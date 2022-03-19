10 outstanding television actors of the last year

The past year has brought audiences many popular and successful TV series, be it new shows and limited series or more seasons of already beloved TV shows. Along with brilliant television, many actors have returned to the small screen or made their debut.

Audiences have been graced with gripping storylines and moments of great warmth, all thanks to incredible acting talents. From great ensemble dramas like Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy, hit Netflix series like You and Squid Game, and the new Disney+ series from the MCU, there is no shortage of recent series that fans like. These series were responsible for introducing the world to some of the best new talent of the year or allowing seasoned talent to become household names.

10 Erin Kellyman Played A Nuanced Character (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

British actress Erin Kellyman has joined the cast of Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier like Karli Morgenthau. Karli is the leader of an unpatriotic group and has been enhanced with a super-soldier serum. In the comics, Morgenthau is a middle-aged man, but the character was adapted into a teenager for The Hawk and the Winter Soldier.

Kellyman delivered a nuanced performance as a complex character whose mind is in the right place but whose actions don’t get the results he intended. Kellyman’s performance was a brilliant new take on the character.

9 Nick Mohammad plays an endearing character (Ted Lasso)

British actor and comedian Nick Mohammed has had a successful career, starring in many British comedy and children’s television shows. However, his role in the AppleTV+ sitcom Ted Lasso , has propelled his career to new heights. Mohammed plays Nate Shelley, a former crew chief and assistant football coach who is underestimated by Lasso.

Fortunately, Nate learns to stand up for himself towards the end of the second season. by Ted Lasso. Although Mohammed starred in the first season, the second season really showed how brilliant he is as an actor and comedian.

8 Zion Moreno Is A Featured Actor (Gossip Girl)

Actress and model Zion Moreno previously starred in the Netflix Mexican drama series Z-control, but she really became known to viewers thanks to her role as Luna La in the 2021 reboot of Gossip Girl. Although Gossip Girl has received mixed reviews so far, it has garnered a large number of viewers and the performances of the cast have been praised.

Moreno undoubtedly stands out among the rest of the cast for his excellent performance as Luna. While the first season was airing, gossip-girl it was renewed for a second season, with Moreno returning to his role.

7 Characters and Fans of ER Charmed (Grey’s Anatomy)

ER Fightmaster joined season 18 of Anatomy de Gray in 2021, as neuroscientist Dr. Kai Bartley. Although Fightmaster has previous credits to his name, including a recurring role on Shrill,his role in Grey’s Anatomy has made him extremely popular, especially on social media and with fans from Flock.

fans of anatomy of Gray have adored his performance. Additionally, fans enjoyed seeing how Dr. Bartley’s relationship with Dr. Amelia Shepherd progressed during her stay at Flock‘s. Fightmaster was promoted to a series regular going into the nineteenth season.

6 Dylan Arnold Joined A Talented Cast (You)

Dylan Arnold, 28, has previously starred in series such as SWAT and Nashville but found his most prominent role playing Theo Engler in the third season of the hit Netflix drama, You. Theo, a teenage college student, puts himself in more danger than he thinks when he strikes up an affair with serial killer Love Quinn.

Love is the wife of the protagonist and also a serial killer, Joe Goldberg. Arnold remained among the talented ensemble and is now set to star in acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer.

5 Ella Hunt Has Incredible Range (Dickinson)

2021 brought the public two seasons of the biographical comedy Dickinson from AppleTV+, which follows the life of young poet Emily Dickinson in 1800s Massachusetts. British actress Ella Hunt played the role of Sue Gilbert, Emily’s secret love interest and Austin’s wife.

While Hunt had a major role in the first season, the last two seasons allowed her to unleash her full range of acting skills as she portrayed Sue’s emotional journey, from grieving sister to jealous friend to conflicted new mother. Hunt’s performance was one of the many strengths of Dickinson.

4 Renee Rapp Is A Double Threat (The Sex Life Of College Girls)

Singer and actress Renee Rapp has already made a name for herself in the world of Broadway, winning a Jimmy Award in 2018 and going on to play the role of Regina George in Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theater.

However, she ventured into television when she was cast as Leighton Murray on the Mindy Kaling comedy series, The Sex Lives Of College Girls. Leighton, a college freshman struggling to come to terms with her sexual identity, became a fan-favorite character thanks to her sarcastic mean-girl persona and Rapp’s brilliant performance.

3 Alaqua Cox had an amazing debut (Hawkeye)

In 2020, Alaqua Cox was cast in her first acting role to play Maya Lopez/Echo, a potential antagonist of Hawk Eye in the MCU . Despite it being her first role, Cox was pitted against her co-stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld and delivered an emotional performance alongside her frequent stage partner, Fra Fee.

Cox was born deaf, and her portrayal of Lopez was an important part of Marvel’s attempts to authentically portray deaf and hard of hearing characters, something Marvel has lacked. Cox will reprise her role in the new Marvel+ series, Threw out, which is currently under development.

2 Dominic Fike is a talented new actor (Euphoria)

Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike made his screen debut in the second season of HBO’s popular teen drama, Euphoria. Fike played Elliot, a new friend of Zendaya’s Rue Bennett. Elliot could be seen as an antagonist in euphoriaenabling Rue’s addiction by supplying her with drugs and having a romantic encounter with Rue’s girlfriend Jules.

Although Elliot and Rue end the season on good terms, there are still secrets between the two that will surely come to light next season when Fike returns to euphoria.

1 HoYeon Jung became a worldwide sensation (Squid Game)

korean drama Squid Game was one of the most popular and talked about TV shows of the past year. One of the most talked about characters was that of HoYeon Jung, player 067. After having competed in Korea’s Next Top Model and having debuted on an international runway at New York Fashion Week, HoYeon made her acting debut in Squid Game , where she played a North Korean defector.

HoYeon rose to worldwide fame and garnered much praise for her role, even winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.