10 movies to watch with Adam Sandler

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in 50 First Dates

Marco Goi



Few actors in recent years have been able to make the audience laugh and entertain, especially the American one, as much as he. Adam Sandler he can’t possibly be considered an acting phenomenon, although in the course of his career he has also offered some really pretty good performances, as in the post-September 11 drama Reign Over Me or in Paul Thomas Anderson’s singular romantic comedy Drunk with love. However, there is a category in which it can certainly be considered an undisputed champion: that of sympathy.

Launched like many other American comedians from the historic program Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler has become the symbol of a national-popular cinema so loved by the masses, as little recognized and indeed often targeted by critics.

Starting Thursday 21 July Adam Sandler returns to Italian cinemas with a new singular film, Mr Cobbler and the magic shop, a comedy with fantastic tones, like his other past works, from Change your life with one click to Enchanted tales, until recently Pixels. Before enjoying his latest work arriving in theaters, let’s go and rediscover 10 plays to see who see this underestimated as irresistible actor as the protagonist.