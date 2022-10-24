10 new horror movies and series to watch on Halloween 2022

Rocio Munoz-Ledo

(CNN Spanish) – October is here and the best time of year has been officially opened to watch a marathon of horror movies and series for Halloween, the great night of horror in which children go out in costume to the streets to trick-or-treating and adults stay on the couch at home to watch a story that makes them die of fear.

Here is a (varied) list of proposals for horror and suspense movies and series that were released in 2022 or are about to be released this month of horror. So get the popcorn ready and pick out a few of these titles to watch on a spooky night.

nope

The third film by New York director Jordan Peele focuses on the universe of aliens, a threat that will terrify two brothers — played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer — who live on a ranch where they train horses for Hollywood productions. When UFOs show up and kill their father, instead of running or hiding, these brothers decide to try capturing video footage as evidence, hoping it will make them rich and famous, according to Universal’s synopsis. To do this, they receive the help of a technology salesman named Ángel Torres and a documentary filmmaker, Antlers Holst.

Peele uses the horror genre in this film to make a social criticism, particularly to the way in which the show is consumed. “The DNA of the movie has this big question mark about human addiction to entertainment,” says the director in one of the promotional trailers for the extended Blu-ray version of Nope.

For CNN’s Brian Lowry, Peele’s new film is close to what M. Night Shyamalan did in “Signs,” the hit sci-fi thriller that also focuses on UFO sightings.

“By setting much of the plot on a remote horse ranch outside Los Angeles, the writer-director-producer staged terror on a smallish, family-like scale, closer to M. Night Shyamalan’s “Signs” than of the greatness of Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” despite those bubbling clouds and apprehensive skies,” Lowry writes in his review.

“Nope” debuted at No. 1 at the US box office and grossed an estimated $44 million in its opening weekend in July of this year, according to Universal Pictures.

Lowry acknowledges that “Nope” is “beautifully shot” and its soundtrack is “excellent,” but he doesn’t offer the full package of Peele’s first horror film, “Get Out.”

“It’s entertaining without living up to those inflated expectations.”

Where to see it? Following its theatrical release, “Nope” is now available on select streaming platforms. You can buy it on Amazon Prime Video or on Apple TV.

The Black Phone

Although “The Black Phone” premiered in the United States in 2021, it has entered this list because it only arrived in Latin America this year. This horror thriller starring Ethan Hawke follows the story of Finney (Mason Thames), a shy 13-year-old boy who is kidnapped by a sadistic killer who has him trapped in a basement where screaming is useless. Suddenly, the boy begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s previous victims who “are determined to make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney,” Universal’s synopsis explains.

The film is based on the short story of the same name, written by Joe Hill, the son of Stephen King.

“The Black Phone” is produced, directed and co-written by Scott Derrickson, the writer and director of other well-known horror and suspense titles such as “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” and “Sinister”.

Where to see it? The Black Phone is available on streaming platforms. It can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu.

barbarian

Tess (Georgina Campbell), a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview, rents a house on Airbnb for the night. When she arrives she discovers that the house has already been rented and a mysterious man (Bill Skarsgård) is staying there. In any case, Tess decides to stay, a wrong decision because she begins to hear dark sounds that take her to different parts of the house. She will soon realize that the stranger is not the only thing she fears, according to the film’s synopsis.

“Barbarian” is the debut feature by Zach Cregger, who directed and wrote the film with clear influences from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Psycho”.

“Writer/director Zach Cregger assumes you’ve seen ‘Psycho,’ or else that the psychic trauma of that movie has seeped into our culture enough that no 21st-century woman travels without worrying to some degree that any sweet and seemingly non-threatening stranger who meets the road could be a serial killer,” writes Peter Debruge in his review for Variety.

Where to see it? This horror thriller can now be seen in some theaters in the United States and Latin America. It will be available to stream starting October 25 on HBO Max.

Smile

Sosie Bacon stars in this psychological horror as a doctor who investigates the reasons behind a strange and dramatic tragedy that her patient has suffered. After witnessing the incident, Dr. Cotter (Bacon) begins to experience a series of equally strange and terrifying circumstances involving a demon or evil spirit that feeds on and spreads from the trauma. As horror grips her life, she realizes the answer lies in her own past, says the synopsis for the Parker Finn-directed film.

“Smile” is perhaps the most anticipated horror film premiere of the year, or at least, the most publicized. Paramount Pictures did a creepy promo that went viral on social media. To get attention, they sent actors from the movie to a baseball game where they simply stood in the audience bleachers and smiled in a peculiar way, very much in the style of the horror film.

Where to see it? “Smile” can now be seen in theaters in the United States and Latin America.

Halloween Ends

With “Halloween Ends” one of the most successful horror franchises of all time says goodbye. Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode in this new installment that takes place four years after the events of “Halloween Kills,” and no one in Haddonfield has seen Michael Myers since. Her new enemy is the young Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) who was accused of murdering a child he cared for and, since then, a cascade of violence and terror is unleashed that will force Laurie to finally face the evil that she cannot control, once and for all, says the synopsis.

Where to see it? “Halloween Ends” premiered on October 14 in theaters in the United States and in some of Latin America. It is available streaming through Peacock.

Hocus Pocus 2

Will the nostalgia of those who grew up in the nineties be enough for the public to embrace the second installment of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus? We’ll see. For now, Brian Lowry of CNN says that Disney should benefit from that nostalgia 29 years later on a platform with a less demanding and familiar audience.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return to play the evil Sanderson sisters in the new film directed by Anne Fletcher.

“It has been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the sisters of the 17th century, and they are seeking revenge. Now it’s up to three high school students to stop ravenous witches from causing a new kind of chaos in Salem before dawn on All Hallows’ Eve,” reads the official synopsis for the film.

Where to see it? “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres September 30 on Disney+.

Crimes of the Future

Called “the father of body horror,” David Cronenberg directs this sci-fi horror film starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux. “Crimes of the Future” premiered during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or and received a seven-minute standing ovation, according to Variety.

Although the film was applauded, more than one spectator left the theater due to the crude and graphic images it poses. It is a difficult film to digest, according to critics, but if you dare to see it, we leave you the official synopsis and the trailer so that you can even get an idea.

“As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), a celebrated performance artist, publicly displays the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a National Organ Registry researcher, obsessively follows his movements, and that’s when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Where to see it? “Crimes of the future” is available on streaming platforms. You can rent or buy it on Amazon Prime Video or on Apple TV. You can also see it on Mubi.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro has brought to the screen his horror anthology, a collection of eight dark tales told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of “The Babadook,” “Splice,” “Mandy” and many more.

“The Master of Horror presents an unprecedented collection of genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror,” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

“Imagine your mind as a cabinet where you keep your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out,” says the renowned Mexican director in the series preview.

Where to see it? “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” premieres October 25 on Netflix.

The Midnight Club

“The Midnight Club” is a horror series that premiered on Netflix on October 7 created by Mike Flanagan, who also directed the hit “The Haunting Of Hill” House” and “Midnight Mass.”

“The Midnight Club is about a group of terminally ill teenage patients residing at Brightcliffe Hospice who secretly meet every day at midnight to tell horror stories. The group makes a pact: the first to die must send a signal from the afterlife. Things soon get weird, according to the IMDB synopsis.

Where to see it? This horror series is available on Netflix.

1899

From the creators of the acclaimed German series “Dark,” this new period horror-mystery series tells how a group of migrants’ boat trip from Europe to New York turns into a real nightmare when they run into a a drifting ship.

Where to see it? “1899” will premiere on November 17 on Netflix.

