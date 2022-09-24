10 movies that promise to put you in a good mood

A movie session at home is the perfect plan for a weekend, even more so if it is a selection that makes you laugh. Get your popcorn ready and start your movie marathon!

Movies have the ability to arouse feelings and even cause changes in mood, mainly comedies and musicals because they raise serotonin, helping to trigger happiness.

If you are looking for fun movies, full of good humor and you don’t know which one to choose, here we present 10 options that will not fail in the mission.

1.Grease

This movie is a feature film that not only puts you in a good mood, but also exercises your memory, because you surely know its songs and your body wants to dance its legendary choreographies. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this romantic comedy about two teenagers who meet again at Rydell High after a summer of love.

2. My Girlfriend’s Family

Robert de Niro and Ben Stiller steal everyone’s attention in this film thanks to the complicity and chemistry that transcends the screens between Greg (Stiller) and former CIA agent Frank (De Niro). When Greg decides to marry his girlfriend Pam, she tells him that her sister is also getting married and invites him to introduce him to her parents, but he does not imagine that his great nightmare is about to begin: his relationship with his father-in-law. .

3. And where are the blondes?

If you need to see a comedy that really makes you laugh, this is it. Two unlucky FBI agents pose as women, newcomers to high society to investigate a series of kidnappings. But as they prepare their plan, they discover that breaking into high society is much harder than they thought.

4. What happened yesterday?

If you are looking for a movie with which you can not stop laughing, this is the one recommended. It has a humor that promises to make you laugh from the beginning. It is about a group of four friends who travel to Las Vegas to celebrate a bachelor party in which everything happens. The next morning, hung over, they realize they’ve lost the quartet’s boyfriend, who’s getting married in 24 hours in Los Angeles.

5. An explosive couple

It is a 1998 American action comedy film directed by Brett Ratner and starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. Two funny detectives, with very different personalities, are assigned to the same case and will have to adapt to each other’s customs in order to successfully complete their work, but it will not be an easy task.

6. Mrs Doubtfire

Robin Williams landed one of his most iconic and remembered roles, a 1993 film directed by Chris Columbus. She has comic and emotional moments, as she tells the story of Daniel, a father who, after divorcing, seeks a way to spend more time with his children. So she decides to dress up as a housekeeper and offers to take care of the house and the children, but she realizes that it was not a good idea.

7. Mean Girls

It is an American teen comedy with all the stereotypes that that entails, but it managed to become an icon of 2000s cinema. Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett), who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), the most popular girl. The jealousy of this will be a real torment for Cady.

8. Mamma Mia!

It premiered on the big screen 14 years ago and is still one of everyone’s favorite stories to travel to the wonderful Greek islands and unwind with its incredible musicals. It tells the story of a future bride trying to find her real father, told through the hit songs of the popular 70s group ABBA.

9. The Greatest Showman

Are you a fan of musicals? You cannot miss this film. It tells the story of PT Barnum, a visionary circus showman and impresario who came from nowhere to create a show that became a worldwide sensation and was known as “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

10. Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones is one of those characters that makes you smile, mostly because of her many strokes of bad luck. Her two greatest ambitions are to lose weight and find true love, however, her life gets complicated when she finds herself torn between two men: her boss Daniel Cleaver, a sexy but dangerous guy, and Mark Darcy, an old childhood friend who at first it seems too boring. The misadventures of this journalist promise to make you have a good time.