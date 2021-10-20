10 movies with Ryan Gosling to see

In Damien Chazelle’s latest work, which inaugurated the Venice Film Festival, the Canadian actor plays Neil Armstrong. Let’s retrace his ten most famous roles
Giulia Ausani
31 August 2018 at 16:27
The opening film of this 75th Venice Film Festival was “First man – the first man” from Damien Chazelle, a biopic about Neil Armstrong and the moon landing. Protagonist in the role of the astronaut is Ryan Gosling, which he had already worked with Chazelle two years ago for “La la land” alongside Emma Stone.
The film, positively received by critics, will be released in Italy at the end of October. To pass the wait, here it is ten films with Ryan Gosling to see or review. From the judicial yellow (“The Thomas Crawford case”) to comedy (“Crazy, stupid, love”), passing through science fiction (“Blade Runner 2049”), there really is something for everyone.
La la land
Six Oscars won out of fourteen nominations, seven Golden Globes out of seven nominations: “La La land” has been acclaimed by both audiences and critics around the world. The musical of Damien Chazelle takes us to Los Angeles and tells the love story between two dreamers: Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is a jazz musician who dreams of opening his own club, Mia (Emma Stone) is an aspiring actress who works in a coffee shop while auditioning after auditioning. A curiosity: in the scenes where Sebastian plays, it is really Ryan Gosling who plays the piano: he took lessons for four months before filming began to do so.
Drive
Winner of the Director’s Award at the Cannes Film Festival 2011, “Drive” is a film directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and based on the novel of the same name by James Sallis. Ryan Gosling he is the main interpreter: he is in fact the nameless protagonist, mechanic and stunt driver who, in order to round up, acts as a driver for several bank robbers. In love with his neighbor, he offers to chauffeur criminals who threaten her and her family with a settling of scores.
Blade Runner 2049
It came out in 2017 “Blade Runner 2049”, sequel to the 1982 cult film of Ridely Scott. Directed by Denis Villeneuve («Arrival»), is set thirty years after the first film and follows the adventures of another replicant hunter, Agent K, played by Ryan Gosling. Soon, after discovering a secret that threatens to throw today’s society into chaos, he sets out on the trail of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who disappeared thirty years earlier. A curiosity: while filming the scene where Agent K and Deckard fight, Harrison Ford accidentally threw a punch in the face of Ryan Gosling.
The pages of our life
Taken from the best seller of the same name Nicholas Sparks, “The pages of our life” is a (tearful) 2004 film directed by Nick Cassavetes. In a nursing home, Elder Duke reads pages from a diary to another patient with senile dementia. These tell Noah’s love story (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) in 1940s America.
Song to song
2017 film directed by Terrence Malick, “Song to song” takes us to the Austin, Texas music scene. Here the musician and songwriter BV (Ryan Gosling) knows Faye (Rooney Mara), a young guitarist who hopes to break into the world of music. The two begin to be together, but BV is unaware that she and Cook (Michael Fassbender), record producer, have had a relationship that is not quite over yet. Then the waitress Rhonda is added to the triangle (Natalie Portman), who falls in love with Cook.
The big bet
Based on a true story and inspired by Michael Lewis’ bestseller “The Art of Winning”, “The big bet” tells the story of four visionary investors who, despite what the big banks and the media argued – in the early 2000s understood how the trend of the financial markets would lead to the global economic crisis of 2008. Ryan Gosling plays one of these investors: Jared Vennett, executive of Deutsche Bank of New York. The film has an exceptional cast, with names of the caliber of Christian Bale, Steve Carell And Brad Pitt.
The Ides of March
“The Ides of March” is a 2011 film directed by George Clooney and based on a play by Beau Willimon. The protagonist of the film is Ryan Gosling in the role of Stephen Meyers, press officer for Mike Morris (Clooney), candidate in the Democratic primary for the race for the White House. Meyers sincerely believes in Morris’s ideas and integrity, but everything changes when he discovers a secret involving the politician and Molly (Evan Rachel Wood), Morris intern.
The Nice Guys
Ryan Gosling And Russel Crowe are the protagonists of “The nice guys”, 2016 film directed by Shane Black (“Iron Man 3”). In a mix of comedy and action, the film takes us to 1970s Los Angeles to follow the unlikely investigations of two very different detectives: on one side is March (Ryan Gosling), an alcoholic private detective who lives for the day; on the other hand there is Healey (Crowe), a former policeman with violent methods. Initially hired to scare March, she will begin working with him to solve the case.
The Thomas Crawford case
“The Thomas Crawford case” is a crime mystery directed by Gregory Hoblit. Thomas Crwford (Anthony Hopkins), an aeronautical engineer, kills his cheating wife and confesses the crime to the policeman with whom she had betrayed him. What District Assistant Willy Beachum (Ryan Gosling) seems a simple case turns out to be much more complex than expected.
Crazy, stupid, love
“Crazy, stupid, love” is a 2011 comedy that follows several couple stories. At the center of it all is Cal (Steve Carell): since his wife left him, he spends his evenings drinking alone in a bar. Here he draws Jacob’s attention (Ryan Gosling), a charming Latin lover who welcomes him under his wing and explains how to become a real seducer.