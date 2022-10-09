10 Netflix movies that have gone unnoticed in 2022 and you should not miss

Netflix movies in 2022 have proven to be a great incentive for their subscribers, but their extensive catalog has been diminishing them little by little over the months. This happens much more often with series, although the North American giant’s film projects also suffer from such liquid modernity.

Except Netflix’s big releases in 2022, there are many films that have not had such an impact. Or, better said, they have had a “passing effect”, if this contradictory euphemism can be used. They are films that have had their weekend of glory and little. Later, oblivion, ostracism and something else.

This is the world we live in today. The offer is not wide, it is excessive. Time is limited. It was before streaming platforms and it continues to cause more stress, anxiety and concern in consumers. Some have called it “FOMO” and already describe it as a psychiatric pathology. Perhaps it is excessive to speak in those terms.

Be that as it may, it is evidence that we cannot cover the abysmal spectrum of leisure and entertainment possibilities. It’s overwhelming. For this reason, we leave so many things pending or loose. We can’t get to everything. It’s frustrating, but you have to accept this reality. That way we can continue enjoying our hobbies without feeling dissatisfied.

Given that the eternal and constant display of premieres of series, movies, video games, books, albums, etc., is far from over, today we want to focus on those Netflix movies that have been forgotten this year, but they are well worth it. Perhaps you have missed some and you can give it a try.

These are the 10 Netflix movies in 2022 that have gone unnoticed in the catalog!

1) Claw (Hustle)

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar and starring Adam Sandler, Claw (Hustle) tells the story of a basketball scout who discovers a foreign player with enormous talent.

However, the boy has a difficult past. Without the approval of the team, he decides to take him to the United States to give him the opportunity of a lifetime.

2) Spider-head

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Chris Hemsworth, spider-head is a sci-fi thriller that tries to emulate the complex storytelling of products like Black Mirror.

The story tells of the lives of some convicts who have the opportunity to undergo medical experiments to shorten their sentence. Spoiler: it goes wrong.

3) Day Shift

Directed by JJ Perry and starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift is an action, fantasy and comedy movie with the excuse of vampires in the background.

A guy who claims to be who he is not and who, in reality, is a kind of Van Helsing who goes hunting monsters. Quite fun and effective for a boring weekend.

4) Emperor Code

Directed by Jorge Coira and starring Luis Tosar, The Emperor Code is a Spanish Netflix movie about espionage.

Based on real events, this thriller narrates the life of Juan, a Secret Service worker who does everything possible to cover up the destruction caused by the country’s financial and political elites.

5) BigBug

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and starring Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty and Claude Perron, BigBug is a truly strange and disturbing film.

A science fiction and black comedy film with robots where humanity must face a revolution of artificial intelligences and survive in an extraordinarily artificial universe.

6) Carter

Directed by Jung Byung-gil and starring Won Joo and Lee Sung-jae, Carter is a Korean-produced film that tries to emulate the style of an American action thriller.

It tells the story of a man who wakes up remembering nothing and, guided by a mysterious voice, embarks on an adventure fraught with danger to rescue a hostage.

7) Black Crab

Directed by Adam Berg and starring Noomi Rapace, Black Crab is a Swedish Netflix film released in 2022.

An action, adventure and espionage film in a post-apocalyptic future where six soldiers are sent across a frozen sea to end the war that is ending our world.

8) Windfall

Directed by Charlie McDowell and starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, Windfall is a dramatic thriller about a guy who breaks into a billionaire’s vacant vacation home.

Their plan goes awry when the millionaire and his wife return at the last minute because they have had to change their plans.

9) Secrets, lies, passions and jazz (A Jazzman’s Blues)

Directed by Tyler Perry and starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, Secrets, lies, passions and jazz (A Jazzman’s Blues) it is a drama with the musical component as a backdrop.

A fascinating story of forbidden love and family secrets spanning four decades.

10) RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, RRR it is one of the best Netflix movies in 2022.

Produced in India, this action drama follows the journey of two revolutionaries far from home to fight for their country in the 1920s. Truly one of the most essential films this year.