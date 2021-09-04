10 movies to watch in September on Amazon Prime Video (with TIMVISION Box)

From “Cinderella” with Camila Cabello (world premiere) to the drama “The Judgment”

The hottest months of summer have reserved for cinema lovers many news and great emotions, and even September promises to give away crazy titles, which will keep young and old glued to the small screen.

Just take a look, for example, at the catalog of Amazon Prime Video, which is enriched by dozens of Italian and international films, many of which are original productions and available in absolute preview.

We have chosen them 10 really unmissable. Films for all tastes: fantasy, drama, comedy, thriller, sentimental, musical, erotic … The choice is yours!

>>> Find out how to see Amazon Prime on TIMVISION Box

1) Cinderella (September 3)

Cinderella (Cinderella) will be available worldwide on Prime Video from Friday 3 September. Written and directed by Kay Cannon, the film is a musical reinterpretation of the famous Disney fairy tale of 1950 but, at the center of the plot, there is no love for the prince, the idea of ​​a comfortable life in the palace and desire to be saved by a man he chooses from among many suitors.

The protagonist, Ella, wants to do it alone, managing to sell her clothes. In fact, fashion is her life, in a world that doesn’t believe in her and laughs at her back. In the role of Cinderella and Prince Charming we find the Cuban singer Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine respectively, while the Fairy Godmother, here called Fab G, is genderless and has the face of the African American actor Billy Porter. The ending of the film? It will surprise you.

2) On the contrary (September 4)

On the contrary is a brilliant 2019 comedy directed by Gianni Costantino, with Roberto Lipari (comedian, TV host and web star), Luca Zingaretti and Monica Guerritore. Roberto is the son of the rector of the university of a Sicilian town and, thanks to his father’s influence, he passes all the exams with top marks.

The Mancuso family controls all the key posts of the University and the teachers are distinguished by nepotism, corruption and absenteeism. But when the “recommended” young student meets the beautiful Irina, an Erasmus student from Russia, things will change …

3) The Voyeurs (from 10 September)

This two-hour erotic thriller, directed by Michael Mohan, follows a couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith) and what happens after they move to their dream home in Montreal, Canada. The two become increasingly interested in the sex life of their eccentric neighbors (Ben Hardy and Natasha Liu Bordizzo). But the situation escalates when their secret is discovered …

4) All for Uma (September 15)

After the great success of LOL, Lillo (Pasquale Petrolo) returns with this comedy for young and old. The film directed by Susy Laude, tells the story of the Ferliga family, made up only of males, including the dog Mimmo. The youngest is Emanuele, 7 years old, nicknamed Nano; his older brother Francesco abandoned the dream of dancing when his mother died.

His father Ezio is a beekeeper who produces only bitter honey, his uncle Dante a bachelor who spends his time making idiotic videos, while only his grandfather Attila, one step away from bankruptcy due to debts, takes care of the family winery. . The greedy and unscrupulous banking consultant Victor proposes to Attila to mortgage his house and his vineyards: but at the moment of the signing, his grandfather has a heart attack. Will he have signed the papers? The cast also includes Pietro Sermonti, Antonio Catania and Dino Abbrescia.

5) Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (September 17)

The film is the film adaptation of the 2017 musical of the same name and tells the true story of Jamie New (Max Harwood), a young student from Sheffield who wants more than anything else to be a drag queen. Although many make fun of him, the boy will try to make his dream come true at any cost, thanks also to the help of his mother. Margaret (Sarah Lancashire) and her friends. Everyone’s talking about Jamie is directed by Jonathan Butterell.

Loading... Advertisements

6) The Bal des Folles (September 17)

This 2021 drama is inspired by the novel of the same name by Victoria Mas. Eugénie (Mélanie Lauren) is a young woman and enthusiastic about life. As a young man she discovers that she has special power and, when the family discovers her secret, she is locked up in a psychiatric hospital in Paris. Eugénie’s fate is tied at some point to that of Geneviève (Lou de Laâge), a nurse at the clinic. And their meeting will change both of their lives. The Bal des Folles is directed by Lauren herself.

7) Dolittle (September 19)

Dolittle is a 2020 comedy that boasts a stellar cast: Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Marion Cotillard and Emma Thompson are in fact the protagonists of this story of formation and adventure suitable for the whole family.

John Dolittle is a prodigious doctor, capable of talking to animals. But when his wife Lily dies, John abandons the reserve of wonders in which he lived and which the Queen of England had offered him as a gift. Dolittle no longer wants to meet his fellow men, closes the hospital doors and gives up everything.

But it will be the queen herself, seriously ill, to ask that she return to work, to bring her the flower of the tree of Eden that can save her. The doctor thus decides to set out on a journey in search of the magical plant and, along the way, he will meet many characters and will also find himself and his enthusiasm for life, nature and animals.

8) The Judgment (September 20)

Available as an exclusive preview on Prime Video from 20 September 2021, Il Judgment is an all-Italian drama film, directed by Gianluca Mattei and Mario Sanzullo.

At the center of the plot are Andrea and Junior, father and teenage son, constantly in conflict. The boy is fascinated by the figure of his grandfather, Ettore, locked up in prison. In the cast we find Fortunato Cerlino, Caterina Murino, Fabrizio Nevola, Tobia De Angelis and Sandra Ceccarelli.

9) Birds of Paradise (September 24)

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, Birds Of Paradise is an Amazon Original film based on the AK Small novel, “Bright Burning Stars”. Kate Sanders (Kristine Froseth) is an aspiring dancer from Virginia. Having a low income, she receives a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris.

In the prestigious institute, Kate meets a mysterious classmate, Marine Durand (Diana Silvers) whose brother (and dance partner) recently committed suicide. Their relationship will immediately be competitive, full of emotion and threatened by lies, sexual awakenings and shocking revelations. Also in the cast are Jacqueline Bisset and Caroline Goodall.

10) The Ramen Girl (28 September)

The Ramen Girl is a 2008 sentimental comedy directed by Robert Allan Ackerman. The film follows Abby (Brittany Murphy), an American student who has moved to Tokyo. When her partner Ethan (Gabriel Mann) leaves her, the despondent young woman decides to enter the ramen restaurant under her house. Here, she is fascinated by how this particular dish is prepared and decides to learn how to cook it.

However, when she asks the owner of the bistro, chef Maezumi (Toshiyuki Nishida), to teach her the procedure, the man is hostile because, according to him, ramen is an ancient tradition and Abby must deserve to know the recipe. .

The girl, determined to reach her new goal, will do everything to show Maezumi that she deserves to cook ramen. But, in the end, what he will discover will be much more than a recipe …