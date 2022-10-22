10 Movies That Were Very Disappointing And Made Viewers Angry

Expectations and hype played tricks on us with these disappointing movies. It is true that tastes are something very subjective, and more so if we talk about disappointments: something you really wanted to do turns out to be a fiasco.

Nonetheless, there have been several cases of very, very notable disappointing feature films. They are films that aroused great interest for various reasons: the prestige of their directors or actors, the popularity of their sagas, being sequels or prequels to very good films…

In many cases, these movies are not bad, or too bad per se, just they failed to meet the often unfair expectations. Perhaps with time and perspective, history will leave them in a better place.

Although there are also some cases that seem hardly salvageable, starting with a very, very recent example, which is hardly going to win redemption…

The most disappointing movies in history:

Blonde (2022)

VIDEO Trailer for Blonde, the “biopic” about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas

Expectations were high for Blondethe movie in which Anne of Arms interprets Marilyn Monroe. Much of the hype came precisely from the performance of the Cuban actress, much loved in Spain, who gave her all to become Marilyn… and she can’t be faulted: she’s flawless.

However, Blonde turned out to be a movie that angered the public for being a very fictionalized version of Marilyn’s life that did her no favors, and even resulted in myths and fallacies about the life of Norma Jean debunked by many historianssuch as their abortions and their rapes, greatly exaggerated for a film that has been described as “misogynist“.

The result is that Andrew Dominik’s film has been banned from sites like Rotten Tomatoes and has had little success on Netflix. We really wanted to see Ana de Armas win an Oscar, but Blonde’s options at the awards are almost nil.

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

We could fill an entire report with the Star Wars movies that have disappointed and angered fans. Since the original trilogy, Return of the Jedi It was a considerable drop compared to The Empire Strikes Back.

And the prequels, now revalued by the nostalgia factor of the children of that time, were harshly criticized, especially The Phantom Menace. The arrival of Disney did not change the trend, quite the opposite: The Last Jedi is one of the most controversial films in history.

But Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker takes the cake for being a quality slump that It did not please the fans of the sequels, nor the “haters” of Rian Johnson. He was left in no man’s land by his strange plot decisions (Palpatine’s pointless return) and an alarming lack of ambition in the action scenes.

The Mummy (2017)

The first and last film of the Dark Universe It was so, so bad that all of Universal’s ambitious plans to make their own franchise with Marvel Studios-style interconnected movies went to shit overnight.

The Mummy, reimagined as a unimaginative action blockbuster that only took the name of the classic by Boris Karloff, with nothing to do with the endearing trilogy of Brendan Fraser in the 90s and 2000s, and with a totally misplaced Tom Cruise.

Universal had planned movies of Dracula, The Invisible Man or Frankenstein, signing actors like Javier Bardem or Johnny Depp for sequels of which nothing was shot.

Remakes that changed everything from the original movie and don’t seem like it anymore

The Last Airbender (2010)

The anime Avatar: The Last Airbender (which is actually American, from Nickelodeon, although inspired by the anime style and with an Asian setting in a fantastic world) had a film adaptation in 2010 in which it lost the Avatar name to avoid complications with James Cameron’s Avatar, released a few months earlier.

The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan directed a live-action adaptation starring Dev Patel and Noah Ringer. To say that it failed is an understatement: it has a 5% on Rotten Tomatoes (out of 100), and neither the general public nor the fans liked it.

And still, it’s not the worst anime adaptation on this list…

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

The return of Indiana Jones, 20 years after The Last Crusade, angered most fans, despite being produced by george lucaswritten by David Kopp and directed by steven spielberg.

They missed the mark with a movie that didn’t capture the magic of the original movies. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Skull of Crystal had a plot with aliens in the middle of the Cold War that fans did not like… much less that Shia LaBeouf was the son of Dr. Jones.

At least Harrison Ford has one last chance in Indiana Jones 5, which he has recorded at the age of 80 and which opens in 2023, which will give what “everyone wants”, according to producer Frank Marshall.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice is one of the most divisive movies in history – some fans loved the bombastic visual style of the movie. Zack Snyderand others hated it.

There was no middle ground. The paper of Ben Affleck how Batman ended up convincing fans, but not like this Jesse Eisenberg like Lex Luthor, let alone his complex machinations to have the two superheroes clash… over a misunderstanding, only to become friends five minutes later.

Despite everything, by now it’s almost a cult movie… and considered superior to Joss Whedon’s Justice League. The Snyder Cut, released five years later, served as the conclusion to the Snyder saga that began with Man of Steel, but we better forget about any more sequels signed by Snyder.

The Godfather III (1990)

Francis Ford Coppola Y mario puzzo they considered the Godfather story to be a two-part story. The first two films, from 1972 and 1974, are considered by critics to be two of the best films in history… but The Godfather III, or The Godfather Part III, despite receiving good reviews and being nominated for best film It fell far short of expectations.

Paramount studio refused to let Coppola title the film The Death of Michael Corleonesomething that would certainly have taken the pressure off the film and allowed it to be better judged on its merits, as an epilogue to the story rather than the conclusion of the film.

Much of the criticism was aimed at the sofia coppola performancewhich was out of place in such a polished film, in addition to lacking entity as an independent film, impossible to understand if it is not having the previous two fresh.

Even so, a new montage released in 2020 allowed to revalue it… and it was released in theaters under the name of The Death of Michael Corleone.

R3sacon (2013)

Hangover in Las Vegas was a complete surprise in 2009. The journey of three friends (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zack Galifianakis) searching for their lost friend after a night out in Las Vegas was a hilarious thug comedy full of twists and a premise that caught without remedy.

It was so successful, both critically and at the box office (it won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy) that it spawned two sequels. Hangover 2: Now in Thailand it was even more successful than the first, although it was basically the same formula.

For Hangover 3, Todd Phillips (director of Joker) and screenwriter Craig Mazin (The Last of Us on HBO) invented an action thriller that, wanting to surprise and move away from the formula, lost almost all grace.

Dragon Ball Evolution (2009)

Did you think The Last Airbender was bad? What they did with Dragon Ball has no name: an adaptation with a majority of Western actors (Justin Chatwin and Emmy Rossumfrom Shameless, like Goku and Bulma) that had nothing to do with Akira Toriyama’s anime

Dragon Ball Evolution, with its low budget and boring action scenes, plus a story that had little to do with anime (without any of its sense of humor) angered fans so much that it was a meme in itself… although we found it surprisingly and unexpectedly good, for several reasons. Don’t you believe us?

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The trilogy of The Lord of the Rings is a milestone in the history of cinema that elevated Peter Jackson. When ten years later it was proposed to visit Tolkien’s first work in Middle-earth, The Hobbit, many fans were disappointed that it did not measure up.

However, An Unexpected Journey and The Desolation of Samug endeared themselves to fans: they weren’t up to the task, but they were good adventure films, too long but very well done. The same couldn’t be said for the last, The Hobbit The Battle of the Five Armies, a bittersweet farewell to the world of The Lord of the Rings until the current Amazon series.