10 movies with Ryan Gosling to see

In Damien Chazelle’s latest work, which inaugurated the Venice Film Festival, the Canadian actor plays Neil Armstrong. Let’s retrace his ten most famous roles Ryan Gosling Credit: © Getty

Giulia Ausani



The opening film of this 75th Venice Film Festival was “First man – the first man” from Damien Chazelle, a biopic about Neil Armstrong and the moon landing. Protagonist in the role of the astronaut is Ryan Gosling, which he had already worked with Chazelle two years ago for “La la land” alongside Emma Stone.

The film, positively received by critics, will be released in Italy at the end of October. To pass the wait, here it is ten films with Ryan Gosling to see or review. From the judicial yellow (“The Thomas Crawford case”) to comedy (“Crazy, stupid, love”), passing through science fiction (“Blade Runner 2049”), there really is something for everyone.