10 PC games that deserve a remake

In 1962, a team of MIT students led by Steve Russell developed Spacewar, which would be remembered as the first PC game. PC gaming took off from there and peaked in the 1990s with first-person shooters like Doom and Quake. However, the graphics of those titles from a decade ago don’t hold up today.

Remakes strive to update previous games. Although similar, remasters improve the resolution on the latest platform without changing much else, while remakes build on the premise of the original and invest time and resources into new gameplay. PC games have already been remade, but other classics have yet to receive the remake they deserve.

10 Left 4 Dead

The Left 4 Dead series had a brief but memorable run. The first Left 4 Dead was released in 2008 and the second in 2009. Although fans are eager for a Left 4 Dead 3, developer Valve has not released another sequel, instead allocating its resources to virtual reality products and other projects. .

Before The Last of Us, Left 4 Dead defined the survival horror genre. When a pandemic hits, four survivors fight their way through hordes of zombies in hopes of reaching safe houses in this first-person shooter. Left 4 Dead is one of the best cooperative games that encourages you to protect and fight with your teammates.

9 F1 Challenge ’99-’02

Formula 1 has conquered a record number of fans in the last five years. But before its audience grew, Visual Science developed F1 Career Challenge (F1C), known as F1 Challenge ’99-’02 on Microsoft Windows, in 2003. As the name suggests, the racing game simulates cars and tracks from the 1990s. 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002 Seasons.

Since FC1, EA Sports has published F1 2021 and F1 22. Fans might appreciate a remake of EA’s original F1 game to honor the legacy of F1 and relive previous seasons.

8 Myth: The Fallen Lords

The first in the Myth series, The Fallen Lords is an excellent real-time tactics game. This title made a splash because, unlike other strategy games, it doesn’t require you to build a base or develop and manage your own resources. Rather, you can select a unit with its own size, unique strengths, and weaknesses and command your forces in single or multiplayer mode.

The Fallen Lords put its developer Bungie, who would later create Halo, on the map and marked a turning point for real-time strategy games, so it’s a shame the 1997 tactics game wasn’t updated for a modern audience.

7 Thief: The Dark Project

Thief: The Dark Project was released in 1998 as a first-person stealth game and was later expanded to include additional missions in the Gold edition. Thief Gold is available on Steam and there are now four entries in the Thief series. However, the first game hasn’t been updated in over twenty years.

From a first-person perspective, The Dark Project differed from first-person shooters of the era because the missions encouraged you to silently defeat enemies rather than launching into loud, fast-paced action.

6 Fall

The Fallout franchise technically began in 1988 with the role-playing game Wasteland, which led to the setting and gameplay of Interplay’s first Fallout title. Bethesda has since acquired the Fallout series, but Fallout, which became available exclusively on PC in 1997, is remembered for featuring the iconic post-apocalyptic setting.

If remade, Fallout could appeal to RPG fans with its original turn-based system. Alternatively, a new version with real-time combat would bring the open world to life and introduce FPS elements to the search-and-exploration focused RPG.

5 The operation: Nobody lives forever

Developed by Monolith, No One Lives Forever (NOLF) is a lost gem. Not only was NOLF one of the best first-person shooters of the year 2000, but it was also a creative venture with a female protagonist. Cate Archer plays a spy in a 60s-inspired world that combines James Bond and Austin Powers. In the game, you can use spy devices, ride a snowmobile, and pick locks with a bar.

The sequels No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in HARM’s Way and Contract JACK followed the original, but did not receive the same positive reception as the first game.

Unfortunately, legal battles over rights currently prevent a new version of NOLF. Get your best lawyers in the Cate Archer case.

4 FEAR

FEAR (First Encounter Assault Recon) was perhaps the scariest game of its time, inspired by Japanese horror. Instead of bombarding you with jump scares, FEAR operates in the shadows, scaring you with the character Alma Wade, who often appears as a ghostly young woman during a violent scene or in front of radio static signaling danger and destruction.

This psychological horror also doubles as a first-person shooter. You can switch between five weapons at once and engage in hand-to-hand combat. As one of the new members of FEAR, you are tasked with taking down a psychic agent and can slow down time when you aim, thanks to your character’s unparalleled reflexes. A remake of FEAR would be a chilling game with modern action and visualization capabilities.

3 Devils

Like many of the games on this list, Diablo (1997) is the first installment in a long-time cult classic series. Diablo received an unofficial expansion called Hellfire the same year it was released, but today the game has outdated graphics and controls. However, the dungeon crawl from the original game is worth keeping.

Diablo 2 has already been remastered with the production of Diablo 2: Resurrected, so hope for a Diablo remake can’t be all bad.

2 Grand theft car (GTA 1)

Do you remember the first Grand Theft Auto? Since 1997, Rockstar Games has expanded the Grand Theft Auto franchise. In 2021, Rockstar finally remastered Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definite Edition. However, negative reviews criticized the trilogy for errors, leading Rockstar to apologize for the game’s poor release.

A 3D remake of GTA 1, using an aerial view, could honor the franchise’s legacy, while also giving developers the opportunity to create new gameplay and enhance the original story and soundtrack. Better yet, Rockstar could also work on remakes that do Vice City and San Andreas justice.

1 Half life 2

From the creators of Left 4 Dead, Half-Life 2 is hailed as one of the best and most influential PC games of all time. Outdoing its predecessor Half-Life, the 2004 sequel went further with physics-based puzzles and drivable vehicles. The combat, sci-fi atmosphere, and unique story told from the protagonist’s perspective make Half-Life 2 an exceptional first-person shooter.

The graphics were revolutionary for the time, but today’s PC games have improved visuals and gameplay based on Half-Life 2. Developer Valve doesn’t seem to have plans to make a sequel or remake, but fans have created a reality virtual. Mod to add virtual reality support to the original game.

Nearly twenty years later, the fanbase is still strong, proving how deserving Half-Life 2 is of a well-made remake.

