10 productions on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Thursday, March 24, actress Jessica Chastain turns 45.

The American interpreter began her career in the 2000s with episodic roles in series, until she broke into the world of cinema in 2010.

In three years, she received two Oscar nominations and participated in acclaimed films, becoming one of the most outstanding actresses. In this period she was part of productions such as The Darkest Night, Crossed Stories, The Tree of Life, Take Shelter and she was the voice of Gia in the third part of the animated saga Madagascar.

In recent years he has been part of tapes such as Interstellar, The Martian, The most violent year, The Crimson Summit and in It: chapter 2.

She is currently nominated for an Oscar as best actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a role for which she has already won the SAG and the Critic’s Choice, being the favorite to obtain the Academy Award.

Soon he will star in the series George & Tammy with Michael Shannon and will be part of the cast of two films: The Good Nurse with Eddie Redmayne, and The Division where he will share the screen with Jake Gyllenhaal.

On her birthday, we leave you 10 Jessica Chastain productions to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max.

Ten Jessica Chastain Productions

The Blackest Night (Netflix – Star+)

With Kathryn Bigelow at the helm, this gripping dramatization chronicles the ten-year hunt for Osama bin Laden in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. With Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Edgar Ramirez, Chris Pratt, Joel Edgerton, Kyle Chandler, Mark Strong and James Gandolfini.

Illegals (Netflix)

This action saga features the Bondurant brothers, whose smuggling exploits during the prohibition era made them legendary outlaws. With Jessica Chastain, Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke and Mia Wasikowska.

Mom (Netflix – HBO Max)

Guillermo del Toro presents the story of two orphans rescued by their uncle and his girlfriend. But it seems that a supernatural entity follows them. With Jessica Chastain.

Master Bet (HBO Max – Amazon)

Former Olympian Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive poker game and becomes the subject of an FBI investigation. With Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba.

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO Max)

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac star in this HBO reimagining of Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed classic that reevaluates married life.

The Three of Life (Amazon)

The O’Briens (Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain) had three children, raised rigidly by their father. The oldest of them, Jack (Sean Penn), always had frictions with his father, partly because he recognized a little of him in himself. Also, as an adult, Jack faces a strong feeling of guilt due to the death of his brother. Directed by Terrence Malick.

It: Chapter II (Amazon)

Every 27 years terror visits the city of Derry, Maine again. “IT: Chapter Two” brings together the characters as adults, almost 30 years after the events of the first film. With Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgard.

Alone against the power (Star+)

A ruthless lobbyist on the brink of personal and professional burnout goes beyond ethical and legal limits to secure the passage of a controversial law. With Jessica Chastain

Cross stories (Star+)

In Mississippi during the 1960s, a southern society girl turns her town upside down after interviewing African-American women who spent their lives caring for prominent white families. With Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Octavia Spencer and Jessica Chastain.

The Martian (Star+)

From legendary director Ridley Scott comes a gripping story of human strength and the will to survive, starring Matt Damon as an astronaut stranded on Mars. With Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig and Jeff Daniels.