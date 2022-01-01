10 movies to see coming out in January 2022

2022 starts in fourth with Matrix 4, sequel to the iconic sci-fi trilogy that redefined a genre. And then we move on to the new test of directing George Clooney to the Iranian director’s film Asghar Farhadi two-time Oscar winner contending for the Golden Globe a It was the hand of God by Sorrentino, without forgetting the signed noir Guillermo del Toro, with an ambiguous Bradley Cooper. Here are the films coming out in January – between theaters and platforms – that we would not want to miss.

Matrix by Lana Wachowski

After almost twenty years, the cult trilogy of Matrix, Neo returns. And a world returns in which there are two realities: everyday life and what lies behind it. Here again Keanu Reeves in a black trench coat, who will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. It can not miss Carrie-Anne Moss, or the iconic warrior Trinity … or is it Tiffany? A suburban wife and mother of three with a penchant for super-powered bikes.

The subject is always the sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski (former Wachowski brothers), even if the direction is only by Lana.

At the cinema fromJanuary 1st with Warner Bros.

A hero by Asghar Farhadi

The two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi (best foreign film for A separation and for The client), returns with a new story set in his country, Iran, of which he recounts the contradictory social dynamics. Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in prison due to a debt that he has failed to repay. However, it seems that the sky smiles on him when a bag full of money falls on his hands during the two days of leave …

Special Jury Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2021, in the five rounds of the Golden Globe 2022 for the best foreign language film, in challenge with It was the hand of God of our Paolo Sorrentino.

At the cinema since January 3 distributed by Lucky Red.

The Tender Bar by George Clooney

Based on the autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes by Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer, The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the most brilliant and original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he encounters in his childhood. While the determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities that she was denied – and leaves her father’s ruined house (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to courageously, though not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

From January 7 on Amazon Prime Video.

Photo: Netflix Picture of the film “The Tender Bar”

There is only a breath of life by Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini

Previewed at the Torino Film Festival, the documentary tells the singular story of Lucy Salani, the oldest transsexual woman in Italy. Among the very few survivors of the Dachau concentration camp still alive, she is a direct witness of one of the darkest and most tragic moments in the history of the twentieth century.

The film not only addresses current issues such as gender identity, but also wants to make us reflect on the importance of continuing to keep one’s personality intact, despite the abuses and attempts of society to condemn any hint of diversity. “Who said that a woman cannot be called Luciano?” Says the protagonist.

At the cinema since January 10 with Kimerafilm.

Everything went fine by François Ozon

Presented in competition at the last Cannes Film Festival, it is based on the book of the same name by Emmanuèle Bernheim who tells her story with her father, who asked her to help him die.

André Dussollier he is André, a charismatic man, a bad father, with a brilliant and stormy love life, a profound lover of life. Sophie Marceau is the daughter Emmanuèle who, when her parent falls ill, receives from him one last difficult request to which she cannot say no.

At the cinema since January 13 distributed by Academy Two.

Photo: Academy Two Image from the movie “Everything went well”

Latin America by Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo

Sort of an emotional sequel to Bad Tales, with which the two young Roman brothers won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at the Berlin Film Festival 2020, Latin America it is an ambiguous film.

In competition at the last Venice Film Festival, it is an exploration of the darker sides of the human being. Elio Germano, absolute protagonist, is the professional, kind and calm owner of a dental office. He looks respectable and accomplished, but when he goes down to the basement of his cottage on the outskirts of Latina, the horror surprises him.

From January 13 at the cinema with Vision Distribution.

A winning family – King Richard by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Based on the true story of the unstoppable tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, the film traces the life of Richard Williams (played by Will Smith, Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress in a Drama), an undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted athletes of all time. Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take the two sisters from the streets of Compton in California to international scenarios, as legendary icons.

From January 13 at the cinema with Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros. Image from the movie “A Winning Family – King Richard”

Spencer by Pablo Larraín

The Chilean director Pablo Larraín, after the one dedicated to Jackie Kennedy, returns with a new portrait of a woman, presented in competition in Venice.

Kristen Stewart she puts on melancholy and elegant suits to play Princess Diana (she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for the part).

Lady D is framed when the marriage between her and Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) has been in crisis for some time. Despite rumors of alleged flirtations and an impending divorce, efforts are being made to preserve the peace ahead of the holiday season, traditionally spent by royalty on the Sandringham estate. These are days of eating, drinking, hunting. And these are the crucial days of the non-negotiable choice. Because Diana knows the rules of the game but this time she has decided.

From 20 th January at the cinema with 01 Distribution.

The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley by Guillermo del Toro

A great director for a great cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman And David Strathairn.

In a noir with dark implications, Cooper is a charismatic but unfortunate merry-go-round (Bradley) who, exploiting the knowledge of a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) and her mentalist ex-husband (David Strathairn) in a traveling amusement park, scams the wealthy elite of the New York society of the 1940s …

From January 27 at the cinema distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore

Presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, the documentary tells Ennio Morricone through a long interview by Tornatore with the Maestro, testimonies of artists and directors – such as Bertolucci, Montaldo, Bellocchio, Argento, i Taviani, Verdone, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffè, Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino, Clint Eastwood, Bruce Springsteen – fictional scenes , music and archive images.

From January 27 distributed by Lucky Red.