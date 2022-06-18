10 of the highest-grossing movies to watch

Netflix has such a vast catalog of movies and series that sometimes it’s difficult to decide what to watch, especially in those moments when you just want to relax and enjoy a good movie. That is why here we share a list of The 10 highest-grossing movies to watch on Netflix.

The streaming platform has established itself as the favorite of millions of people to enjoy films, and among so much variety, the movies that were a resounding successso we hope you enjoy these titles that head the section of “blockbuster movies” on Netflix.

Red alert

It is one of the action movies most anticipated of 2021 and one of the most expensive on Netflix, “Red alert” has conquered millions of users establishing itself as one of the most viewed titles on the platform.

Those who star in this film are nothing less than the actors Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadotwho take us on an exciting adventure where they will have to face a series of problems to find the coveted “Cleopatra’s eggs”.

“Red Alert” starring Ryan Renolds, Gal Gadot and Dwanye Johnson is one of the most popular movies on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

the adam project

Another movie starring Ryan Reynoldsthe star who also brings to life Marvel’s antihero Deadpool, in addition to having the participation of Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana.

“the adam project“It is a film of Science fiction which tells the story of a time traveler from the year 2050, who accidentally ends up in 2022, only to bump into his 12-year old self at his family home.

“The Adam Project” arrived in the Netflix catalog on March 11, 2022, and since then it has become one of the most viewed movies on the platform.

Spider-Man: A new universe

Although its premiere was in 2018, where it was a resounding success at the box office, “Spider-Man: A new universecontinues to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix.

With a surprising animation, we will know the history of Miles Moralesa teenager from Brooklyn who becomes the new Spider-Man and in his adventure discovers the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Versewhere more than one can wear the spider mask.

In “Spider-Man: A new universe” we will meet Miles Morales as the new Spider-Man, who will meet the Spider-Verse. Image: Marvel

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

Released in 2019 to an astonishing $759 million worldwide, “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” it’s a spinoff of the successful franchise, which shows us the story of the American police officer Hobbs and the British mercenary Shaw, old rivals who must team up to face a powerful enemy.

rescue mission

Another action movie that became a hit since its release in 2020.”rescue mission“, starring Chris HemsworthRudhraksh Jaiswal and Randeep Hooda, recounts the mission of a battle-hardened mercenary who becomes a career for survival after being sent to Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s son.

The mask

An undisputed classic from 1994, in “The mask“the acclaimed Jim Carrey stars as a bank clerk whose bad luck takes a turn when he discovers an ancient mask that turns him into a rampant, green prankster unleashing his deepest desires. A movie you can’t miss on Netflix.

In “The Mask” Jim Carrey plays a rampant green prankster who unleashes his desires. Photo: New Line Cinema

John Wick 3: Parabellum

This is the third installment of the successful franchise starring Keanu Reeves. In “John Wick 3: ParabellumThe acclaimed Wick returns with a bounty on his head that makes him the target of dangerous assassins from the organization he was once a part of, all in order to redeem himself.

karate Kid

Premiered in 2010, “karate Kid“, is based on the successful film of the same name from 1984, and in it you can enjoy all the action and martial arts that characterize the franchise, with Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith as protagonists.

In this new version, the character Dre moves to China, where a modest kung-fu master will teach him how to defend himself against a bully, according to the Netflix synopsis.

Men in Black: International

The acclaimed sci-fi franchise is back with “Men in Black: International“, a film released in 2019 that tells us about the mission of a veteran agent (Chris Hemsworth) and a new recruit (Tessa Thompson), who must save their organization and the world from a new alien threat.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

In “Spider-Man: HomecomingPeter Parker (Tom Holland) returns to his student routine until the appearance of a new villain offers him the opportunity to prove his worth as a superhero. This movie was released in 2017 since then it has enjoyed great popularity, as it is a must-read for all Spider-Man fans.