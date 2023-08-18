Another Friday, GQ Binge Watch brings to you the newest movies and series awaiting you (fresh out of the oven) across various platforms. streaming To cheer you up on the weekend.

10 new movies and series to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Movistar, Filmin, Apple TV+ and Prime Video this weekend

Bear – Season 2 (Disney+)

Another round of Chicago style sandwiches! And in a hurry! If the first season was one of last year’s great television surprises, it reaffirms its cast (headed by Jeremy Allen White) as one of the most charismatic active.

masked girl (Netflix)

K-drama returns to our lives with this original series, in which three actresses play the same main character during different stages of their lives. Its plot revolves around a mysterious revengeOnly described from different points of view.

American Nightmare (Movistar)

Jenna Ortega takes the ax in this bizarre mix Take me out and latest delivery of The Purgewhich means its scary plot is punctuated by moments of comedy and crossed by a sharp social satire (about how which part of America treats its Latino community).

See more

Shelter (first video)

Harlan Coben’s popular novel inspired it Intrigue series about a missing girl…and the apparently quiet town where the protagonist (played by Jaden Michaels) has recently moved may be hiding any number of underground secrets.

eternal daughter (filming)

after that huge autobiographical diptych memorableAs for his relationship with his mother, director Joanna Hogg once again enlists the invaluable assistance of Tilda Swinton (in a dual role) to tie up some loose ends. the result is very, very gothic,

monkey king (Netflix)

journey to the West It is one of those timeless classics that is constantly being revisited by all kinds of musicians, artists, writers and filmmakers. The story of the monkey king inspires on this occasion. An animated film for the whole family With large doses of visual imagination.

Snoopy Presents: The One and Only Marcy (AppleTV+)

We continue with the cartoons, as Apple TV+ once again takes advantage of its license Groundnut For us to pay special attention to Marcie, a true genius Who is always thinking of new ideas to help his friends.

Tubular Bells: 50th Anniversary (Movistar)

Mike Oldfield’s original debut album goes beyond the lyrics of the ExorcistAs demonstrated by this documentary which focuses on the musical and cultural impact his works have had over five decades.

fatum (first video)

A heist thriller starring Luis Tosar? Definitely our favorite style. We’ll never have enough, because the truth is that the actor (here with Alex Garcia, Elena Anaya, and Aaron Piper) knows how to make these stories interesting,

Selected (Netflix)

no one expected this comic american jesus It eventually turned out to be a Mexican miniseries, but here we are. Mark Millar fans will enjoy the changes introduced in the adaptation that appear nonetheless very respectful to the essence of the original,