10 movies to watch with Adam Sandler

From 50 times the first kiss to My wife for pretend, here are the funniest films to recover starring the champion of comedy made in the USA
Marco Goi
19 July 2016 at 17:08
Few actors in recent years have been able to make the audience laugh and entertain, especially the American one, as much as he. Adam Sandler he can’t possibly be considered an acting phenomenon, although in the course of his career he has also offered some really pretty good performances, as in the post-September 11 drama Reign Over Me or in Paul Thomas Anderson’s singular romantic comedy Drunk with love. However, there is a category in which it can certainly be considered an undisputed champion: that of sympathy.
Launched like many other American comedians from the historic program Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler has become the symbol of a national-popular cinema so loved by the masses, as little recognized and indeed often targeted by critics.
Starting Thursday 21 July Adam Sandler returns to Italian cinemas with a new singular film, Mr Cobbler and the magic shop, a comedy with fantastic tones, like his other past works, from Change your life with one click to Enchanted tales, until recently Pixels. Before enjoying his latest work arriving in theaters, let’s go and rediscover 10 plays to see who see this underestimated as irresistible actor as the protagonist.
50 first kiss times
Beyond his movie more goliardic, Adam Sandler it also has a romantic side. Especially when she works alongside her friend Drew Barrymore, with which he also shot one of his first hits, Sooner or later I’ll get married (The Wedding Singer) and which he recently found in Together for strength. Their most sentimental film is 50 first kiss times, romcom set in Hawaii that pays homage I start all over again and is embellished with a pleasant soundtrack with 80s classics reinterpreted in a ska and reggae key.
Spanglish – When too many in the family are talking
Comedy played on the comparison between different cultures. Cultures, and especially languages. The Mexican Flor (Paz Vega) is hired by a middle-class US family formed by Adam Sandler e Téa Leoni to work as a housekeeper but, not knowing English, will give rise to a series of misunderstandings and funny situations. In addition to making the father of the family very fond of himself …
Together for strength
When Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore they are together, by force or not, the result is always hilarious. Their third collaboration later Sooner or later I’ll get married And 50 first kiss times the two hit the mark once again. Together for strength takes us with their characters and their families on holiday in South Africa, where anything and everything will happen and where there will be no lack of adventures and laughter.
Guess why I hate you
Guess why I hate you compares Adam Sandler with his heir, in every sense. Andy Samberg it has always been launched since Saturday Night Live and is very reminiscent of Sandler both physically and for the type of comedy offered. In this movie he is therefore perfect in the role of his son, a young career man who reunites with his father, a former celebrity who has gone from star to rags. It goes without saying that the two together unleash a truly explosive mix of humor.
Change your life with one click
One of the most particular films in the career of Adam Sandler. Starting from Little Nicky – A devil in Manhattan, the actor has developed a passion for comedies with some fantasy cues and Change your life with one click represents the most successful experiment in this sense. In this film, capable of alternating bittersweet and reflective tones with moments of pure comedy, Adam Sandler is a man who cannot keep up with all the events of his life, until he gets hold of a magical remote control that will allow him to manage time as he pleases. But not everything will turn out for the best …
Shock therapy
One of the most genuinely bad and hilarious comedies of recent years. Adam Sandler is a mild-mannered cat clothing line designer who finds himself dealing with a wicked and unbridled Jack Nicholson, a psychiatrist who would make anyone lose their temper. From the meeting between these two completely different characters, a crazy therapy is born and all to laugh.
My fake-wife
Another one romantic comedy set partly in Hawaii, but this time the actor changes partners. In place of Drew Barrymore there is Jennifer Aniston, engaged in the role of the fake wife of the plastic surgeon and playboy he played. A classic film played on misunderstandings in which the two stars compete for comedy.
Grown-up weekend
One of the biggest recent hits for the actor who also spawned a sequel, Grown Ups 2. A job that, despite Adam Sandler in the course of his career he has made numerous blockbuster films, is his only sequel. In these two films we witness the reunion of a group of childhood friends who reunite after many years apart. The result of their meeting? More than a dip in nostalgia, it is the starting point to bring to the surface a lot of hilarious situations.
Zohan – All women come to a head
In Zohan – All women come to a head Adam Sandler plays the part of a Mossad agent. Are you thinking of a terrorist-themed action film? Not exactly. Zohan in fact stages his fake death to devote himself to his true passion, indeed, to his two true passions: the work of the hairdresser and women.
I now pronounce you husband and … husband
Also in this comedy – he has the typical part of the man? Butterfly ?, a playboy who passes from one woman to another. Until she decides to marry … a man. The decision is made to do his best friend a favor, played by Kevin James, and will naturally give rise to numerous comic moments, but also to some interesting reflections on same-sex unions.