photo from the film

Among the Infinity proposals for back to school we find ACE in the sleeve, a teen movie that sees actress Mae Whitman in the role of Bianca, a soap and water high schooler who bears the burden of being less attractive and talented than her best friends, two of the most popular girls in school. The Italian title of the film re-proposes the idea of ​​the acronym of the English one (DUFF) with ASSO, or “Amica, Sfigata, Strategicamente, Oscena”. However, Bianca’s tragic situation begins to change when she meets her neighbor, Wesley Rush, who will help her stop being the so-called third friend to become a leader and an independent girl.

6. Grease (1978)

Grease: Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in a moment in the film

If you are a musical lover, the best way to spend the last few days off in view of returning to your activities is by watching (or watching) a real cult of the genre: we are, of course, talking about Grease, the father of all films. music of a school setting directed by Randal Kleiser. Set in the 1950s, Grease tells the love story between Rydell High School’s most popular boy, Danny Zuko (John Travolta), and a new student of soap and water, Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who reunite. , after meeting in the summer, during the last year of high school. A film capable of dealing lightly with some of the fundamental themes typical of the adolescent period, offering a complete overview of the habits and customs of the high school students of the time.

7. It happens (2018)

It happens: Brando Pacitto and Margherita Morchio in a moment of the film

Taken from the bestseller of the same name by Sofia Viscardi and directed by Francesca Mazzoleni, Succede is an Italian teen movie that fits perfectly into that trend almost always dominated by overseas films. The protagonist of the film is Margherita (Margherita Morchio), known as Meg, an insecure sixteen year old struggling with the difficulties of adolescence, supported by her longtime friends Olimpia and Tommaso. A story of love and friendship that tells an extremely delicate period of life, in which every event and every emotion are experienced with transport and intensity. You can find Happens in the Infinity catalog.

8. The Fleeting Moment (1989)

A sequence from the film

Who wouldn’t want to have a professor like the one played by the late Robin Williams in The Fugitive Moment, a timeless coming of age film directed by Peter Weir. In late 1950s America, literature teacher John Keating is transferred to Vermont to teach at the prestigious Welton men’s college. Here, thanks to his revolutionary teaching methods, he encourages students to be free and creative, shaking off the idea of ​​having to satisfy only the expectations of teachers and parents. A film that offers a glimpse of what school was like in the 50s and 60s, showing the value of literature and poetry in a path of growth, and reiterating the importance of following one’s personal inclinations.

9. The Birthday of the Lions (2013)

Miles Teller, Justin Chon and Skylar Astin party in a scene from The Birthday of the Lions

If you are looking for a bit of a hangover style before heading back to school, you can find The Hangover in the Infinity catalog. This 2013 film, in fact, sees Jon Lucas as director, who has behind him the work on the script of the entire cycle directed by Todd Phillips. The protagonists of the film are three friends who, after attending high school together, meet to celebrate the 21 years of one of them, Jeff Chang (Justin Chon). Casey (Skylar Astin) and Miller (Miles Teller) join their friend to spend a night of alcohol, but discover that the next day Jeff has to take an important interview for admission to medical school. It will certainly not be this unforeseen event that will stop them.

10. School of rock (2004)

The irresistible Black Jack in a scene from School of Rock

We conclude our list of movies to see before going back to school with a musical comedy scripted especially for Jack Black and directed by Richard Linklater: School of rock. Here the American actor plays the role of Dewey, a penniless musician, who, thanks to a cunning stratagem, gets the role of substitute music teacher in a prestigious elementary school. His dream, however, is to become a rock star and, to do so, he decides to participate in a competition between rock bands with a group made up of some talented boys of his class. A film that stimulates you to cultivate your passions and to look at the figure of the teacher as a role that is not necessarily stereotyped.