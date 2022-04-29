10 photos of the extravagant look of Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett

Willow Smith has been in the spotlight since she was little, thanks to her famous parents, Will Smith Y Jada Pinkett. With a smile and bright eyes, she debuted in 2007 in I’m legenda film starring his father.

Now 21, he has given talks on mental health, race and relationships, and has become a Fashion Iconwith his modern style and extravagantwhich combines rebellion with elegance.

At his young age he knows how to combine his outfits so that they look youthful and sexy, in which the color black prevails. Their outfits They are a mixture of tops with deep necklines, turtlenecks, ankle boots, miniskirts and maxi coats.

Willowwho is also a singer, at age 10 had a platinum single for Whip My Hair, now looks confident and secure, but has confessed that she has had turbulent moments because being exposed to the public since she was a child, she has developed an inability to trust others. However, that has been left behind and aims to bring the rockboth in their clothing and in their music.

“Most of the time, black people, in general, are rejected from the spaces of rock or metal. When you really get rid of all your inhibitions and you can be truly honest with yourself, beautiful things can happen”, the artist confessed in an interview.

The girl, the one to watch out for according to her older brother Jaden, is a mixed bag. pop punk musical and has worked with Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and recently with Camila Cabello, with whom she sings psychofreak, a mesmerizing song and video. In De10.mx we leave you 10 photos that prove that the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, is made to rock the world.

1. Willow Camille Reign Smith was born in Los Angeles, California on October 31, 2000.

2. His parents are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett. She is the younger sister of Trey Smith and Jaden Smith.

3. He sang his success Whip My Hair for the first time in front of a large audience at just 10 years old, during the Ellen Show.

4. The actress is a fan of Japanese anime and her favorite film is Avatar by James Cameron.

5. Willow, like her brother Jaden, was homeschooled. She for a year she attended school and confessed that she depressed her.

6. At age 12, while listening to Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, and Avril Lavigne, she was drawn to the “angry energy” but didn’t know if it was the right path for her career.

7. His love for rock comes from listening to his mother’s metal band called Wicked Wisdom.

8. The youngest of the Smiths wants to create with her music a “psychedelic, abstract atmosphere, almost Björk to a black Afro-punk sensation”.

9. Although she likes to wear daring outfits, she has confessed that she does not dress up unless it is part of her job, such as a role to play.

10. She has been a youth ambassador for the Zambia project, which seeks to support orphaned children whose parents died of AIDS in Africa.

