10 movies to watch as a couple

Winter, as we know, is the season in which you mostly stay inside the walls of the house to warm up, especially nowadays . And when you are with your partner, you often want to look for the suitable film, both for turn on the situation than to lull yourself into an (why not) easy romance.

If you are a lover, it is nice to find suitable visions whatever they are, to share your passion for cinema with your partner. It is also true, however, that today, between Netflix and many other platforms, choosing what to watch can become difficult, especially if you are a demanding person. It is not uncommon, in fact, that we end up spending the evening scrolling the screen in search of the perfect title, getting lost in the myriad of contents we have access to today, turning on a nostalgia of analog times when we were at the mercy of television schedules.

For this, a short list of recommended filmsin order to better organize your winter evenings and orient yourself without wasting time.

Pretty Woman

Warner Bros.

Pretty Woman is the great classic of romantic films, played by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. A film that talks about prejudices and tensions, starting from the story of a businessman who hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him in her gallant dinners. Totally 90s, Roberts’ interpretation of her won her the Golden Globe.

She

BiM distribution

She is a Spike Jonze film with Joaquin Phoenix which tells the story of a man who falls in love with a super intelligent computer personified through a female voice (Scarlett Johansson). Halfway between romantic film and science fiction story She is a film that will amaze you, and which is ideal for an evening on the sofa with a great desire to discover something new.

Notting Hill

Universal

You know, romantic comedies never go out of style, especially if they are great classics like this one. Available on Netflix, Notting Hill is a film that between ups and downs releases an unforgettable sweetness, with that mood of the late 90s and early 2000s that is truly irresistible. One Hugh Grant in full shape and one Julia Roberts shining, with this film you are on the safe side for a guaranteed pampering.

Eyes Wide Shut

Warner Bros.

Here instead, we go to a movie that you watch if you want to warm the hot spirits. Eyes Wide Shut is Stanley Kubrick’s last film before his passing, an erotic thriller full of tension, starring the winning couple in crisis Tom Cruise And Nicole Kidman . Secrets come out and mysteries deepen, suspense reigns. Handle with Care.

Story of a wedding

heydey films

Story of a wedding it is not exactly a romantic film, but a film that investigates the tensions that can arise within a couple and the sacrifices that one encounters in a breaking moment . Portrayed by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansonn, and was praised by critics. It is one of Netflix’s great titles, available to watch on the platform.

Call Me by Your Name

frenesy films

Call me by your Name is a film of Luca Guadagnino 2017, film adaptation of the novel of the same name by André Aciman. It is a sweet story that, watched in these winter days, will make you yearn for summer. A story of love and friendship set in the Cremasque countryside in Italy, with an extraordinary one Timothée Chalamet . This film is also available for viewing on Netflix.

La La Land

Warner Bros.

Do you need any introduction? The hugely successful 2016 musical is an ideal film to dream a bit on a movie night. Interpreted by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who plays the role of a successful jazz musician, he, and an aspiring actress in a Los Angeles full of sparkling colors and lights. A contemporary musical that pays homage directly to the great classics of the 1950s, it is one of the most popular films of recent years, to be on the safe side.

Shiva Baby

mubi

If you want to laugh, detaching yourself a little from the dull mood and going towards something non-romantic, Shiva Baby is a movie for you. Released in 2020, it’s a great tale of the needs of Generation Z today , having as a protagonist a Jewish girl struggling with sexual tension and unknowns about the future. It is available on MUBI, Sony’s streaming platform dedicated to arthouse films.

If you leave me I delete you

20th Century Studios

If You Leave Me I Erase You is another great classic of romantic films, directed by Michael Gondry and starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. Great success with both audiences and critics, it is a bizarre love story of a relationship that began by chance. With a great screenplay, it is considered among the most beautiful films of the 21st century. Recommended if you want to try your hand at something challenging but also exciting, moving at the right point. Available on Netflix.

