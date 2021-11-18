10 practical tips to do in Brindisi

TOAST – Last November 13 was the “World Day of Kindness”, born in 1998 with the World kindness movement, and celebrated in many states such as Canada, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Australia and USA

The movement was supported by numerous international stars of the caliber of The Rock and Keanu Reeves, who posted content on social media in which they stressed the importance of kindness in everyday life. The trend #worldkindnessday to date it has reached over 309 thousand mentions on instagram. In addition, the British magazine Hello! released the list of celebrities who have taken an interest in the subject, showing particular kindness to the planet and the environment; among these: Elton John, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone.

Environmental sustainability

The Covid 19 pandemic has certainly accentuated people’s sensitivity to the issue; there were many discussions regarding the responsibility to guarantee young people a cleaner world for the future. The more complex issues were dealt with a few days ago at the cop26 conference in Glasgow, which involved the United Nations and its senior representatives. But the protection of nature depends on the hands of every single man, who, as evidenced in 2020 by the publication “Biology of kindness”, can derive healing and healthy benefits in guaranteeing a sustainable relationship with the environment.

The small behaviors that can be implemented in Brindisi

1. Plant a tree: get your hands dirty with earth and strengthen the natural cycle. The tree produces oxygen and cleans the air: it is simply life.

2. Walk, walk, walk: joint, lung and heart problems are reduced step by step, as well as not introducing other CO2 into the environment.

3. Adopt a hive: with a simple gesture it will be possible to safeguard the bees that contribute to the biodiversity of the planet and to increase the production of honey.

4. Rent, don’t buy: an increasingly sustainable practice both from an economic and an environmental point of view. Fashion renting is the new clothing trend.

5. Educate in kindness: every day is a good one to learn how to better treat our planet. Change starts with everyday gestures.

6. Reduce, reuse, recycle and donate: reduce consumption, reuse objects, recycle them correctly or donate them to those who need them most. The circular economy must become a habit.

7. Rediscover the candles: limit the use of artificial light by rediscovering the beauty of candles. Their therapeutic light will create an ideal magical atmosphere not only for a romantic dinner.

8. Eat at kilometer 0: local shopping is good for the environment and allows you to get to know local entrepreneurs allowing direct contact with their nature.

9. Help animals in distress: kindness shouldn’t be limited to people. With small gestures it is possible to help the organizations that help animals in difficulty.

10. Keep a kindness journal– A great way to recognize and feel grateful for others’ kind actions, as well as our own.