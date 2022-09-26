10 photos that prove it

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Not only are they two of the most talented celebrities in Hollywood, they are also the best of friends, having a true friendship that has lasted for years.

Their friendship is more than 20 years old, and they have shared the screen in five films. What The big scam and recently they did it again, starring in the comedy film Ticket to Paradise.

In the film they are a divorced couple who hate each other and cannot be seen, but they have to do it for the sake of their daughter, when they travel to Bali to try to stop their wedding.

Nevertheless, In real life, their story is very different, and they get along wonderfully, they are great friends, they even consider each other like brothers.

The beautiful friendship of George Clooney and Julia Roberts in photos

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have a friendship of more than 20 years where jokes, laughter, games, and, above all, trust, are never lacking.





Both met for the first time in the film The big con, and the chemistry was evident.







“We sat on the hotel floor, ordered some hamburgers and joked around for about five hours. Then we said, ‘Okay, let’s start’. The actor remembers that first meeting with Julia.





Although many would think that their love goes beyond friendship, the truth is that they are like brothers, even Clooney’s children call the actress “Aunt Juju.”





Their powerful connection and chemistry is such that They assure that they do not have to rehearse before recording a scene together, and the truth is that they have a great time together.





Julia and George love working together, and this last film was the ultimate for them and they weren’t about to do it with anyone else. “So I called Julia and asked her, ‘Have you read it yet?’” explains Clooney. “And her: ‘I’m doing it right now.’ I told him, ‘It will only work if you do it.’ And she replied: ‘I think the same’. And, luckily, it was.”





During filming, the confinement measures against Covid 19 were strong, so they practically lived in a bubble.

Clooney was not affected because he was with his family, his wife Amal and their children, but Julia was alone. However, the Clooney family helped her live those days in the most fun and entertaining way.

“The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair. They lived next door, so we would have coffee together in the mornings and keep each other company.” Julia said.

They are undoubtedly friends worth having and show that sincere and heartfelt friendships can exist in Hollywood, although many would think otherwise.