10 pesos difference between the euro and the dollar in Cuba today. Check here the exchange rates in the Cuban informal market

The continuous increase in the value of foreign currencies such as the euro and the dollar in Cuba today is a reality. Despite the fact that in the international market there is almost a parity between both currencies, in the Cuban context the reality is different. Next, we show you the exchange rates in the Cuban informal market.



At the end of the last week, several media outlets around the world echoed the drop in the value of the euro in the international currency market. The single European currency and the US dollar are getting closer to reaching parity in value. This is due, among other reasons, to the current war that is taking place in the old continent and its impact on the market for hydrocarbons and other items.

Many analysts warn that not only could parity between the two international currencies be reached, but even the euro could fall below the US dollar in the coming weeks.

However, as we know, the economy of the island, and much more, the informal foreign exchange market, operates with motives that are not always identical to those of the rest of the world.

The dollar and the euro in Cuba

In the case of Cuba, the parity of the euro is fundamentally observed with respect to the MLC, a denomination that is applied to a type of “digital or banking dollar” designed by the government, as the currency used in the controversial MLC stores.

While the government maintains its exchange rate between the US dollar and the Cuban peso fixed at $1.00 USD = $24.00 CUP, the real exchange rates have values ​​almost five times higher than that equation.

And although many expected the price of the US dollar to fall as a result of the restart of flights to the provinces from the United States, the situation has been diverse. After the slight decrease in the value of that currency last June, prices have increased again, getting closer to those they had in the 1990s, during the so-called special period.

that’s how they are the euro and the dollar in Cuba today

As we indicated from our headline, the difference of $10.00 CUP between the euro and the dollar against the national currency is striking, while the MLC is much closer to the values ​​of the European currency:

The US dollar (USD):

Average sale price: $115.00 CUP (Cuban Pesos)

Average purchase price: $112.00 CUP

EURO:

Average sale price: $125.00 CUP

Purchase price: $120.00 CUP

MLC (the USD itself in electronic or bank format):

Average sale price: $122.00 CUP

Average purchase price: $120.00 CUP

As always, it is pertinent to clarify that these values ​​correspond to the average price expressed in the advertisements for the purchase and sale of foreign currency in Cuba. Especially in Cambio MLC, the largest Telegram group for these purposes.

Cuban Directory does not offer an official exchange rate, such as the one maintained by the Cuban banking system of $24.00 CUP = $1.00 USD, ours are approximate values ​​that may differ from one municipality to another, but which express the general trend in the country.