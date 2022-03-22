10 nominated movies you can watch on Netflix

These are the nominees for the 2022 Oscars 6:48

(CNN Spanish) — The delivery of the Academy Awards is getting closer and closer.

If you are a faithful follower of the cinema, surely you have already seen some of the nominated films. In case you are not, don’t worry: you still have until March 27 (the day of the Oscars ceremony) to see all of them or at least most of them.

To start your journey, it may be easier for you to watch the movies that are on Netflix, a platform that leads the world of streaming with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

Currently, on Netflix you can already see 10 films that are nominated for the 2022 Oscar Awards and one more will be added on February 18. Among others, you can find The Power of the Dogwhich was crowned this Tuesday as the production with the most nominations for this year’s awards with 12.

Oscar 2022 nominated movies you can watch on Netflix