10 Obviously Unfinished Movies That Came Out Anyway

Summary Hollywood studios often release unfinished films to the public, leading to backlash due to incomplete visual effects and plot holes.

Films such as “Cats” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” faced criticism for excessive use of CGI and incomplete effects.

Budget cuts, production disputes, and last-minute cuts may contribute to the release of half-baked films such as “Masters of the Universe” and “A Sound of Thunder.”





Hollywood studios sometimes release films that are incomplete, but some have made it abundantly clear that they were incomplete. Just because a movie hits theaters doesn’t mean all the work on the production is over. Several films have actually been released to the public, but have faced backlash due to their incomplete visual effects, plot flaws, and endings cut from pre-existing footage. The possibility that a studio might make at least some of its money back by releasing such problematic films may be tempting, but the legacy these half-baked messes leave is almost never worth the bad press.

There are a lot of things that can go wrong when a movie goes from script to screen, and there are many unreleased movies to show for this fact – some of them are even floating around on the internet. The dedicated fan base isn’t afraid to do some digging to find hidden or original cuts of films, no matter how bad they are. When release dates approach and advertising budgets increase, these incomplete films are shown to the public without any care.

RELATED: 13 Complete Movies That Were Never Released





10 Cats (2019)

Released with incomplete visual effects

There was excitement and pressure for cat’s To perform well at the box office, but the incomplete film did not perform well. Unfortunately, the use of CGI to create the feline suits for the actors did not go as expected. Using VFX, not only the bodies of the actors were changed, but the sets and environments were also changed. Director Tom Hooper and Universal re-released the film with slightly improved effects. However, as it turned out, cat’s‘The re-release version was even worse as it focused more on CGI than anything else.

9 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Overuse and incomplete effect of CGI

The MCU is increasing its use of CGI and green screen effects instead of practical effects and physical sets. this is what happened in Thor: Love and Thunder, The floating head effect for the character, Axel (Kieron L. Dyer), looked strange in the early premiere, as well as other effects. The second release of the film changed it to improve the effect., but the result looks like a lateral move. Despite the bad press they received, the reason Thor: Love and ThunderThe CGI looking so bad is not the fault of the VFX crews, but rather an overreliance on technology rather than focusing on the story.

8 The Black Cauldron (1985)

Use of recycled animations

black panDirected by Ted Berman and Richard Rich, it was not a success for Disney. Based on the original IP fantasy series History of Prydain by Lloyd Alexander which contains fun fantasy as well as more mature elements. From the beginning, there was uncertainty over whether the plot was too dark, and the imagery too scary for children. Disney had already begun reusing animation from previous films to cut costs, and this can be seen sprinkled throughout black pan, The result was very little money at the box office.

7 The Mummy Returns (2001)

half-baked visual effects

mummy returns The sequel to Stephen Sommer’s unexpected 2001 hit, Mother, Both star Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, and both draw loosely on Egyptian folklore, but only mummy returns It is being criticized due to its terrible use of CGI. Although it came out later with more advanced effects and technology, it still has parts mummy returns Which makes The Rock unrecognizable. Sommer attributed the Scorpion King’s appearance to not having enough time with The Rock to obtain the drawings necessary to create a more realistic GCI version of him. Unfortunately, the Scorpion King isn’t the film’s worst CGI crime.

RELATED: 10 Incredibly Pointless Uses of CGI in Movies (That Didn’t Work)

6 Ghost Busters (1984)

Premiere with incomplete effects

Directed by Ivan Reitman and starring Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver, Ghost Busters It was not expected to be such a hit. Part of this was the comedic elements, but there were also unfinished effects that can be seen throughout the film. Although the audience is not bothered by this, according to director Reitman there are sometimes cables and wires connected to the monsters and the actors. Despite this, Ghost Busters What has become a successful franchise, and these mistakes don’t detract from the overall experience of the film.

RELATED: Original Ghostbusters Movie Crossing the Streams Scene Without VFX Released

5 Zone (1998)

Small budget made reshoots impossible

Circleis a science fiction film directed by Barry Levinson, starring Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. Combining both alien life and underwater travel, Circle Many sets were to be built, but the budget was cut midway through filming. The cost of filming underwater consumed much of the already small budget, so when Levinson wanted to return to reshoots he was met with a resounding ‘no’. What hit theaters was nowhere near the success of previous Crichton science-fiction films.

4 The Last Action Hero (1993)

cut again at the last minute

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan, The Last Action Hero Blurs the line between action movie and action movie spoof. A young boy, Danny (Austin O’Brien) is taken to a fantasy movie with Schwarzenegger as the action star. When an incomplete print was shown to audiences, it tested poorly, and was recut a few days before its premiere. If that wasn’t enough, Jurassic Park Released shortly afterwards and effectively buried The Last Action Hero, Sadly, Schwarzenegger was crushed by his box flop.

3 Masters of the Universe (1987)

Budget cuts and production disputes

Based on the He-Man Mattel toys, and, later, the comic series of the same name, Masters of the Universe There was disappointment. Directed by Gary Goddard, the film was in constant conflict with Mattel over budget problems and permission to depict the beloved character. Faced with budget restrictions and actor disputes, Godard did not feel like Masters of the Universe It was up to the level he wanted. Star Dolph Lundgren was unsure about playing He-Man and his hesitation, along with production problems, made it difficult to complete the film.

RELATED: Masters of the Universe Movie Canceled on Netflix After Millions Spent on Development

2 Nailed aka Accidental Love (2015)

officially released casual love In 2015, David O. The original title of the Russell production was Nailed And was shot in 2008. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Biel, the production faced severe financial limitations. Russell ultimately abandoned the film half-finished in 2010, but the footage that was shot still exists. It was eventually cut together and released under a new name in 2015. Although not bad, casual love Lacks the coherence of a complete film. The film doesn’t really have an ending, instead it fades out into a group scene without any resolution.

1 A Sound of Thunder (2005)

Script revisions and bankruptcy

Another adaptation, a sound of thunder, Its basis is taken from Ray Bradbury’s short story of the same name. facing adaptation struggles similar to Circle, a sound of thunder Time focuses on travel, not exotic life, but is still stressed under his limited budget. Before production began in 2001, the producers wanted to rewrite the script, which never happened. To make matters worse, Franchise Pictures went bankrupt midway through post-production, making editing this effects-heavy film a nightmare. The effects budget was initially small, so the bankruptcy meant that many aspects of the film remained incomplete.