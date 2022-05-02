10 police sagas that you cannot miss

For centuries, the crime novel has been in the lives of the most enthusiastic readers. We cannot forget the undisputed kings and queens of the genre such as Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, Josephine Tey, Dorothy L. Sayers, Anthony Berkeley, Edgar Allan Poe and countless authors who belonged to the Golden age of the mystery novel.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the years the genre has remained alive and has evolved to a style more typical of the 21st century, but without abandoning the essence of the police genre, and today there are hundreds of sagas with which to follow the most lurid cases and the minds more perverse, but… do you know where to start? Well pay attention because we are going to recommend you 10 sagas with which you will not be able to stop reading.

The harry hole series from Jo Nesbø. Nordic authors are on the rise and some of them have the most popular sagas of the police genre, and among them we can find the author Jo Nesbø. In this saga we will find the inspector harry hole with a total of 12 cases mainly in the city of Oslo, some other outside the European continent, in addition to the evolution of our main character. It is worth mentioning that one of the most famous novels of the saga entitled The Snowmanhas a film adaptation starring Michael Fassbender Y rebecca fergusonamong others.

The bat Cockroaches Robin Nemesis the devil star The Redeemer The Snowman The leopard Ghost Policeman Thirst Knife

The Fjällbacka saga by Erica Falck and Patrik Hedström from Camilla Lackberg. If we talk about Nordic authors we cannot fail to mention the best-selling author Camilla Lackberg. Although it has some of the most interesting titles, the saga that has marked its readers the most is the saga Fjällbacka of the writer Erica Falk and the inspector Patrik Hedstrom. It has a total of 10 cases with which she has been the winner of several prestigious awards and has passed the 12 million copies soldin addition to having a series of six films under the name The Fjällbacka Murders starring claudia galli Y Richard Ulfsater.

Article continues after advertisement

the ice princess the cries of the past The daughters of the cold live crime the indelible traces The shadow of the siren The Lighthouse Keepers The gaze of the angels the lion tamer The witch

The DI Fawley saga from Face Hunter. We move to Oxford with an author who has captivated the detective novel genre. In this case we have the inspector adam fawley and his Oxford Police team with a total of 6 cases till the date. It should be noted that at the moment there are only two titles published in Spain with the publisher Duomo Editionsbut we hope that they continue to publish the rest so that we can continue learning about the genius of the author when creating stories.

Who has taken Daisy Mason? The Oxford Basement no way out all the rage The whole truth hope to die

The roy grace series from peter james. If a name resonates in the thriller genre, it is peter james. His books have reached practically the whole world captivating the list of the most read and winner of several awards thanks to his saga Roy Grace, an inspector superintendent of Brighton. He has to date 17 cases and a short novel by our inspector, although at the moment it only has 8 of them translated, without news of whether the following works will continue to have a translation. The saga is not finished at the moment, since a new case will come out in September under the name Picture you dead.

a simple death predicted death Almost dead Dead Man’s Footprints death dealers as dead as you the claws of death dodge death dead man’s time want you dead you are dead love you dead need you dead Dead if you don’t dead at first sight find them dead left you dead Wish you were dead (novel)

The david gurney saga from John Verdon. The author John Verdon is a mandatory author on any thriller lover’s shelf. The author himself declares himself an inveterate reader of authors such as Doyle either Ross MacDonald, loved the way the stories were built, until he started writing his own. It was such a success that his publisher asked him to write more installments with the same main characters, and he became an international bestselling author.

I know what you’re thinking don’t open your eyes leave the devil alone Don’t trust Peter Pan I will control your dreams You will burn in the storm the black angel

The charlie parker saga from John Connolly. Definitely another essential on any shelf. Although the author’s novels are classified in the thriller and police novel genre, it is also true that several stories have supernatural overtones, so the stories become more and more disturbing. The saga has neither more nor less than 19 cases and a complementary novella, and even if the saga is so long, you won’t be able to stop reading its pages until you know the end. This saga has not come to an end either, and it is that in the next month of August we will discover a new case in the format of two short novels in one mixing mythology with our beloved charlie parker in the novel The Furies.

everything that dies the power of darkness killer profile the white path Beyond the looking glass (novel) the black angel the tormented the scythe men Lovers whispering voices ravens The wrath of angels winter of the wolf the song of shadows dark times the cold of death the woman of the forest ancient blood The dirty south The Nameless Ones

The adam dalgliesh saga from P.S. James. The author has a long and successful career in the world of literature. Although she did not start her career until the age of 40, she has not been an impediment to having one of the most popular sagas starring the police adam dalgliesh. The saga has neither more nor less than 14 caseseach more disturbing than the other.

cover his face A criminal impulse or Sanitarium for adults unnatural deaths Shroud for a nightingale the black tower death of a coroner taste of death intrigues and desires The original sin a certain justice Death in the seminary the crime room The lighthouse Death in the private clinic

The harry bosch saga from Michael Connelly. Michael Connelly is an American writer who, like many others, is a great admirer of established authors and decided to write his own stories as a result of his passion for the genre. His career as a writer began when he was a journalist, but his passion for thrillers made his imagination fly and the inspector was born. Harry Boschwhich to date has 23 cases and several short stories. In the month of November, our most beloved inspector returns to bookstores with the novel desert starwhich will feature the appearance of another of his most beloved characters called Renée Ballard.

the black echo black ice The concrete blonde the last coyote passage to paradise angel’s flight darker than night City of Bones lost light channels of evil Last resource echo park The observatory nine dragons Suicide Run: three Harry Bosch short stories Angle of investigation: three Harry Bosch short stories Downhill Mulholland Dive: three Harry Bosch short stories the black box Switchblade: an original short story the burning room In the other side The dark side of goodbye both sides of the truth Holy night night fire The dark hours

The Department Q saga from Jussi Adler-Olsen. Yes, when he mentioned the Nordic authors it was not an exaggeration. Although the name of Jussi Adler-Olsen may be less known than other authors, his saga Department Q It is without a doubt a success in sales. starring policeman Carl Morck and his assistants, all classified as peculiar, have 9 cases till the date.

The woman who scratched the walls The boys who fell for the trap The message that came in a bottle File 64 the marcus effect Unlimited selfie victim 2117 the alphabet house

The Inspector Armand Gamache Saga from louis penny. Many authors and authors did not start in the world of writing as their first profession, in the case of Louise it was journalism, but that did not stop them from venturing to pursue their dreams of writing. And in that case everything has been happy since the saga of her with the inspector armand gamache it is one of the best sellers, and to this day it is still very popular among its readers. At the moment, it has 17 cases and a short story, some of them translated into Spanish.

Still life to fatal Grace The cruelest month Rule Against Murder a brutal revelation Bury the dead The Hangman (novel) the play of light a beautiful mystery a flash of light The long way home the nature of the beast a deadly offense Glass Houses Kingdom of the Blind A Better Man All the devils are here The madness of crowds

As you can see, the mystery novel is a genre that does not go unnoticed, no matter what decade we find ourselves in, since its most loyal readers madly love the genre and we are looking forward to discovering new and disturbing stories that we will not be able to let go of. book. Many sagas remain in the pipeline, but if you still don’t know where to start, these 10 authors are very good options for it.