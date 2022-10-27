10 movies to have a terrifying time at home that are on Netflix, Movistar, HBO Max, Apple TV + and Rakuten TV

The horror movies still living a golden age. Rare is the season in which a genre film does not attract the public en masse to cinemas, just as it is not uncommon for some of the most audacious and imaginative cinematographic proposals to come, precisely, from the fantasy genre. This October, without going any further, ‘smile’ has become a box office phenomenon and this Thursday one of the milestones of the year in terms of terror, the long-awaited ‘barbarian’. Facing the always overwhelming Halloween night, that of October 31, nothing better than this selection of titles released in theaters or platforms in this year 2022, ideal to indulge in a good horror binge between ‘panellet’ and ‘panellet’ .

‘Black Phone’ by Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson is a remarkable all-rounder of the genre. He directs the fifth installment of ‘Hellraiser’ as well as the remake of ‘Ultimatum on Earth’ or the first ‘Dr. Strange’. Here he recovers Ethan Hawke, with whom he made one of the 10 most terrifying films in history, ‘Sinister’, for another nightmare story: a young man kidnapped by a masked man can hear the voices of the previous victims of the crime through a telephone. psychopath. Available for purchase on Apple TV+, Rakuten TV, Prime Video and the Microsoft Store.

‘The Basement’ by Brendan Muldowney

Canadian actress Elisha Cuthbert –Kiefer Sutherland’s daughter in the series ’24’– had her moment of splendor in the genre when she starred in ‘House of Wax’, Jaume Collet-Serra’s debut, and ‘Cautivos’, where she played a Kidnapped model in a New York basement. Her return to her gender is also a return to the basement of a house as a sinister space, although here it is her daughter who is trapped and the terror comes from an archaic, evil entity that controls the mansion. Available on Movistar Plus+.

‘Grandma’, by Paco Plaza

After his foray into the ‘thriller’ with ‘Who kills with iron’, the Valencian director returned to his insurmountable natural space, the horror genre, with this sinister tale written by Carlos Vermut about the panic of old age and decrepitude. The minimalist, sophisticated and nightmarish film, reminiscent of the best Polanski, tells the story of a young model who must leave Paris and return to Madrid to take care of her grandmother, who has just suffered a stroke. Spiky hair. Available on Prime Video.

Medium by Banjong Pisanthanakun

The ‘found footage’ is not experiencing a moment of fullness, surely due to the wear of the formula, but from time to time proposals emerge that skilfully extract the terror inherent in what seems real. This Thai-Korean co-production is based on the supposed footage of a group of documentary filmmakers who aim to tell a story of shamanism, but things go awry when a young woman is possessed by an unexpected entity. Slow-burning ‘folk horror’ with trances, voodoo, profanation, invocations and all kinds of atavistic fears from Southeast Asia. Available on Movistar Plus+.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre by David Blue Garcia

Ninth installment of the saga of the Texas butchers, without comparison with the founding title made by Tobe Hooper in 1974, but still with elements of interest. After the sequels, prequels, ‘reboots’ and 3D films, this film signed by David Blue Garcia based on a plot by Fede Álvarez –director of the remake of ‘Infernal Possession’– repeats the scheme of the first installment, with four young facing Leatherface. Chainsaw terror is served. Available on Netflix.

“Eyes of Fire” by Keith Thomas

In the first half of the 1980s, at the height of Stephen King’s film fever, ‘Eyes of Fire’ was one of his adapted novels. The firm Blumhouse activated this year a new version in which Ryan Kiera Armstrong replaces the Drew Barrymore of the original, a girl with devastating pyrokinetic powers to King’s liking. More cumbersome in everything, the remake has the attraction of the soundtrack composed and performed by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. Available on Movistar Plus+.

‘Venicephrenia’, by Álex de la Iglesia

A bloody and frenetic masquerade of terror endowed with the unmistakable frenetic hallmark of De la Iglesia. In it, five young Spanish tourists arrive in Venice in the middle of the carnival, but their desire to party and get drunk will go overboard when a crazy man dressed as a jester Rigoletto begins to make their lives (deservedly) impossible. First title of the new horror series The Fear Collection, promoted by the production company of the director of ‘The day of the beast’. Available on Prime Video.

Scream Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Another terrifying saga unattainable to discouragement, like those of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and ‘Halloween Night’. The creation of Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson was a parodic reflection of the ‘slasher’, and this fifth installment continues along the same lines. 25 years after the events of the first film, an individual returns to his old ways with the knife and the Ghostface mask. The mix of horror and black comedy, with the addition of the original performers, still works. Available on Prime Video.

Another posh company, A24, is behind this horror film with a porn background. Its protagonists are filming an X-movie in rural Texas in 1979. They don’t see Leatherface’s butchers, but the local elders aren’t much nicer. ‘Slasher’ and porn-gore served by one of the sharpest filmmakers of the genre in recent times, Ti West, author of ‘The House of the Devil’, ‘The Guests’ and an episode of ‘V/H/S’. Available for rent on Apple TV.

Barbarian by Zach Cregger

Released directly on platforms, ‘Barbarian’ arrives preceded by the bombshell condition of the season of terror. Beyond the ‘hype’, it is a (very) enjoyable exercise in terror about which little should be known, full of surprises, of comings and goings, which takes as its starting point the adventures of a young woman who arrives at night at a house that he has rented through Airbnb and is… We will say no more: just have a good time watching her, better in her company, on this Halloween night. Available on Disney+.