10 platonic loves of the 2 thousand who came out of the closet

It has been proven that sexuality is a very broad spectrum, since the attraction that anyone can feel is not entirely defined towards biological sex, that is, towards men and women, but can go further, for which it has been necessary name existing sexual orientations, for example, heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, and demisexual.

In the past, many people did not know how to identify themselves, since these terms did not exist. The same thing happened to a lot of celebrities we saw in children’s or teen movies, although you may not have known that they talked about their sexual orientation calmly in recent years, but here are 10 actors who suddenly came out of the closet.

1.Jonathan Bennett

The actor known for playing Aaron Samuels, Cady Heron’s crush on Mean girls, sHe came out of the closet at the end of 2017, after uploading a photo of him and his boyfriend to his Instagram account, wearing a couple’s costume top gun for Halloween. It is worth mentioning that they got married in 2022.

2. Keke Palmer

The Disney girl in charge of giving life to Joy Jumper in Jump in! He came out as bisexual with the help of the release of his single released in 2015, I Don’t Belong to You, in which he meets a man and a woman. She later stated in an interview that “sexuality is a spectrum” and that you can find love in any container.

3.Ricky Martin

In 2010, the Puerto Rican singer and actor, who became world famous with hits like Livin’ la Vida Loca, He came out of the closet with the help of a post on his website, with a message that read:

I am proud to say that I am a lucky gay man. I feel very blessed to be who I am.

4. Raven-Symone

Another Disney girl who made us fall in love with roles like it’s so Raven either The Cheetah Girls. Raven-Symone came out as a lesbian in 2013, after gay marriage became legal in several US states. The actress published on Twitter how happy she was with the approval of said law.

I can finally get married! Hooray, government! Very proud of you.

5.Jena Malone

In 2022, the incredible actress who brought Gretchen Ross to life in Donnie Darko or Lydia Bennett in pride and prejudice He came out as pansexual in an Instagram post, where he said:

Find the words that feel most appropriate to explore in my story. Pansexuality. Sapiosexuality. polyamory. A fuller spectrum of understanding that my story is demanding of me and I am honoring it today.

6. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart jumped into everyone’s hearts playing Bella Swan in the saga of Twilight. Finishing that stage of his life, he explored his sexuality and proudly came out of the closet in 2017, with a series of tweets directed at Donald Trump:

If you didn’t like me before, you probably won’t now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL.’ [Saturday Night Live] And I’m very gay, man.

7.Tessa Thompson

The actress of Panamanian and Mexican origin became famous for her role in the movie indie from 2009 Mississippi Damned. In 2018, Tessa decided to open up about her sexuality for the magazine Porter:

In my family you can be whatever you want to be. I am attracted to men and also women. If I bring a woman home or a man, you don’t even have to have the conversation.

8.Alyson Stoner

Back in the 2000s, Alyson Stoner had the attention of all the media, since in addition to her acting talent, she proclaimed herself as a talented dancer, even appearing in Missy Elliot’s videos. In 2018, the star of step up wrote an essay for the magazine seventeen, titled “How I Accepted My Sexuality”, which read as follows:

I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of all gender identities and expressions.

9.Miley Cyrus

In 2015, the talented singer-songwriter, known for her gravelly voice and musical versatility, opened up about her pansexuality for the magazine Variety, confirming what many already suspected.

I feel like I ended up fitting in much better with the women I was with. Even in my relationships with men, many times I came to have a more dominant role.

10.Demi Lovato

In 2018, Demi Lovato, best known for playing Mitchie Torres in the famous Disney movie Camp Rock, He came out as pansexual in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Although in 2021, through her Twitter account, the singer also said she identified with the non-binary gender.