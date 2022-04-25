10 must-have apps for Android

The differences between Android and iOS devices are becoming more and more evident. Not only because of their designs and colors, nor their logos, but also through which platforms the different applications arrive. Some are available only for apple phonesor others only adapted to Android systems, such as Samsung, Xiaomi or Nokia. And even, within these same operating systems, there are differences, since it will depend on the version of the same if you are able to make it “run” or not. And even password managers that only have a presence in some of these technologies.

Here is a list of some of the best applications in 2022 for Android systems.

The names are similar, but don’t get confused. AccuWeather is a very popular platform where users can view the weather forecast and thereby prepare for any eventuality. And it is that AccuBattery It is not the same, but it is as or more useful. The application created by Digibites promises users to keep a complete record of battery usage. In fact, they propose to extend the useful life of the battery by up to 200% by charging only up to 80%, while at the same time showing how they measure and who guarantees their work. That yes, as behind all current processes, there is an artificial intelligence behind the app, and that is nurtured day by day, becoming more intelligent.

AccuBattery can be used in mobile phones or tablets.

With the undeniable rise of social networks for photography, users have been at the crossroads of taking better photos for years. Or, in another case, to embellish them better. With the filters of the same apps, such as Instagram, it no longer seems to be enough. It was made for them expose, an application that allows you to improve photographs and images stored on mobile devices. And they are not traditional effects. It allows you to retouch photos, videos, insert backgrounds, frames and filters.

Google Translate has become a faithful companion for travelers. With its ability to translate conversations between different speakers and texts in real time through the camera of mobile devices, many have chosen it as a faithful companion when going out. And if in the old days Babylon or Babel Fish were the preferred ones, and they helped to translate entire websites, in recent years DeepL. The app is a silent giant. Although Alphabet -owner of Google- is a search engine and one of the most relevant technology companies, even its translator uses artificial intelligence and translates the texts in a very “correct” way. DeepL is somewhat distant to that.

The platform is powered by Linguee, one of the users’ favorite online dictionaries, which shows different variants of a word or sentence that is on the web. It is not that it surpasses Google, but it is a very good alternative and that it is more successful with long texts. Of course, their translations are precise and natural, which can be more useful for those interested. As a negative point, it does not translate images with text. It has a free version and a Pro version, in which you can have unrestricted text translation, more personalized ones, and file translation.

Despite being a well-known format for users, PDF files are still a problem for some. There are platforms that allow you to capture photos and transfer them immediately to a document of this type. There are also those that, in the case of written documents, transform them. But Flexcil goes one step further. The application is a PDF file reader and also allows users to take notes. Unlike others, special pencils can be used and it is hosted in the cloud.

Screenshots are part of everyday life. With so many social networks and information going around, they are a good alternative for different netizens, who want to save or forward something they saw and that caught their attention, or that they intend to see later. jaadoo is an app that allows you to better manage and order your cell phone screenshots.

Although today all devices have a special folder for all images of this type, Jaadoo facilitates exclusive access to them and also adds a category to them through labels. That at least in its free version, and it supports up to 200 of these files. In its paid, annual and monthly version, users have unlimited processing capacity.

There are hundreds of such alternatives. Sleep technology is a sector that is increasingly is taking more strengthwith monitors, social sleep logs -like dreamer-, special lights, among many others. But Sleep as Android is perhaps one of the most popular. The smart alarm clock contains a system that is capable of recording the user’s sleep cycles. Of course, you must have some gadget –like a smart watch– so you can make the measurements during the break. It can interact with other apps, like Spotify or some smart bulbs, to put together a personalized routine.

Nowadays “taking care of your pocket” is one of the most heard phrases. And it is that between price increases, weekly or monthly purchases, among other things, it is always good to have control over income and expenses. One of the perfect alternatives is Expense Manager: there are many options, but the level of user satisfaction and the number of downloads are always very good indicators.

With a completely personalized experience, the application gives users the possibility to register all the operations carried out in the month and, prior to entering an amount determined by the navigator, determine “how much is the remaining balance”.

With the apparent and relative abandonment of personal computers, since a cell phone seems to meet a large part of the needs that we must meet today, the danger has also changed platform. Mobile devices are more and more, with models that add new technologies every day and platforms multiply every week. Which also exposes the exposure that exists in the virtual world. And that, at least on Android, can be multiplied.

One of the great advantages of these operating systems is that, unlike Apple, they allow users to install applications that are not necessarily in their official stores. And even download the installers directly from the Internet -the famous APK files-, but they can be extremely harmful if they come from unreliable sources.

To prevent precisely all those risks that add up unnecessarily, it never hurts to have an antivirus, despite the fact that the same devices bring their own security measures -at least, Xiaomi and Samsung work with Avast and Kaspersky, respectively-. Norton Antivirus It is one of the best known and recommended, which even offers memberships in personal and family plans, for mobile devices or computers.

The idea is good, but it still needs development. Read Along by Google It is a company platform that seeks to safely help parents in teaching their children to read. Prior to setting the language, the virtual companion will guide children through a series of texts or stories, showing them words and encouraging them to read aloud. “Fantastic”, “Good job”, “That was fast”, will be some of the phrases you will hear him say.

Of course, the voice of the assistant can be a bit robotic for parents. But that is clear from the first minute, when trying to download it, Google will launch the message through its Store saying that it is still under development, but it is a good first step to comply and also bring minors closer to technology. It can even be useful for those who want to practice their basic English.

Read Along by Google teaches and accompanies children in their process of learning to read.

In the field of browsers, it is sometimes strange to recommend some other than Google Chrome or Firefox. Or, in Apple’s case, Safari. And even Opera. But there are companies that, despite the years, have continued with their projects and that have been talked about in recent times. DuckDuckGo It is a minimalist search engine that stands out for its ease, but in fact it has been on the market for more than a decade: it started in 2008.

In the last two years, various specialists and media have highlighted it for the privacy it gives users in terms of its search engine and it has become one of its strongest seals. In fact, for those who don’t want to use their browser or application, they have an extension for Chrome itself.