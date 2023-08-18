10 Netflix movies from Spain will be seen on this day

Despite the huge number of competitors, Netflix remains one of the favorite platforms of the public with its large and well-known productions. (infobay)

Advances in technology in the new millennium, coupled with the international coronavirus pandemic, have forced citizens to seek New ways to enjoy cinema From the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as in the case of netflixWhich has managed to take advantage of its wide catalog of offerings and establish itself in the taste of users.

stand out from this catalog these 10 moviesWhich have become very famous in recent times and have become a topic of discussion.

1. Agent Stone

Rachel Stone is an intelligence agent, the only woman standing between a powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

2. Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxury boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and educated to become ideal women. Uma (EMMA ROBERTS) is sent there and soon learns that the residence holds a dark secret.

3. Escape Room: The Movie

A couple of lifelong friends meet to visit an escape room in the Lavapiés neighborhood, where a dismembered man’s body has recently appeared in a container. The four friends think that a fun game awaits them to spend the afternoon, testing their wits and laughing. But as soon as they walk in, the bedroom door slams shut, the countdown begins, and strange things begin to happen.

4. What do men think about?

A woman who works in the world of sports agencies feels scorned by men in a world she considers masculine. When one day he gains the ability to hear his own thoughts, he learns how to manipulate them to his advantage.

5. Megalodon

A deep-sea submarine, which is part of an international underwater surveillance program, is attacked by a giant creature believed to be extinct. Now it has broken down at the bottom of the deepest ocean trench in the Pacific and its crew is trapped inside. With time running out, against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) hires deep-sea rescue specialist Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham). Their mission will be to save the crew and the sea from an unstoppable threat: the 23-meter prehistoric shark known as Megalodon.

6. Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case

7. Hidden Strike

Two war veterans are assigned the mission of escorting a group of civilians on the so-called “Highway of Death” in Baghdad (Iraq) to safely reach the “Green Zone”, a security location in the area.

8. Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug: The Movie

The superheroine who has ruled the hearts of millions of fans across the globe is back in cinemas for the very first time. Ladybug must join forces with the charismatic and outspoken masked supervillain Cat Noir to fight against the supervillains who threaten to destroy Paris.

9. Venom: Massacre Will Happen

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when a death row inmate (Woody Harrelson) is infected by one of his own symbiotes.

10. Seduce a Stranger

Following a clue to the unsolved murder of journalist Novena Price, one of her childhood friends, she decides to investigate on her own. The prime suspect is the famous evangelist Harrison Hills. With the help of her friend and computer professional, hacker Miles Haley, and taking advantage of the anonymity of the Internet, Noena hopes to seek justice.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes, seasons or installments, similarly, they may not have descriptions because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix has become the king of streaming because of its series and movies. (Netflix)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service It has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to bring about a significant change in the way we watch and enjoy series and movies.

Its great success has inspired other big companies to launch their own streaming services, such as Disney+ and HBO, however, they have not managed to create the same reach. customers Or keeping such a large list.

Although it began as a company that offered DVD rental service through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company began operations outside the United States and Canada, streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. Offered by its catalogue. After a year it will reach some countries in Europe and later in Asia as well.

In 2011 the company began producing its own content, starting with the successful series House of cardsWhich inspired him to form his own studio in 2016. By 2018 it would already be defined as a global Internet television network.

Its catalog includes films that have won Academy Awards, multi-award winning and viral series such as The Squid Game, or important products in Spanish such as La Casa de Papel. Netflix first managed to get nominated for an Oscar in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It’s important to note that Netflix’s content varies by region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Productions available on Netflix can be enjoyed on SmartTVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets and more. The platform also has a number of packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of simultaneous viewing of content on different devices, if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD and more.

