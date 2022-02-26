10 Movies With Satisfyingly Sad Endings

When it comes to movies, there are heartbreakers and there are comforting ones. And sometimes, there are those movies that end somewhere in the middle, offering the audience moments of sadness that ultimately turn into a nice feeling of overall satisfaction.

Balance is rare to find in the cinema, but there are plenty of films that can bring a tear to the audience while also giving them a reason to smile as the credits roll. Sometimes characters make an honorable sacrifice that gives way to a “happy-sad” feeling. Or they finally achieve their dreams, despite the fact that these achievements conflict with what the audience or the characters in the film expected, or even wanted to see.

10 Logan Says An Emotional Goodbye To A Legendary Character

For many, Hugh Jackman is the perfect Wolverine. Despite being a relative unknown at the time of his casting in X Men (2001), Jackman is now regarded as an example of comic book character casting. As a member of the X-Men aided by adamantium, Jackman entered superhero movie history for nearly 17 years playing the iconic hero.

Although Jackman is not quite done with the character, Logan(2017) marked the closing of the curtain on a fantastic time in the Australian actor’s career. James Mangold crafted a very satisfying send-off for Weapon X in Logan, to the point where many fans hope it will still be the end for Jackman as the foul-mouthed but lovable mutant.

9 For the famous orca Free Willy to go free, he had to leave his best friend behind

The end of “Set Willy free” (1993) is really tear-jerking thanks to young Jesse Greenwood having to say goodbye to his oversized best friend who lives in the ocean. The satisfying side, of course, comes from the fact that Willy’s departure means he can return to his rightful place at sea with his family.

The end in real life of the impressive orca by Free Willy it was much more tragic. After Keiko won the hearts of animal lovers around the world with her performance in the movie, people campaigned for her release from her captivity. Keiko did not adapt to life in the wild and died shortly after her release.

8 La La Land Isn’t The Perfect Los Angeles Love Story Fans Were Hoping For

Featuring wonderful dance choreography, commanding performances from Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and expert writing and direction from Damien Chazelle, La La Land garnered a record fourteen Academy Award nominations in 2016.

The story of two lovers who chase each other and pursue their dreams in Los Angeles is a romance like few others, although it doesn’t turn out the way many viewers would have wanted or predicted. La La Land It features a happy ending for its two leads, but that doesn’t mean they experience that happiness together.

7 ET went home and left fans happy for him and sad for Elliott

Steven Spielberg’s magical masterpiece is undoubtedly the kind of adventure that makes the American director feel good. The family and the sense of belonging are the central themes of the story of ET the alien (1982), but this sadly means that the lovable titular alien has to go back to where he belongs at the end of the film.

ET and Elliott’s friendship is one of the most beautiful bonds in cinema, so seeing the Reese’s Pieces fan hop into his spaceship and fly home was heartbreaking for audiences. However, ET was able to get back together with her family, which is more than enough reason for fans to cheer for the little guy.

6 Crime Isn’t Payable For Al Pacino’s Carlito In Carlito’s Way

If it can be said that there is a general message in Carlito’s Way (1993) by Brian De Palma, is that crime does not pay. Like the director’s other gangster classic, starring Al Pacino, Scarface (1983), the film’s main mobster fails to ride off into the sunset with his riches (or his life, for that matter) intact.

Carlito’s Way it’s a far more moving film than most fans of the genre might expect. Pacino’s Carlito Brigante may not have a happy ending, but he learns his lessons from it throughout this shocking mobster movie. The spectators will not applaud Carlito’s death, but they will feel that he has what he deserves.

5 Fans had to see a sad separation in Toy Story 3

franchise toys toy story from Disney-Pixar are some of the most beloved characters in all of cinema. A generation of viewers became attached to these plastic characters thanks to their unbreakable bond with their owner, Andy. When it was time to say goodbye, there were many tears.

The fact that Andy let Woody and the gang through meant that another child would experience all the joy and wonder they had brought to so many in the years before. Of course, Tom Hanks’ charismatic cowboy would return, along with his friends, so in the end, toy Story 3 (2010) was not the heartthrob it seemed to be at first.

4 Avengers: Endgame Features Tony Stark’s Ultimate Heroic Sacrifice

The Tony Stark story had a shocking ending with Avengers: Endgame (2019). After more than ten years of box office dominance as the centerpiece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. has finally bid farewell as the iconic Iron Man.

While it’s undeniable that the character is one of the most popular to make the leap from the comic book page to the movie screen, Iron Man’s sacrifice saved more than enough lives in end game enough for his death to seem necessary. “Selfless” had never been a word closely associated with Stark before this memorable moment, but after Avengers: EndgameTony Stark arguably fits the textbook definition of a hero.

3 All Dogs Go To Heaven Tackles Death In A Very Magical Way

Movies featuring pets can always inspire fear in animal lovers that they may not make it out of the movie alive. If Don Bluth’s animated classic is titled All dogs Go to Heaven (1989), it is understandable that this fear is amplified.

However, the musical fantasy is far from a tragedy. The lead dog, Charlie B. Barkin (voiced by screen legend Burt Reynolds), finds redemption throughout the film and establishes himself as one of the most heroic dogs in cinema in the process.

2 Patrick Swayze’s Sam Has To Happen At The End Of Ghost

On Ghost (1990), by Jerry Zucker, Patrick Swayze’s Sam Wheat is murdered and lost in purgatory while trying to contact his girlfriend Molly (played by Demi Moore). The romantic thriller takes a semi-realistic stance (as far as the content allows), so the end of the film was always going to be that of Swayze’s character leaving Molly for good.

As bittersweet as it is to see Sam finally find peace, the end of Ghost may be too upsetting for some fans after Patrick Swayze’s tragic real-life death from pancreatic cancer in 2009.

1 Terminator sacrifices himself for humanity in T2

James Cameron’s sci-fi action classic is considered one of the best films of the ’90s. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) has everything you’ve come to expect from the genre and more, with exciting set pieces, amazing special effects, a mind-blowing time travel plot, and a thrilling climax.

The final descent of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg into lava is disturbing enough to make a grown man cry. Although the aftermath would tarnish the shock of this moment, the sacrifice of the T-800 is necessary to avert the dreaded Doomsday and ensure the survival of John Connor along with the rest of humanity.